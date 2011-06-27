Used 1999 Nissan Quest Consumer Reviews

Awesome for a mini-van Bill , 08/07/2007 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The best, most reliable vehicle I've ever owned, and that's saying something. Bought it brand new in '99 and I've never had a single problem with it, even with the miles at over 170,000. Even though my kids are driving themselves now I still get plenty of use out of the van and it's one of the most comfortable cars I've ever driven. Based on this I'd buy another Nissan in a heartbeat. Report Abuse

Trouble Free Happy Owner , 06/15/2007 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Never had any problems with this van. Had Ford, Chevy and Dodge vans and this is by far superior in low maintenance costs. I have only had to do brakes, tires, oil changes and 30,000, 60,000 and 90,000 maintenance. Great for family vacations and shopping trips. Several trips to the hardware store and it will hold up to ten foot long boards and lots of bags of concrete, bark and potting soil. Drives and handles great. I also have a Frontier and am very impressed with Nissan reliability and dependability. Even with over 100,000 miles still feel comfortable with taking it on trips.

Pretty Good....I guess #1 mom , 06/18/2002 7 of 7 people found this review helpful With only 30,000 miles on it, I've had too many problems. One day all the electrical items went out. We couldn't roll up the windows, move the seats or do anything electrical. We could just drive the car. Fron driver wheel squeeks when we turn. On the positive side, it's interior is the roomiest on the market. We looked at the Honda Odyssey, the Toyota Sienna and the Mazda van(Can't remember the name) and the Quest was much larger inside. I've had no engine problems yet (knock on wood) and the abundance of extra's is nice. Overall it's a good product, I just think we got a lemon as far as the electrical is concerned.

Not Great, But Definitely Good NissanFan , 09/13/2005 11 of 12 people found this review helpful We purchased this van with 45k mi on it and have added another 60k w/o a major problem. I change the oil every 5k, and that's about it for service. Brake, shock, and tire wear have all been minimal. It starts and runs well in all weather, with one exception of a moderate lag at idle speed when the A/C compressor turns on. MPG is fair, usually 20-22. Seats are firm and comfortable. Driving position/feel is more carlike than other minivans. A little rust is beginning to show at the bottom of the sliding door panels, but the rest of the paint is good. One annoyance is that the latch on the passenger side sliding door window will not stay screwed in, but I would still buy this van again.