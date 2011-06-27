Estimated values
1999 Nissan Quest GXE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$695
|$1,235
|$1,507
|Clean
|$635
|$1,128
|$1,381
|Average
|$514
|$913
|$1,129
|Rough
|$393
|$699
|$877
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Quest SE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$683
|$1,183
|$1,434
|Clean
|$624
|$1,080
|$1,314
|Average
|$505
|$875
|$1,075
|Rough
|$386
|$670
|$835
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Quest GLE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$814
|$1,359
|$1,632
|Clean
|$743
|$1,241
|$1,495
|Average
|$602
|$1,005
|$1,222
|Rough
|$460
|$769
|$949