2015 Nissan Pathfinder Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,889$12,979$15,007
Clean$10,562$12,580$14,533
Average$9,907$11,782$13,585
Rough$9,253$10,983$12,636
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,511$14,665$16,755
Clean$12,135$14,214$16,226
Average$11,383$13,312$15,167
Rough$10,631$12,410$14,108
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 1/15 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,807$12,883$14,895
Clean$10,482$12,486$14,424
Average$9,832$11,694$13,483
Rough$9,183$10,901$12,541
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 1/15 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,423$13,738$15,982
Clean$11,080$13,316$15,477
Average$10,393$12,471$14,467
Rough$9,706$11,625$13,457
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,256$15,601$17,875
Clean$12,858$15,121$17,310
Average$12,061$14,161$16,180
Rough$11,264$13,201$15,051
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 1/15 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,154$13,473$15,721
Clean$10,818$13,059$15,224
Average$10,148$12,230$14,230
Rough$9,477$11,401$13,237
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 1/15 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,420$14,551$16,617
Clean$12,047$14,103$16,092
Average$11,300$13,208$15,042
Rough$10,554$12,313$13,992
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,069$14,255$16,375
Clean$11,707$13,817$15,857
Average$10,981$12,940$14,822
Rough$10,256$12,063$13,788
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,155$17,704$20,175
Clean$14,700$17,159$19,538
Average$13,789$16,070$18,263
Rough$12,878$14,981$16,988
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,554$13,757$15,894
Clean$11,207$13,334$15,392
Average$10,512$12,488$14,388
Rough$9,818$11,642$13,383
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,895$16,322$18,676
Clean$13,477$15,820$18,086
Average$12,642$14,816$16,906
Rough$11,807$13,812$15,725
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,885$18,412$20,862
Clean$15,407$17,845$20,203
Average$14,453$16,713$18,884
Rough$13,498$15,580$17,566
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Nissan Pathfinder on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,482 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,486 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Nissan Pathfinder. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Nissan Pathfinder and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder ranges from $9,183 to $14,895, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Nissan Pathfinder is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.