Estimated values
2015 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,889
|$12,979
|$15,007
|Clean
|$10,562
|$12,580
|$14,533
|Average
|$9,907
|$11,782
|$13,585
|Rough
|$9,253
|$10,983
|$12,636
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,511
|$14,665
|$16,755
|Clean
|$12,135
|$14,214
|$16,226
|Average
|$11,383
|$13,312
|$15,167
|Rough
|$10,631
|$12,410
|$14,108
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 1/15 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,807
|$12,883
|$14,895
|Clean
|$10,482
|$12,486
|$14,424
|Average
|$9,832
|$11,694
|$13,483
|Rough
|$9,183
|$10,901
|$12,541
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 1/15 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,423
|$13,738
|$15,982
|Clean
|$11,080
|$13,316
|$15,477
|Average
|$10,393
|$12,471
|$14,467
|Rough
|$9,706
|$11,625
|$13,457
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,256
|$15,601
|$17,875
|Clean
|$12,858
|$15,121
|$17,310
|Average
|$12,061
|$14,161
|$16,180
|Rough
|$11,264
|$13,201
|$15,051
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 1/15 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,154
|$13,473
|$15,721
|Clean
|$10,818
|$13,059
|$15,224
|Average
|$10,148
|$12,230
|$14,230
|Rough
|$9,477
|$11,401
|$13,237
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 1/15 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,420
|$14,551
|$16,617
|Clean
|$12,047
|$14,103
|$16,092
|Average
|$11,300
|$13,208
|$15,042
|Rough
|$10,554
|$12,313
|$13,992
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,069
|$14,255
|$16,375
|Clean
|$11,707
|$13,817
|$15,857
|Average
|$10,981
|$12,940
|$14,822
|Rough
|$10,256
|$12,063
|$13,788
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,155
|$17,704
|$20,175
|Clean
|$14,700
|$17,159
|$19,538
|Average
|$13,789
|$16,070
|$18,263
|Rough
|$12,878
|$14,981
|$16,988
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,554
|$13,757
|$15,894
|Clean
|$11,207
|$13,334
|$15,392
|Average
|$10,512
|$12,488
|$14,388
|Rough
|$9,818
|$11,642
|$13,383
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,895
|$16,322
|$18,676
|Clean
|$13,477
|$15,820
|$18,086
|Average
|$12,642
|$14,816
|$16,906
|Rough
|$11,807
|$13,812
|$15,725
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,885
|$18,412
|$20,862
|Clean
|$15,407
|$17,845
|$20,203
|Average
|$14,453
|$16,713
|$18,884
|Rough
|$13,498
|$15,580
|$17,566