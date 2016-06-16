Used 2015 Ford Flex for Sale Near Me

2,238 listings
Flex Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,238 listings
  • 2015 Ford Flex SEL in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Flex SEL

    63,996 miles

    $17,588

    $2,422 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Flex SE in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Flex SE

    73,043 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,400

    $1,946 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Flex SE in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Flex SE

    34,370 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $14,999

    $1,615 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Flex Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford Flex Limited

    103,989 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,881

    $2,409 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Flex Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford Flex Limited

    134,000 miles

    $13,400

    $1,121 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Flex Limited in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Flex Limited

    104,893 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,900

    $2,196 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Flex SEL in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Flex SEL

    52,751 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,930

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Flex Limited in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Flex Limited

    90,748 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $16,325

    $1,299 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Flex SEL in White
    used

    2015 Ford Flex SEL

    76,102 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,750

    $1,504 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Flex SEL in White
    used

    2015 Ford Flex SEL

    105,150 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,900

    $968 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Flex SE
    used

    2015 Ford Flex SE

    48,440 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,698

    $1,089 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Flex SEL in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford Flex SEL

    68,545 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,962

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Flex Limited
    used

    2015 Ford Flex Limited

    59,000 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Flex SE in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford Flex SE

    42,347 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,000

    $1,080 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Flex SEL in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford Flex SEL

    78,520 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,488

    $731 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Flex Limited in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Flex Limited

    80,635 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $16,966

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Flex SEL in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford Flex SEL

    65,479 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,900

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Flex Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford Flex Limited

    55,709 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $19,797

    $342 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Flex searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Flex

Overall Consumer Rating
4.112 Reviews
  • 5
    (42%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (17%)
  • 2
    (8%)
First Ford I have owned, LOVE it
Driven1,06/16/2016
SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
We had twins and needed to upgrade in size of vehicle. We will not drive a mini van and SUVs can be too large. We traded in a smaller Mercedes SUV, and we find this FLEX to be more comfortable and more features than our Benz. The Flex is a tremendous option for those who dont want a van but still would like to have a large rear door opening. The Flex is by far the most comfortable driving car I have been in (including Audi, Cadillac and Benz). The seat is comfortable and the arm rests are in perfect spots. We have the adjustable pedals as well which are the icing on the cake. PROS: -size, amazing what you can fit in here. Back seat passengers have amazing leg room -the tech. The backup camera alone is the best camera on a vehicle I have seen. Bright, great field of view and clear. (Cadillac's by comparison are terrible!) the options on this with a simple package are amazing. The Germans are pros at nickle and diming you for every single option that will add $10k to the price of the car when you are done. -comfort - incredible how quiet a bigger vehicle like this is to drive. Steering is not too light, either. -looks. - I know it is subjective, but with the Platinum package with black roof, black 20" rims and black badging, it really looks great )I highly suggest taking a look at this, for the standard package looks a lot different and "cheaper" -features such as the adjustable pedals and power lift gate with the button on the side, rather than on the gate to have to reach up to hit, the folding rear seats that fold flat, and even when up, provide some trunk space (try that Suburbans) -drives smaller than it is. AMAZING turning radius, better than most cars, makes it easy to park and manuever -AWD system worked very well in the snow and with the traction control, provided a great winter driver -completely changed my view of Ford. The design is incredibly well thought out. Several little things you find and say "well that is clever!" (like the 120 standard outlet in the rear of the center console.) CONS: -Gas mileage is on par with a larger SUV which is to say is much less than a mini van -the memory seat and mirrors, cannot be used while not in park. Come on FORD! I know this is a "safety issue" but that just means i am scrambling to adjust my mirrors and seats as I am going down the road after my wife drives the vehicle (kinda annoying) -sacrifice of not having a minivan, third row access is only by lifting middle seats up (there is an auto button to flip the seat up which is really nice, but cannot operate with a child seat. I believe there is a "captains chair" option for the rear/mid seats, but we have standard bench style) All in all, we love the car and will be keeping this car. It is hard to beat in looks and comfort for the price with the amount of options it actually has.
Report abuse
