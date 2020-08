Used 2015 Ford Flex for Sale Near Me

Western Motors Los Banos - Los Banos / California

Scores 25 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Ford Flex has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Painted Aluminum, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: shifter button activation, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Ford Flex is the modern way to move. With bold lettering on the hood, futuristic front grille, and a sleek shape, it is the space for busy families on the go. It comes in 3 trims: the Base SE, the mid range SEL, and the top-tier Limited. Exciting to look at, Flex is equally exciting to drive. Standard on the SE and SEL is the 3.5L V6 with 287hp and 25 MPG HWY, and the Limited gives you choice of the optional 3.5L EcoBoost V6 with 365hp and 23 MPG HWY. Both engines come with a 6-speed SelectShift Automatic transmission. The Flex is full of great technology. Standard SYNC with MyFord keeps you connected to calls, music and more while keeping both hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road. Adaptive Cruise Control automatically adjusts the speed of the Flex if there is slowing traffic ahead. If you are getting the Limited, Active Park Assist is available that can identify spots for you to parallel park in and then steer the vehicle into place itself. Flex comes standard with 1st-row bucket seats, 2nd-row 60/40 split bench seat and 3rd-row 50/50 split bench seat for seven-passenger seating. It's amazing how much room there is for all seven passengers, and 2nd-row and 3rd-row legroom is best in class. For a more spacious feel, the available Vista Roof consists of four skylights covering all three rows of seating. The available Navigation System with SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link combines GPS technology, with voice-guided turn-by-turn directions and 3-D mapping. On the Limited, a Rear View Camera helps you see what's behind you, and Wipers automatically activate when they sense moisture. Flex also offers available industry-first inflatable 2nd-row safety belts for the outboard passengers.*Helping the Environment With This Ford Flex Doesn't Mean Giving Up The Latest Options*Tires: P235/60R18 BSW, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC w/MyFord Touch & SYNC Services -inc: Voice-activated communications and entertainment system, 911 Assist, VHR, AppLink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, 2 driver configurable 4.2 color LCD displays in cluster, 8 LCD color touch-screen in center, media hub w/2 USB ports, SD card reader and audio/video input jacks, SYNC Services includes traffic reports and GPS based turn-by-turn directions and information services, SYNC services receive a complimentary 1 year prepaid subscription (1 phone/primary account), Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2FMGK5C85FBA05060

Stock: 13424

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-22-2020