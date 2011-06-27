Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder Consumer Reviews

First let me say that I am a real car guy that races sports cars and karts on the weekend so I know cars. Don't let the bad reviews scare you, we are 6 months and 7000 miles onto our 2015 and are very happy with our choice. I believe any issues with the CVT have been sorted in the first 2 model years. Just a few weeks after buying it we took it on a 2000 mile road trip with 2 small kids and it was flawless. I would drive it again that far in a moments notice. I made 26 mpg with it in 2wd mode with the cruise set to 78mph. Best highway road trip vehicle ever. Our previous car was a 2011 Forester that we never "loved" even though that is Subaru slogan. This car my wife loves. Car seats fit well and still allow 3rd row access. Jogging stroller fits even with 3rd row upright. My only complaint is the SV model Bluetooth will not allow you to stream audio only talk by phone. Also Nissan does not play well with my Samsung Galaxy. For streaming audio you must buy the SL and Tech package. I think that's crazy. Also heated seats are a must for us so we added dealer installed aftermarket heated cloth seats for $500 and didn't have to pay for all the extra SL items we really didn't want. Got 0% financing and a 2 year maintenance package included as well.

allen kinchen , 04/19/2016 S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

53 of 60 people found this review helpful

I have now had this SUV for 51,000 miles ... It still is the best vehicle that I have ever owned .. Again the Korean tires , the Khomo Solus brand are super quiet and smooth. The only negative is my wife is a small person ,, so I have had to modify the pedals for her to drive it safely ... Almost all of these SUV's are made for larger people . So the only machine on the road that fits her body is the Subaru Forester . But I still have one year to pay on the Pathfinder ,, when it is paid for, I may consider a Subaru Forester . I have now had this car for going on almost 3 years come January 2019 . I have about 35,000 on the Nissan 2015 Pathfinder ,, it is just a base model Pathfinder , it does not have 4 wheel drive .. I never go off the road unless I have to . The base price is about 30,000 naturally with Taxes , and a few small add on items it was 33,000 . I replaced the Continental tires with the Kuhmo Solus , Korean Tires . Excellent Tires , with a 75,000 mile range . The tires are extremely smooth and quiet … I am 70 years old now and I love quiet and smooth machines . These tires greatly improve the performance of the Machine . This Pathfinder rides and feels like a much more expensive machine . I have had Honda CRV's and still do , and Buicks, and Toyota's , .. Nissan Pathfinder blows all of them away and this is just the base model . I installed my own upgrades which I am more happy with compared to spending way to much money for the dealer installed items . The car is white with sand/Tan interior . Gas mileage is excellent for a Machine that can pull 5,0000 pounds and weighs 4300 pounds . It is solid and quiet . For me it is the best machine I have ever owned . I have paid more money for other machines only to be grossly disappointed . Having zero interest really helped also with the purchase . I live in The City suburbs of Houston Texas , I also own a Honda CRV , which is OK, but is no comparison to the Nissan Pathfinder . The Honda CRV is mostly for my Wife of 48 years . We have only taken the Pathfinder on 2 vacations, into the mountains, of Colorado , and it performed great . There is a lot of Hill country in Central Texas and I am a Volunteer Mentor Tutor for the Petrochemical Industry and travel all over Texas doing presentations about various Technologies . It is great to have a fine quiet comfortable machine to ride in . It feels like much more power due to the very heavy duty CVT Transmission . I get about 30 MPG on the Highway if I drive the car reasonably . It will be paid for in about 2 years , and I Plan to buy a second Pathfinder .. It is much more Safer to drive than my Honda CRV and much more quiet . I pull only light loads, nothing real heavy ,, I Installed a better than Factory Top Luggage Rack system which is fantastic . I have a 500 pound rear Trailer hitch Wheeless rack for Luggage that inserts into the standard Trailer hitch and it works great for Extra Luggage . The Pathfinder only seats 7 People, but does it very comfortably . This by far is the best Machine I have ever owned and far Beats my 40,000 Dollar Buick I used to own .. For the 33,000 paid price , I will buy another one .. I am a Retired Engineering Technician, with multiple Skills and Technology Back Grounds .. Naturally there were a couple tiny bugs in the machine at first , but I got them solved and there is zero issues . The biggest quality feature is being quiet and Smooth . it puts you to sleep almost . But the Korean Tires makes a big difference .