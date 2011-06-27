Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder Consumer Reviews
Great SUV
I use 87 octane gas, have had it since 8/14/10 and have not noticed any problems with using regular gas. I average @ 16 miles per gallon in the city. The ride is quiet and compliant. This is a good value for your dollar.
Steady and Reliable -
My third one, had an 05, an 07 and now a '10. Love the Pathfinders. I have an LE this time so a little more plush inside. I am a contractor and use this for work so carry lots of tools and materials, no problem carrying the load. When it clean up it cleans up good. Gas mileage isnt great but other than that I can honestly say non of the Pathfinders that I have owned have ever let me down. Excellent build quality and would highly recommend. Since my original review the Pathfinder has developed a metallic chain like raspy noise. Have had it back to the dealer several times, the chief mechanic seems to be hearing impaired, he can't hear it, everyone else can. I believe it to be the timing chain or timing chain guides, from what I have been able to read, a pretty common problem. I have a gold plated extended warranty so if it breaks they fix, but, the warranty is up October of this year and only 72K miles on the truck, sadly so is this truck, I have no faith in it past that.
2010 nissan pathfinder
Love the pathfinder. Have had it for 7 months. We traded in a toyota sienna, when looking for a new car, realized that we still needed the third row on occasion. I was surprised at how smooth the ride is. Not at all what I had expected. The only downsize is gas mileage. Around town get only 16 - 17 miles per gallon. On the positive side, took it up skiing and managed to get 22-23 miles per gallon.
Strong SUV Nissan Quality
Ive had this SUV for couple of months now and so far no problems what so ever. Been off roading several times and matched performance those from Xterra and FJ cruisers. Plenty of power to TOW, because of durable and reliable v6. Really quiet on the highway.
Be carefull
Watch out when buying Nissan. They are known for the "check engine soon" light coming on - this will cost you at least $550.
