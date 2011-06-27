  1. Home
Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder S FE+ Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Pathfinder
Overview
$27,540
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$27,540
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$27,540
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
$27,540
Torque288 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower266 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$27,540
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
$27,540
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$27,540
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$27,540
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$27,540
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$27,540
Portable Navigationyes
Dockable DVDyes
Floor Matsyes
Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
$27,540
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$27,540
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$27,540
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
$27,540
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
$27,540
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4427 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1047 lbs.
Angle of departure23.7 degrees
Length192.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height72.0 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
$27,540
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Lightning
  • Navy Blue
  • Dark Slate
  • Super Black
  • Red Brick
  • Avalanche
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Café Latte, leather
  • Café Latte, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$27,540
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$27,540
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$27,540
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
