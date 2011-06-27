Estimated values
2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,425
|$7,202
|$8,374
|Clean
|$5,129
|$6,799
|$7,890
|Average
|$4,537
|$5,992
|$6,924
|Rough
|$3,945
|$5,186
|$5,957
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,370
|$8,458
|$9,833
|Clean
|$6,023
|$7,984
|$9,266
|Average
|$5,328
|$7,037
|$8,130
|Rough
|$4,633
|$6,089
|$6,995
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,070
|$6,863
|$8,044
|Clean
|$4,793
|$6,478
|$7,579
|Average
|$4,240
|$5,710
|$6,651
|Rough
|$3,687
|$4,941
|$5,722
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,169
|$6,934
|$8,095
|Clean
|$4,887
|$6,545
|$7,628
|Average
|$4,323
|$5,769
|$6,693
|Rough
|$3,759
|$4,992
|$5,759
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,791
|$8,919
|$10,321
|Clean
|$6,420
|$8,420
|$9,726
|Average
|$5,679
|$7,420
|$8,534
|Rough
|$4,938
|$6,421
|$7,343
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Pathfinder S FE+ 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,712
|$6,394
|$7,500
|Clean
|$4,455
|$6,036
|$7,067
|Average
|$3,941
|$5,319
|$6,201
|Rough
|$3,427
|$4,603
|$5,336
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Pathfinder LE-V8 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,886
|$5,474
|$5,870
|Clean
|$4,620
|$5,168
|$5,532
|Average
|$4,087
|$4,555
|$4,854
|Rough
|$3,554
|$3,941
|$4,176