Estimated values
2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,425$7,202$8,374
Clean$5,129$6,799$7,890
Average$4,537$5,992$6,924
Rough$3,945$5,186$5,957
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,370$8,458$9,833
Clean$6,023$7,984$9,266
Average$5,328$7,037$8,130
Rough$4,633$6,089$6,995
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,070$6,863$8,044
Clean$4,793$6,478$7,579
Average$4,240$5,710$6,651
Rough$3,687$4,941$5,722
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,169$6,934$8,095
Clean$4,887$6,545$7,628
Average$4,323$5,769$6,693
Rough$3,759$4,992$5,759
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,791$8,919$10,321
Clean$6,420$8,420$9,726
Average$5,679$7,420$8,534
Rough$4,938$6,421$7,343
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Pathfinder S FE+ 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,712$6,394$7,500
Clean$4,455$6,036$7,067
Average$3,941$5,319$6,201
Rough$3,427$4,603$5,336
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Pathfinder LE-V8 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,886$5,474$5,870
Clean$4,620$5,168$5,532
Average$4,087$4,555$4,854
Rough$3,554$3,941$4,176
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Nissan Pathfinder on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,455 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,036 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Pathfinder is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,455 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,036 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Nissan Pathfinder, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,455 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,036 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Nissan Pathfinder. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Nissan Pathfinder and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder ranges from $3,427 to $7,500, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Nissan Pathfinder is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.