|Overview
Plug-In Hybrid
|Engine Type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|EPA combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|64 MPGe
|EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|38 mi.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|52
|EPA time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|6.5 hr.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.8 gal.
|Fast-charge port type
|CHAdeMO
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.4 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Horsepower
|221 hp
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|1,500 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,478 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|Standard
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|Standard
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|Standard
|Dimensions
|Length
|185.4 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|84.4 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|73.2 in.
|Height
|68.5 in.
|Wheelbase
|106.5 in.
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.8 in.
|Curb weight
|4,607 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1,500 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1,478 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,063 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.9 in.
|Front hip room
|54.0 in.
|Cloth
|Standard
|Bucket front seats
|Standard
|6-way manual driver seat adjustments
|Standard
|Height adjustable driver seat
|Standard
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|Standard
|4-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|Standard
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear leg room
|39.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|Rear hip room
|53.3 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|Standard
|Folding center armrest
|Standard
|Manual folding split-bench third row seats
|Standard
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|Standard
|Rear cross traffic alert
|Standard
|Driver attention alert
|Standard
|Pre-collision safety system
|Standard
|Post-collision safety system
|Standard
|Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front and rear head airbags
|Standard
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|Standard
|Stability control
|Standard
|Traction control
|Standard
|Child seat anchors
|Standard
|Rear door child safety locks
|Standard
|4-wheel ABS
|Standard
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|Standard
|Emergency braking assist
|Standard
|Tire pressure monitoring
|Standard
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|Standard
|Auto delay off headlamps
|Standard
|LED headlamp
|Standard
|Daytime running lights
|Standard
|High pressure washers headlamps
|Standard
|Turn signal mirrors
|Standard
|2 front headrests
|Standard
|Front height adjustable headrests
|Standard
|3 rear headrests
|Standard
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|Standard
|Rear center 3-point belt
|Standard
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|Standard
|Engine immobilizer
|Standard
|In-Car Entertainment
|8.0" infotainment display size
|Standard
|AM/FM stereo
|Standard
|6 total speakers
|Standard
|Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
|Standard
|USB connection
|Standard
|USB with external media control
|Standard
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|Standard
|3 months of provided satellite radio service
|Standard
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|Standard
|Remote keyless power door locks
|Standard
|Heated mirrors
|Standard
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|Standard
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|Standard
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|Standard
|Electric power steering
|Standard
|Rear view camera
|Standard
|Rear parking sensors
|Standard
|Cruise control
|Standard
|Front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|Standard
|Front and rear door pockets
|Standard
|Overhead console with storage
|Standard
|Front seatback storage
|Standard
|Manual rear seat easy entry
|Standard
|Dual zone front climate control
|Standard
|Rear ventilation ducts
|Standard
|Interior air filtration
|Standard
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|Standard
|Turn signal in mirrors
|Standard
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|Standard
|External temperature display
|Standard
|Tachometer
|Standard
|Clock
|Standard
|Tires & Wheels
|Alloy wheels
|Standard
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|Standard
|All season tires
|Standard
|P235/60R18 tires
|Standard
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|Standard
|Vehicle Alarm notification
|Standard
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|Standard
|Roadside Assistance
|Standard
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Hybrid component
|10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside assistance
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Packages
|Tow Package
|+$525
|Welcome Package
|+$195
|Cargo Essentials Package
|+$245
|Popular Value Package
|+$295
|Black Out Package
|+$395
|Cabin Refinement Package
|+$395
|Interior Value Package
|+$495
|All Weather Essentials
|+$225
|Chrome Trim Package
|+$495
|Protection Essentials Package
|+$395
|Accessory Satin Hood Emblem
|+$125
|Sporty Effects Package
|+$995
|Chrome Accents Package
|+$495
|Interior Options
|Accessory Tonneau Cover
|+$200
|Accessory Roll Up Shades
|+$295
|Accessory Floor Illumination
|+$225
|Accessory Console Illumination
|+$325
|Exterior Options
|Accessory Chrome Hood Emblem
|+$125
|Accessory Door Ground Illumination
|+$350
|Accessory LED Fog Lights
|+$395
|Accessory Mud Guards
|+$150
|Accessory Black Lug Nuts and Wheel Locks
|+$250
|Accessory Dynamic Grille Illumination
|+$595
|Accessory Roof Rails and Crossbars
|+$595
|Accessory Black Hood Emblem
|+$125
|Accessory Chrome Wheel Locks
|+$90
Related 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV ES info
Similar models
- Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- Kia Sportage Plug In Hybrid
- Hyundai Santa Fe Plug In Hybrid
- Toyota Rav4 Prime
- Hyundai Tucson Plug In Hybrid
- Sorento Plug In Hybrid
- Dodge Hornet
- Kia Sorento Hybrid
- Kia Sportage Hybrid
- CX90 Mazda
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Quest 2005
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2008
- Used INFINITI I35 2002
- Used Mazda B-Series Truck 1990
- Used Audi A3 2008
- Used Subaru Legacy 2016
- Used Lexus IS 250 C 2010
- Used INFINITI Q70 2017
- Used BMW M3 2011
- Used Lincoln Town Car 2010
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Toyota RAV4
- Audi A8
- Lexus LX 570
- Mercedes 550 SL
- Mclaren Artura
- GMC 2500 For Sale
- Cadillac CT5 2023
- 2022 Ram 1500
- 2022 Palisade
- 2024 Hyundai Palisade News
Other models to consider
- Outlander Car
- Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
- Mitsubishi Eclipse
- 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage
- 2022 Outlander Sport
- 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2022
Research Similar Vehicles
- Lexus RX 350 2022
- BMW X3
- Honda Passport
- Jeep Trailhawk
- Ford Bronco Sport
- Mazda CX 30
- Buick Enclave
- Mercedes GLC
- X7
- Gle Coupe