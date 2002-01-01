Skip to main content
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV ES - Specs & Features

Overview
 Plug-In Hybrid
Engine TypePlug-in hybrid
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (city/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe64 MPGe
EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.38 mi.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.52
EPA time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.6.5 hr.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Fast-charge port typeCHAdeMO
Engine
Base engine size2.4 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typePlug-in hybrid
Horsepower221 hp
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,478 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialStandard
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionStandard
Front and rear stabilizer barStandard
Dimensions
Length185.4 in.
Overall width with mirrors84.4 in.
Overall width without mirrors73.2 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheelbase106.5 in.
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Curb weight4,607 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity1,500 lbs.
Maximum payload1,478 lbs.
Gross weight6,063 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alloy Silver Metallic
  • Red Diamond
  • Labrador Black Pearl
  • Black Diamond
  • White Diamond
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Front hip room54.0 in.
ClothStandard
Bucket front seatsStandard
6-way manual driver seat adjustmentsStandard
Height adjustable driver seatStandard
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportStandard
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentStandard
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear leg room39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear hip room53.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackStandard
Folding center armrestStandard
Manual folding split-bench third row seatsStandard
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemStandard
Rear cross traffic alertStandard
Driver attention alertStandard
Pre-collision safety systemStandard
Post-collision safety systemStandard
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front and rear head airbagsStandard
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationStandard
Stability controlStandard
Traction controlStandard
Child seat anchorsStandard
Rear door child safety locksStandard
4-wheel ABSStandard
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesStandard
Emergency braking assistStandard
Tire pressure monitoringStandard
Dusk sensing headlampsStandard
Auto delay off headlampsStandard
LED headlampStandard
Daytime running lightsStandard
High pressure washers headlampsStandard
Turn signal mirrorsStandard
2 front headrestsStandard
Front height adjustable headrestsStandard
3 rear headrestsStandard
Rear height adjustable headrestsStandard
Rear center 3-point beltStandard
Remote anti-theft alarm systemStandard
Engine immobilizerStandard
In-Car Entertainment
8.0" infotainment display sizeStandard
AM/FM stereoStandard
6 total speakersStandard
Android Auto/Apple CarPlayStandard
USB connectionStandard
USB with external media controlStandard
Satellite radio satellite radioStandard
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceStandard
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsStandard
Remote keyless power door locksStandard
Heated mirrorsStandard
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionStandard
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelStandard
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelStandard
Electric power steeringStandard
Rear view cameraStandard
Rear parking sensorsStandard
Cruise controlStandard
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersStandard
Front and rear door pocketsStandard
Overhead console with storageStandard
Front seatback storageStandard
Manual rear seat easy entryStandard
Dual zone front climate controlStandard
Rear ventilation ductsStandard
Interior air filtrationStandard
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsStandard
Turn signal in mirrorsStandard
Instrumentation
Trip computerStandard
External temperature displayStandard
TachometerStandard
ClockStandard
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsStandard
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsStandard
All season tiresStandard
P235/60R18 tiresStandard
Telematics
Emergency ServiceStandard
Vehicle Alarm notificationStandard
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/AssistanceStandard
Roadside AssistanceStandard
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Hybrid component10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside assistance5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Tow Package +$525
Welcome Package +$195
Cargo Essentials Package +$245
Popular Value Package +$295
Black Out Package +$395
Cabin Refinement Package +$395
Interior Value Package +$495
All Weather Essentials +$225
Chrome Trim Package +$495
Protection Essentials Package +$395
Accessory Satin Hood Emblem +$125
Sporty Effects Package +$995
Chrome Accents Package +$495
Interior Options
Accessory Tonneau Cover +$200
Accessory Roll Up Shades +$295
Accessory Floor Illumination +$225
Accessory Console Illumination +$325
Exterior Options
Accessory Chrome Hood Emblem +$125
Accessory Door Ground Illumination +$350
Accessory LED Fog Lights +$395
Accessory Mud Guards +$150
Accessory Black Lug Nuts and Wheel Locks +$250
Accessory Dynamic Grille Illumination +$595
Accessory Roof Rails and Crossbars +$595
Accessory Black Hood Emblem +$125
Accessory Chrome Wheel Locks +$90
