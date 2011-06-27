Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Galant GTS V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,042
|$2,764
|$3,162
|Clean
|$1,848
|$2,505
|$2,866
|Average
|$1,461
|$1,988
|$2,274
|Rough
|$1,073
|$1,472
|$1,681
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Galant DE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,677
|$2,132
|$2,384
|Clean
|$1,518
|$1,933
|$2,160
|Average
|$1,200
|$1,534
|$1,714
|Rough
|$882
|$1,135
|$1,268
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,729
|$2,402
|$2,773
|Clean
|$1,565
|$2,177
|$2,513
|Average
|$1,237
|$1,728
|$1,994
|Rough
|$909
|$1,279
|$1,474
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Galant SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,655
|$2,173
|$2,458
|Clean
|$1,498
|$1,970
|$2,228
|Average
|$1,184
|$1,563
|$1,768
|Rough
|$870
|$1,157
|$1,307
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Galant Ralliart V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,051
|$3,411
|$3,618
|Clean
|$2,761
|$3,092
|$3,280
|Average
|$2,182
|$2,454
|$2,602
|Rough
|$1,604
|$1,817
|$1,924