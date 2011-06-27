  1. Home
Used 1991 Mitsubishi Galant VR-4 Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Galant
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.3/365.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight3251 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ascot Silver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Nairobi Beige Metallic
  • Nordic Blue
