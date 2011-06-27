Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Consumer Reviews
Constant engine light
My car has only about 30,000 miles and the engine light came on and they couldn’t diagnose the problem. I had an Acura for 235,000 and the light never came on. 2nd problem, there were a few times when the engine started after the stop, the entire infotainment system went blank and the car shut off. I’m so glad there were no cars behind me. The car dealer were the worst I’ve ever dealt with at the Mini Ontario California. I will never buy a Mini again.
Little Beast
Gas mileage goes out the door in Sport mode. This car wants to be driven.
My Second Mini
This is my second MIni Cooper and the third generation rocks. The car is very quick with the new twin turbo and it has a little growl when you punch it. I am a little disappointed with the MPG. I only travel city never highway and I am only getting 23 MPG. You would think with a 3 cylinder the gas mileage would be better. Over all I am very happy with the car. With only 850 miles on it I hope to have many more.
Mini tidbits
Seats are difficult sitting for long periods of time if you have any lower back issues. Electronics not intuitive for older generation! Love everything else
