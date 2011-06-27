Estimated values
2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,239
|$14,544
|$16,030
|Clean
|$12,974
|$14,246
|$15,690
|Average
|$12,444
|$13,650
|$15,010
|Rough
|$11,915
|$13,054
|$14,330
Estimated values
2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,829
|$17,431
|$19,256
|Clean
|$15,512
|$17,074
|$18,847
|Average
|$14,879
|$16,360
|$18,030
|Rough
|$14,246
|$15,646
|$17,213
Estimated values
2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,252
|$23,132
|$25,276
|Clean
|$20,827
|$22,658
|$24,740
|Average
|$19,977
|$21,711
|$23,667
|Rough
|$19,127
|$20,763
|$22,595