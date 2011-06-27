Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Consumer Reviews

A Great Car Mr. Marques , 08/18/2008 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is my first ever own Benz the 2004 Black on Black AMG. It is my retirement gift and it is everything that I could ever ask for in a sedan. The only bad thing I can say is the gas mileage but hey when you can go that fast what the heck. It's a beast and when I'm in heavy traffic on the Interstate I can hit the pedal and go yeah. So if you dare get one you won't be dissapointed. It's true to its form. Report Abuse

Great car but expensive to repair Rich , 01/23/2017 S430 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought my 2005 S430 2 years ago when it had 126,000 miles on it. It is by far the most comfortable car I've ever owned and I've owned several. Great reliable engine, sufficient power. good in snow (I live in northern climate). The Nav did not work when I got it, but that's ok what with iPhone and google maps. Radio sound quality is average. The only drawback is that the repairs are expensive. If you keep that in mind, you will love this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

S55 AMG pat g , 12/23/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The S55 AMG has a perfect blend of comfort, styling and performance. I look forward to road trips in this car. It is incredible. It has tons of room, especially in the back. When I start the car with the keyless go, a cool option, the engine sound is incredible. The exhaust and supercharger emit a sound that lets the occupants know that there is plenty of power available when needed. The supercharger has a subtle and very cool whining sound that is downright stimulating. The active body control suspension is amazing and definitely adds a very connected and sporty but smooth feel to the ride. This is the ultimate sedan. Period. Report Abuse

High Cost of Maintenance - Great Car! Krista , 04/19/2010 7 of 8 people found this review helpful This is my first Benz and I really like the car. My fiance bought a 2004 C Class the same day and has not had as good an experience as I. Great interior size, great performance, great styling. White Exterior, cream interior - just yummy looking! Stereo system sounds great, but the iPod connection is subpar, to say the least. Handles well in all weather and the brakes are second to none; I feel very safe in this vehicle. The only major issues are: electronics are touch and go on this vehicle, maintenance costs are expensive on all MB, storage is NON EXISTANT on this vehicle (interior or trunk - you are hard pressed to fit 10 bags of groceries). But the leg room in back is truly wonderful! Report Abuse