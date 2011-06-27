Estimated values
1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,947
|$4,182
|$4,864
|Clean
|$2,624
|$3,734
|$4,344
|Average
|$1,979
|$2,840
|$3,305
|Rough
|$1,333
|$1,945
|$2,265
Estimated values
1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S320 LWB 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,882
|$2,797
|$3,302
|Clean
|$1,676
|$2,498
|$2,949
|Average
|$1,263
|$1,900
|$2,243
|Rough
|$851
|$1,301
|$1,537
Estimated values
1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S420 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,729
|$2,404
|$2,777
|Clean
|$1,540
|$2,147
|$2,481
|Average
|$1,161
|$1,633
|$1,887
|Rough
|$782
|$1,118
|$1,293
Estimated values
1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,929
|$2,960
|$3,525
|Clean
|$1,718
|$2,643
|$3,149
|Average
|$1,295
|$2,010
|$2,395
|Rough
|$873
|$1,377
|$1,641
Estimated values
1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S320 SWB 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,372
|$3,588
|$4,255
|Clean
|$2,113
|$3,204
|$3,801
|Average
|$1,593
|$2,437
|$2,891
|Rough
|$1,073
|$1,669
|$1,981
Estimated values
1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350D Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,745
|$2,822
|$3,412
|Clean
|$1,554
|$2,520
|$3,047
|Average
|$1,171
|$1,916
|$2,318
|Rough
|$789
|$1,313
|$1,588
Estimated values
1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,039
|$3,128
|$3,727
|Clean
|$1,816
|$2,794
|$3,329
|Average
|$1,369
|$2,124
|$2,532
|Rough
|$923
|$1,455
|$1,735
Estimated values
1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,880
|$3,813
|$4,332
|Clean
|$2,564
|$3,405
|$3,869
|Average
|$1,934
|$2,589
|$2,943
|Rough
|$1,303
|$1,774
|$2,017