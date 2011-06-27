  1. Home
Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque345 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower315 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room58.0 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room61.4 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.
Curb weight4830 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Height58.9 in.
Wheel base123.6 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Green Metallic
  • Biscayne Blue
  • Midnight Blue
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Green Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Desert Red
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Brown Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Sierra Brown Metallic
  • Black
  • Deep Blue
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Polar White
  • Agate Green
  • Cabernet Red Metallic
  • Pueblo Beige
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
