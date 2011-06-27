Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Consumer Reviews

great car ctaylor4968 , 09/19/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful i have over 240k miles on my 94 s320, and it still runs amazing. i have the armored package which comes equipped with bullet proof glass and armored doors. so it is even heavier then your average 320 but still has tremendous power and just hugs the road around those country road turns. gas mileage for year and size of the car isnt to bad, but premium sucks your wallet. i put an after market intake on it to increase gas mileage and run a little cleaner and faster and it works. k&n makes a great intake for it and is a fair price. great safe and reliable car. Report Abuse

positive experience amartinez , 04/07/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle with 180k on it. The body and interior is still flawless vehicle drive like new I do 150 miles a day both ways to work and I have not had any regrets. Gas mileage is hard because of the premium fuel but well worth the quality of ride and comfort quick on acceleration for a heavy car and quiet as a mouse

Mercedes S320 - 1994 huke1 , 07/10/2002 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This is the best car I have ever owned. It is very reliable. Long trips are a joy in this car. My next car....another Mercedes. No question the Germans make the best cars in the world.

One of the safest cars around adeira , 01/27/2013 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Great car. This is one of the safest cars on the road and great gas mileage. This diesel engine keeps on going. 94 model had a recall on the motors by Mercedes and most have been replaced. Don't buy one that hasn't been. When your life/kids,grandkids are worth it or for commuting it can't be beat!! Excellent gas mileage 28-30mpg on the highway!!