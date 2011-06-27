Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Consumer Reviews
great car
i have over 240k miles on my 94 s320, and it still runs amazing. i have the armored package which comes equipped with bullet proof glass and armored doors. so it is even heavier then your average 320 but still has tremendous power and just hugs the road around those country road turns. gas mileage for year and size of the car isnt to bad, but premium sucks your wallet. i put an after market intake on it to increase gas mileage and run a little cleaner and faster and it works. k&n makes a great intake for it and is a fair price. great safe and reliable car.
positive experience
I bought this vehicle with 180k on it. The body and interior is still flawless vehicle drive like new I do 150 miles a day both ways to work and I have not had any regrets. Gas mileage is hard because of the premium fuel but well worth the quality of ride and comfort quick on acceleration for a heavy car and quiet as a mouse
Mercedes S320 - 1994
This is the best car I have ever owned. It is very reliable. Long trips are a joy in this car. My next car....another Mercedes. No question the Germans make the best cars in the world.
One of the safest cars around
Great car. This is one of the safest cars on the road and great gas mileage. This diesel engine keeps on going. 94 model had a recall on the motors by Mercedes and most have been replaced. Don't buy one that hasn't been. When your life/kids,grandkids are worth it or for commuting it can't be beat!! Excellent gas mileage 28-30mpg on the highway!!
400SEL S420 S CLASS W140
This is by far the finest car I have ever driven and have ever had the pleasure of owning. This is a large car that is much larger than the little Lexus LS430. Do not get me wrong, the Lexus LS430 is a great little car, but does not compare to this much larger and nicer Benz. There just is no comparison. I have seen attempts to compare The Mercedes W140 to Lexus, and I can tell you, there is no comparison. The Mercedes W140 is an awesome car! Just awesome! The price for admission is not cheap, but if you can afford admission, you will be rewarded with an experience that is like no other. Power, handling, safety, German good looks, super smooth and super silent.
