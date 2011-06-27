Used 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata Consumer Reviews

Only disappointment is price of replacement key John , 07/26/2015 LS 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 5M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful All things about this car are super, except the coded flip-key. Just make sure you never lose even one of the two flip keys supplied when the car was purchased new. All coded Miata replacement keys are expensive, but for some reason replacement keys for 2003-2005 Miatas are especially so. Dealers get as much as $600-$700 for a replacement key; even more if all keys are lost. One would think that antitrust/monopoly rules would come into play here. Best advice: Have a non-accessory spare key made while both factory keys are still available. Put that key and/or the second factory flip-key in a very safe place for emergencies (loss of, or damage to factory key). A list of locksmiths and various places that tried to make electronic keys that I have tried would fill a couple of pages. Finally had to bite the bullet and go to dealer to have key cut and programed for my Miata. Key was $350 at dealer (had to order), programming was $135. Dealer said that an identical key I purchased on-line ($120) was not formatted, could not be recognized by my car's computer, and thus dealer said they could not program it (already cut by one of the many locksmiths i tried, so could not be returned). Total invested, at least $605. Cost of a year's worth of headaches looking for a key and a locksmith who could program it, inestimable. Warning: Include the price of a second key in any negotiations for any used Miata that only comes with one key. Don't lose that spare key. Driving around with only one key (knowing that no locksmith seems able to replace it, if damaged or lost) can be unnerving. If the key is lost or damaged (by say, rain, dropped in water, driven over), you would have to have the car towed to the nearest Mazda dealer. And remember, key replacement and programming cost when you don't have any key is even higher. Technology and reliability markdowns are for this reason. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

A great toy and dependable car! 2005 Mazda MX5 Miata , 03/10/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I'm 70 years old and have owned Jaguars, X19s and many small convertibles. I LOVE MY MIATA MX5! It hates snow and so do I, so it remains in its heated garage all winter but when its ready to go so am I. I feel safe and comfortable in it. I wish I were younger, I'd be in the new 2008 with the upgrade! I take it to the mountains a lot and appreciate the way it handles and takes the upgrades with power to spare! As far as looks go? How can you beat it? Thanks Mazda. Report Abuse

MX5 - there's no substitute dklein , 04/03/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful For the money this sports car is a 10. But if you want the top of the line best it cost over 50k easily. It is so fun to drive you look forward to doing it. When I bought it I was not fully aware of it's past but I am happy I am in it's present and future. It is a sports car so it is not the most comfortable ride but again complete fun. With the top down "forget about it" Report Abuse

A joy to drive! Rick , 02/18/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Now two years old, this is the most fun car I've had in my life (I'm 65)! I can't take the smile off my face each time I'm in it. Plenty of power, terrific handling, and great, great after-market products. Miata clubs all over the country and the world which make it a joy everywhere you go. I don't know anyone whose had one and regretted it I know at least five people who have 2 or more of these cars. It's like a small vacation each time you get in it. It appeals to ALL ages and gathers a crowd everywhere you go--even more when you travel with a club. Report Abuse