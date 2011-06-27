Estimated values
2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata Cloth 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,898
|$7,579
|$9,105
|Clean
|$4,414
|$6,839
|$8,200
|Average
|$3,446
|$5,360
|$6,391
|Rough
|$2,478
|$3,880
|$4,581
2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,284
|$7,309
|$9,018
|Clean
|$3,860
|$6,595
|$8,122
|Average
|$3,014
|$5,169
|$6,330
|Rough
|$2,167
|$3,742
|$4,538