Used 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata Base Features & Specs

More about the 2003 MX-5 Miata
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.0/330.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle30.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
power antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front shoulder room49.7 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track55.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.1 cu.ft.
Length155.3 in.
Curb weight2387 lbs.
Gross weight2943 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4 in.
Height48.4 in.
Wheel base89.2 in.
Width66 in.
Rear track56.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Mica
  • Classic Red
  • Midnight Blue Mica
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
  • Splash Green Mica
  • Pure White
  • Garnet Red Mica
  • Brilliant Black
Interior Colors
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
P205/45R W tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
