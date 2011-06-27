Used 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Only possible car for short people

Kara, 01/11/2010
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I'm five foot and have the greatest visibility I've ever had with any car in the Miata. Has strong headlights, amazing steering, quick and easy to put the top down (at a traffic light. The Miata is small, elegant and always smiling. Greatest car ever and would recommend it to anyone who is under 6'2".

Saved my life... best little car

Sherylm, 09/25/2007
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I have driven this sweet little car for the last few summers, and enjoyed every minute. Today, I got t-boned on the driver's side by someone running a stop sign, and I'm alive. Really sore, but alive. The outside of the car was really damaged, but the frame protected me well enough, that I can write this review. Not only was she beautiful and fun, but she turned out to be the best car in the most important sense. Thank you.

The biggest go-kart in the world

DDR2, 04/25/2009
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

The title sums it up. Extremely agile car and light on its feet, like a go- cart. It's about as roomy as one too. But those who appreciate this car for what it can do won't be concerned about that. Acceleration isn't very strong either but again, if you want straightline acceleration, go buy a musclecar. This car belongs on roads with tight curves. It's easy to drive and own so far. The only improvements would be bigger trunk and more grunt. Otherwise, this is a fine piece of machinery.

My Hobby

RLM, 12/17/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I am a suspension and handling addict and this car answers the call and more. I have the six speed with Bilstein shocks and limited slip differential in triple black. For me the car has just the right horse power as I enjoy using the six speed to make the car go rather than just hitting the gas. I enjoy the interaction with the car and the road especially with the top down.

Miata Still Has It...

vtmiller, 12/17/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Owned for 2 years and besides my Nissan SE-R 1992 (before they changed body style), this is the most fun car I've owned and perhaps even ridden in. Even my buddy's Porsche 911 (although powerful) doesn't generate the same feel as the Miata roadster. The Shinsen edition color got great reactions (some even asked what kind of car it was - Jaguar?) and there are tons of modifications one can do (under the hood) and styling. I've kept mine pretty stock, but plan on adding turbo next year for some racing pep. Nothing is needed for daily driving, but if you want to zip through the city, park anywhere, and lose stress with windy road driving anytime -- this is the car for you! Love it.

