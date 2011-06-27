Estimated values
2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata SE 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,454
|$5,766
|$7,059
|Clean
|$3,075
|$5,143
|$6,288
|Average
|$2,316
|$3,896
|$4,747
|Rough
|$1,558
|$2,649
|$3,205
Estimated values
2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,814
|$7,061
|$8,868
|Clean
|$3,395
|$6,298
|$7,900
|Average
|$2,558
|$4,771
|$5,963
|Rough
|$1,721
|$3,244
|$4,026
Estimated values
2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,400
|$7,000
|$8,459
|Clean
|$3,917
|$6,243
|$7,535
|Average
|$2,951
|$4,729
|$5,688
|Rough
|$1,985
|$3,216
|$3,841
Estimated values
2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata Shinsen 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,450
|$4,071
|$4,978
|Clean
|$2,181
|$3,631
|$4,434
|Average
|$1,643
|$2,751
|$3,347
|Rough
|$1,106
|$1,870
|$2,260