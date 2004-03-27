Used 1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me

239 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 239 listings
  • 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    36,403 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,000

    Details
  • 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    126,762 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $4,988

    Details
  • 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    118,526 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    62,729 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition
    used

    2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition

    55,667 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,710

    Details
  • 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    52,468 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,647

    Details
  • 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    79,741 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    71,876 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,989

    Details
  • 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata in Silver
    used

    2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    93,555 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata in Dark Green
    used

    2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    121,262 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata in White
    used

    2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    71,716 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,757

    Details
  • 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    16,101 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,295

    Details
  • 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS in Light Blue
    used

    2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS

    65,118 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,919

    Details
  • 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS in Black
    used

    2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS

    41,834 miles

    $8,998

    Details
  • 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS in White
    used

    2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS

    124,619 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,992

    Details
  • 1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    75,016 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,997

    Details
  • 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    52,544 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,800

    Details
  • 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    54,395 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 239 listings
  • 5
    (85%)
  • 4
    (15%)
Holy Cow!
japman,03/27/2004
This car ain't a car - it's a way of life. How many cars have owners clubs, millions of accessories, newsgroups, shows, hats & T-shirts? There is a reason. Most other Miata owners on a sunny day will pop their lights to say hi on a crowded freeway. No problems, zippy engine, european pizazz with Japanese reliability & performance. Cheap to buy, operate & maintain. Not much pretention, but you can certainly feel the jealous eyes coming from SUV's on a warm Spring day.
