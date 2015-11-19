Used 2015 Kia Optima for Sale Near Me

I'm leasing an LX. Deal was too good to pass up. I've got a friend with an Optima - 2011 - he loves it. The 2015 has upgraded engine and performance which was one of his complaints on the 2011 model. The passenger front seat is ridiculously low...close to the floor, and not adjustable upwards. My wife could barely see over the dashboard and she is 5'4". I found out this is an ongoing complaint for this and other Hyundai and Kia models. I found a set of risers that bolt onto the original set points and raise the seat almost 2 inches. Easy install and corrected the problem. You can find them online...just do a search. Interior is well appointed and quality is fine at this price point. Car, looks, feels and drives like a more expensive model. I've owned BMW, and own a Honda Accord and this car easily competes with both of them at a lower purchase price. Edmunds has done a good review of all the features...I opted for the Convenience Plus Package upgrade which includes rearview camera, acoustically upgraded windows (noise reduction) and a few other goodies. It is worth it. Without the rearview camera you're going to find backing up entails lots of blind spots given the high rear end and a sharply raked rear window. I've driven this car in monsoon like rain at night and the handling, traction control, fog lamps...all served to give us a sense of control and safety. I bought the Sparkling Silver with light grey interior. Its sharp. At the price point

