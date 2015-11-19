Used 2015 Kia Optima for Sale Near Me

5,078 listings
Optima Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,078 listings
  • 2015 Kia Optima EX in Gray
    used

    2015 Kia Optima EX

    66,587 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,691

    $3,364 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima LX in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Optima LX

    79,015 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,790

    $2,594 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima LX in Gray
    used

    2015 Kia Optima LX

    102,630 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,996

    $2,341 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima SX Turbo in White
    used

    2015 Kia Optima SX Turbo

    49,960 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,203

    $2,957 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima LX in White
    used

    2015 Kia Optima LX

    36,402 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,790

    $2,089 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima EX in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Kia Optima EX

    30,387 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,000

    $2,353 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima EX in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Optima EX

    91,462 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,799

    $1,963 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Kia Optima EX

    86,401 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,195

    $2,284 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Kia Optima LX

    50,281 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima LX in White
    used

    2015 Kia Optima LX

    75,660 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,495

    $2,129 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima LX in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Optima LX

    59,000 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,991

    $2,090 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Kia Optima LX

    52,555 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    $1,704 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima LX in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Optima LX

    67,994 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,990

    $2,121 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima EX in White
    used

    2015 Kia Optima EX

    122,509 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,404

    $1,642 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima SXL Turbo in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Optima SXL Turbo

    101,225 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    $3,055 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima EX in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Kia Optima EX

    31,540 miles

    $14,500

    $2,254 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima LX in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Optima LX

    119,918 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,500

    $1,690 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima LX in White
    used

    2015 Kia Optima LX

    94,371 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,952

    $2,222 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Optima

Overall Consumer Rating
460 Reviews
  • 5
    (52%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (12%)
One of the best cars I've ever owned
BMT,11/19/2015
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I'm leasing an LX. Deal was too good to pass up. I've got a friend with an Optima - 2011 - he loves it. The 2015 has upgraded engine and performance which was one of his complaints on the 2011 model. The passenger front seat is ridiculously low...close to the floor, and not adjustable upwards. My wife could barely see over the dashboard and she is 5'4". I found out this is an ongoing complaint for this and other Hyundai and Kia models. I found a set of risers that bolt onto the original set points and raise the seat almost 2 inches. Easy install and corrected the problem. You can find them online...just do a search. Interior is well appointed and quality is fine at this price point. Car, looks, feels and drives like a more expensive model. I've owned BMW, and own a Honda Accord and this car easily competes with both of them at a lower purchase price. Edmunds has done a good review of all the features...I opted for the Convenience Plus Package upgrade which includes rearview camera, acoustically upgraded windows (noise reduction) and a few other goodies. It is worth it. Without the rearview camera you're going to find backing up entails lots of blind spots given the high rear end and a sharply raked rear window. I've driven this car in monsoon like rain at night and the handling, traction control, fog lamps...all served to give us a sense of control and safety. I bought the Sparkling Silver with light grey interior. Its sharp. At the price point
