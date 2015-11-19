Used 2015 Kia Optima for Sale Near Me
- 66,587 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,691$3,364 Below Market
Gettel Nissan - Sarasota / Florida
CarFax One Owner! -Priced below the market average!- Bluetooth, This 2015 Kia Optima EX, has a great Satin Metal exterior, and a clean Beige interior! Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Aux Audio Input, Seating, Automatic Headlights Keyless Start AM/FM Radio This Kia Optima gets great fuel economy with over 34.0 MPG on the highway! Stability Control, ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 3530 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239. *Prices are PLUS tax, tag, title fee, $999 Pre-Delivery Service Fee and $285 Electronic Tag Registration Service Fee, and *does not include dealer installed options. *Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,000 Trade Assist Credit; *Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership; See dealer for complete details. **Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $1,000 Financing Credit Assist credit; See dealer for complete details.A copy of the advertisement must be presented at time of purchase to receive any special or advertised price. Prior sales are excluded. We attempt to update this inventory regularly; however, there can be a lag time between sale of a vehicle and updating of inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGN4A75FG361556
Stock: 4822383B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 79,015 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,790$2,594 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Rear Bumper Applique Bluetooth Connection Black; Clean Tex Cloth Seat Trim Ebony Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGM4A73FG381260
Stock: FG381260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 102,630 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,996$2,341 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Nashville - Franklin / Tennessee
This 2015 Kia Optima LX features NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH COMMUNICATIONS, SIRIUS/XM RADIO, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, LUMBAR SUPPORT, FOG LIGHTS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORS, TRACTION CONTROL, SECURITY SYSTEM, PLATINUM GRAPHITE EXTERIOR COLOR, AND GRAY INTERIOR COLOR. MERCEDES-BENZ of NASHVILLE Mercedes-Benz of Nashville is located at 630 Bakers Bridge Ave. Nashville, TN 37067. Our dealership sets the standard high and has become synonymous with the highest ethical business practices resulting in unparalleled levels of customer satisfaction. It is this commitment to excellence that makes our customer service not only our promise to you it is our mission!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGM4A71FG361153
Stock: TFG361153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 49,960 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,203$2,957 Below Market
Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Delaware - Delaware / Ohio
CARFAX VERIFIED 1 OWNER!! *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* NAVIGATION, CLEAN CARFAX, BACKUP CAMERA, COOLED SEATS, MOONROOF, CARFAX 1-OWNER, REMOTE ENTRY, LEATHER, BACKUP SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, FOG LAMPS, MULTI-ZONE A/C, TURBOCHARGED ENGINE.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# FG429974 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $425 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Performed A Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, and Performed A Comprehensive 125-point Inspection Along With An Oil & Filter Change, New Wipers & Tire Rotation!This front wheel drive 2015 Kia Optima SX features an impressive 4cyl, 2.0l, 274.0hp Engine with a Snow White Pearl Exterior with a Black Leather Interior. With only 49,960 miles this 2015 Kia Optima is your best buy in Delaware, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2015 Kia Optima in Delaware,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# FG429974 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has this 2015 Kia Optima SX ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram today at *(740) 369-9611 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2015 Kia Optima SX! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Delaware serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 2815 Stratford Rd Delaware OH, 43015 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 31.0 Highway MPG and 20.0 City MPG! This Kia Optima comes Factory equipped with an impressive 4cyl, 2.0l, 274.0hp engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Front Wheel Drive, Power Locks, Traction Control, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Telescoping Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Trip Computer, Tires - Rear Performance, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Remote Trunk Release, Tires - Front Performance, Spare Tire (Small Size)*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Delaware, Westerville & Marysville used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Deleware, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Compass, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Overhead Console, Cloth Seats, Illuminated entry, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Vanity Mirrors, Floor Mats, Rear Window Defroster, Split Folding Rear Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Bench Seat*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether steering your way to work in Westerville or soccer practice in Scioto County, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Side Mirror Turn Signals, HID Headlamps, Xenon Headlamps, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Auto Leveling Headlights, Drivers Air Bag, Dual Air Bags, Speed Sensitive Steering, Delay-off headlights, Overhead airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Rear Head Air Bag, Occupant sensing airbag, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag*DISCLAIMER:* Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, $250 Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Any available rebates included in sales price in lieu of any special financing / lease incentives unless otherwise indicated. Internet prices are available to everyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima SX Turbo with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGR4A68FG429974
Stock: FG429974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 36,402 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,790$2,089 Below Market
Airport Kia - Naples / Florida
Clean CARFAX 2 OWNERS!!! 2015 Kia Optima LX SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, RECENT AIRPORT KIA TRADE IN.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 32277 miles below market average! 23/34 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4A71F5626638
Stock: 838761A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 30,387 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,000$2,353 Below Market
Hendrick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
Hendrick Certified, Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 30,387! WAS $16,500, FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, EX PREMIUM PACKAGE, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 InputPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE12-month/12,000 mile High-Tech Coverage, 168-Point Vehicle Inspection, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Services, Vehicle Rental Coverage, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 10-year/100,000 mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyEXCELLENT VALUEWas $16,500. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $24,300*.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless StartOPTION PACKAGESEX PREMIUM PACKAGE Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Radio: UVO eService, AM/FM/CD/MP3 player, SiriusXM satellite radio, USB/auxiliary input jacks and Bluetooth wireless technology w/steering wheel mounted controls, Infinity Premium Sound System, 8-speakers w/subwoofer, HD Radio, Driver Seat Memory, 4-Way Power Front Passenger Seat, Rear Camera Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Sunroof, Gloss Black B-Pillar, Heated Rear Outboard Seats. Kia EX with Dark Cherry exterior and Beige interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 192 HP at 6300 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com explains "Inside the 2015 Kia Optima, you'll find a distinctly modern Great Gas Mileage: 34 MPG Hwy.OUR OFFERINGSFormerly Neuwirth Motors, we are coastal Carolina's choice for new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned vehicles including Jeeps, RAM trucks, and commercial vehicles. With locations on College Road and Market Street, we are conveniently located for your shopping pleasure plus online at www.hendrickjeepwilmington.com.$699.00 Dealer Administrative Charge is not included in advertised price. All prices and offers are before state, city and county tax, tag, title and license fees. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGN4A76FG383419
Stock: 20970A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 91,462 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,799$1,963 Below Market
All American Ford in Old Bridge - Old Bridge / New Jersey
BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM, REMOTE START (PUSH BUTTON), EX PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Power Folding Outside Mirrors Radio: UVO eService AM/FM/CD/MP3 player SiriusXM satellite radio USB/auxiliary input jacks and Bluetooth wireless technology w/steering wheel mounted controls Infinity Premium Sound System 8-speakers w/subwoofer HD Radio Driver Seat Memory 4-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Rear Camera Display Heated Steering Wheel Panoramic Sunroof Gloss Black B-Pillar Heated Rear Outboard Seats, EBONY BLACK, Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Requires Subscription, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Leather Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Floor Mats, Keyless Start, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGN4A77FG509335
Stock: US1473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 86,401 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,195$2,284 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
***BUY ONLINE WITH HOME DELIVERY***New Price! Blue 2015 Kia Optima EX FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC Includes FREE oil changes and tire rotations for 1 year, gray Leather, 17 Alloy Wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Leather Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry. 23/34 City/Highway MPG The general guidelines for these vehicles are: • They all come with an Used Car Inspection, and we encourage you to look at it so you know what it will need. • They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage by us. • They are sold with our wholesale price posted, no negotiation necessary. • They are offered for a limited time only - up to 30 days. Weve given you a head start for the fixer upper you choose: • 3 Complimentary Oil Changes and Tire Rotations. • 3 Day - 300 miles Exchange Guarantee. • 3 Month - 3,000-mile 3rd party Powertrain Warranty. • Emissions, Oil Change, and Safety Inspection on us, a $500 value! Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2015 Kia Optima EX
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGN4A75FG485360
Stock: MZP1208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,281 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,900
Sterling McCall Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
LOCAL TRADE!!.. CLEAN CARFAX!!.. PWR WINDOWS & DOOR LOCKS!!.. KEYLESS ENTRY!!.. CRUISE CONTROL!!.. TILT & TELESCOPING WHEEL!!... BLUETOOTH STREAMING AUDIO!!.. FOG LIGHTS!!.. ALLOY WHEELS!!.. INSPECTED/SERVICED & READY FOR DELIVERY!!.. More information about the 2015 Kia Optima: Compared to other mid-size sedans, the Kia Optima stands out in many ways. Showcasing Kia's more Euro-influenced design direction, the Optima's styling is much more edgy than that of most other mid-size sedans. The Optima's design is functional, too, and quite roomy on the inside. The Optima is also one of the most fuel-efficient mid-size sedans, offering strong mileage in addition to its sporty performance. The turbocharged engine in the SX-Turbo and Limited trims provides the power and acceleration of a V6 but the gas mileage of a four. Kia continues to offer an excellent 10-year warranty on powertrain components. This model sets itself apart with strong value, capacious interior, hybrid powertrain available, excellent warranty, fuel-efficient powertrains, and Crisp, Euro-influenced styling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4A75F5585222
Stock: F5585222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 75,660 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,495$2,129 Below Market
Drive Now - San Bernardino / California
Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Rear vents - second row|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - diversity mast|Auxiliary audio input - Bluetooth MP3 USB iPod/iPhone jack|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Radio - AM/FM|Satellite radio - SiriusXM|Speed sensitive volume control|Total speakers - 6|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 11.8|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Power brakes|Rear brake diameter - 11.2|Rear brake type - disc|Armrests - rear center with cupholders rear folding|Floor material - carpet|Shift knob trim - urethane|Steering wheel trim - urethane|Assist handle - front rear|Cargo area light|Center console - front console with armrest and storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Multi-function remote - fuel filler door release keyless entry panic alarm trunk release|One-touch windows - 1|Power outlet(s) - two 12V front|Power steering|Power windows - lockout button|Reading lights - front rear|Rearview mirror - manual day/night|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control phone|Storage - accessory hook cooled compartment door pockets front seatback sunglasses holder|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Axle ratio - 2.89|Body side moldings - body-color|Door handle color - chrome|Exhaust - dual tip|Exhaust tip color - chrome|Front bumper color - body-color|Grille color - chrome|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|Window trim - black|Clock|Digital odometer|Driver information system|Fuel economy display - MPG range|Gauge - tachometer|Trip computer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level low oil level low washer fluid tire fill alert|Front fog lights|Headlights - auto on/off halogen|Side mirror adjustments - manual folding power|Side mirrors - heated integrated turn signals|Active head restraints - dual front|Body side reinforcements - side impact door beams|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Crumple zones - front rear|Emergency interior trunk release|Energy absorbing steering column|Impact absorbing bumpers|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Seatbelt warning sensor - front|Driver seat manual adjustments - height 6|Driver seat power adjustments - lumbar|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Rear headrests - adjustable 2|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat type - 60-40 split bench|Upholstery - cloth|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm with remote|Power door locks|Hill holder control|Stability control|Traction control|Turns lock-to-lock - 2.90|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Wireless data link - Bluetooth|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheels - alloy|Front wipers - variable intermittent|Power windows|Solar-tinted glass|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGM4A75FG360488
Stock: 360488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 59,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,991$2,090 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida
Bluetooth Connection Black; Clean Tex Cloth Seat Trim Titanium Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chevrolet Doral's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2015 Kia Optima LX with 59,000mi. This 2015 Kia Optima has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Kia Optima. More information about the 2015 Kia Optima: Compared to other mid-size sedans, the Kia Optima stands out in many ways. Showcasing Kia's more Euro-influenced design direction, the Optima's styling is much more edgy than that of most other mid-size sedans. The Optima's design is functional, too, and quite roomy on the inside. The Optima is also one of the most fuel-efficient mid-size sedans, offering strong mileage in addition to its sporty performance. The turbocharged engine in the SX-Turbo and Limited trims provides the power and acceleration of a V6 but the gas mileage of a four. Kia continues to offer an excellent 10-year warranty on powertrain components. Strengths of this model include strong value, capacious interior, hybrid powertrain available, excellent warranty, fuel-efficient powertrains, and Crisp, Euro-influenced styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGM4A72FG458538
Stock: FG458538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 52,555 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,995$1,704 Below Market
Napleton North Palm Hyundai - Lake Park / Florida
2015 Kia Optima LX Corsa Blue 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC **LOCAL TRADE**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **BLUETOOTH**, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Clean Tex Cloth Seat Trim, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic Odometer is 13794 miles below market average! 23/34 City/Highway MPG #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-721-3800. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens. At Ed Napleton's North Palm Hyundai you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! Shop online 24/7 at www.northpalmhyundai.com Price excludes any applicable state sales tax, title, license, and dealer administration fee. Tax, title and tags not included in vehicle prices shown . While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a store manager. This is easily done by calling us at (561)721-3800 or by visiting us at the dealership. Errors may occur in pricing and should be verified by dealership management. Price subject to change without notice. STOP AND READ THIS IMPORTANT CONSUMER INFO!! Due to our EXTREME LOW PRICE POLICY, we have a large volume of customers responding daily to our online vehicles. Some cars only last a few days and SOME SELL WITHIN 24 HOURS!!!! Don't delay CALL TODAY!!! Vehicle Pricing may not include Dealer installed equipment and RECONDITIONING/ CERTIFICATION FEE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGM4A70FG363718
Stock: HTGB363718
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 67,994 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,990$2,121 Below Market
Georgia Auto World - Marietta / Georgia
**WELL MAINTAINED**AIR CONDITIONING**BACKUP CAMERA**BLUETOOTH ENABLED**ONBOARD SATELLITE RADIO**POWER WINDOWS**POWER LOCKS**POWER MIRRORS**ABS BRAKES**AM/FM RADIO**CD PLAYER**TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR**TRIP COMPUTER**TRACTION CONTROL**ALLOY WHEELS**DRIVER MULTI ADJUSTABLE POWER SEAT**FULLY DETAILED INSIDE AND OUT**NON SMOKER**READY FOR YOU**BEST DEALS BEGIN OFFERED**WHY LOOK ANYWHERE ELSE**FINANCING AVAILABLE**AGGRESSIVELY PRICE**OUR CARS ARE CERTIFIED**THROUGH OUR MECHANICS AND COME COME PRE-INSPECTED. OPEN 7 DAYS...MON-SAT 9-7PM... SUNDAYS BY APPOINTMENTS 12-5**TRADES WELCOMED**CALL NOW**770-485-9856
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGM4A78FG414561
Stock: 414561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,509 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,404$1,642 Below Market
Fort Wayne Kia - Fort Wayne / Indiana
EX Premium Package Includes Panoramic Sunroof - Power Folding Outside Mirrors - UVO eServices w/ Telematics - Infinity Audio System - HD Radio Technology - Rear Camera Display - Power Front Passenger's Seat - Driver's Seat Memory - Heated and Ventilated Front Seats - Heated Outboard Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Fully automatic headlights, Infinity Premium Sound System.2015 Kia Optima EX Snow White Pearl FWDAt Bob Rohrman Dealerships Our selection is Outstanding. We believe that we truly have a certified preowned vehicle for everybody, whether you need a car, truck, van, or SUV. Bob Rohrman in Fort Wayne, Indiana has you covered. We will find the right vehicle for you by listening to what you need and what you want. We will not attempt to force you into something that isn’t perfect for you and your budget. No matter what you choose, you can rest assured that you made a safe and sound investment in your automotive future. All our pre-owned vehicles are painstakingly inspected and reconditioned to ensure that you leave here in something safe and reliable every time. For more than 50 years this has been the Rohrman way.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGN4A75FG422694
Stock: 25280A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 101,225 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,995$3,055 Below Market
Holiday Cadillac - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
NAVIGATION BACK-UP CAMERA MOONROOF BLUETOOTH INFINITY PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM LEATHER HEATED/COOLED FRONT BUCKET SEATS HEATED SPLIT FOLDING REAR BENCH SEAT 18' CHROME ALLOY WHLS CLEAN TITLE.Visit Holiday Budget Center to test drive this vehicle and many more! At Holiday, we believe that just because you're shopping for a vehicle that fits your budget doesn't mean you have to settle for anything less than quality. Experience the same, exceptional customer service you expect from Holiday Automotive at a price that works for you!Call Now Toll Free! 1-(866) 875-3224. Check out our Full inventory at www.holidayautomotive.com. Holiday Automotive in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin has been a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We are located at HWY 41 and HWY 23 at Exit 99. We are pleased to offer ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 banks to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. At Holiday Automotive we are worth the trip!While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of these data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima SXL Turbo with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGR4A6XFG355571
Stock: W4069A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 31,540 miles
$14,500$2,254 Below Market
Jake Sweeney Kia - Florence / Kentucky
Take one look at our One Owner 2015 Kia Optima in Metal Bronze and you'll know this is not your typical family sedan. Fueled by an efficient 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates a healthy 192hp on demand managed by a responsive 6 Speed Sportmatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive rewards you with a composed ride, impressive acceleration and near 34mpg on the open road! The sleek silhouette of our Optima exudes confidence and athletic finesse with alloy wheels, projection headlights, front fog-lights and dual exhaust with chrome tips.Open the door of this EX and you'll see a well-built cabin with an understated elegance that is packed with amenities galore like a sunroof. Slide into comfortable leather-trimmed seats with power adjustments and enjoy the view. Push-button start, Bluetooth wireless technology, a great sound system, power windows and door locks, and a cooling glove box make every drive feel first class. Just imagine yourself behind the wheel and try to suppress a smile!You'll enjoy peace of mind as you make your way in your Kia, confident in the knowledge that is has been meticulously designed with advanced safety features to keep you safe from harm. A Top Safety Pick, this Optima is a great choice that offers not only security but also performance and head-turning style! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGN4A78FG352012
Stock: A27908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 119,918 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,500$1,690 Below Market
TLC Motors - Moore / South Carolina
Clean CARFAX.LX 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic FWD 23/34 City/Highway MPGSouth Carolina's High Volume, Low Profit dealer.Must see!! Why pay more?? ***MORE PHOTOS AVAILABLE AT OUR HOME PAGE VISIT WWW.TLCMOTORS.COM***Come in for a test drive today. CARFAX report available. Buy with confidence from a reputable home town dealer that has been in business 25+ years! For immediate inquiry call TLC Motors at 864-595-0777 Visit TLC Motors Inc. Online at www.tlcmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 864-595-0777 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGM4A71FG429614
Stock: 429614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 94,371 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,952$2,222 Below Market
Cole's Automotive Group - Monroe / Georgia
Contact Coles Automotive today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2015 Kia Optima LX. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping Kia Optima. The interior of this Kia Optima LX has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. More information about the 2015 Kia Optima: Compared to other mid-size sedans, the Kia Optima stands out in many ways. Showcasing Kia's more Euro-influenced design direction, the Optima's styling is much more edgy than that of most other mid-size sedans. The Optima's design is functional, too, and quite roomy on the inside. The Optima is also one of the most fuel-efficient mid-size sedans, offering strong mileage in addition to its sporty performance. The turbocharged engine in the SX-Turbo and Limited trims provides the power and acceleration of a V6 but the gas mileage of a four. Kia continues to offer an excellent 10-year warranty on powertrain components. Interesting features of this model are strong value, capacious interior, hybrid powertrain available, excellent warranty, fuel-efficient powertrains, and Crisp, Euro-influenced styling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4A76F5537129
Stock: F5537129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-20-2020
