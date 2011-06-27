Estimated values
2015 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,978
|$10,979
|$13,030
|Clean
|$8,596
|$10,520
|$12,456
|Average
|$7,831
|$9,603
|$11,306
|Rough
|$7,066
|$8,685
|$10,157
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,667
|$11,775
|$13,938
|Clean
|$9,255
|$11,283
|$13,323
|Average
|$8,432
|$10,299
|$12,093
|Rough
|$7,608
|$9,315
|$10,864
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,563
|$13,871
|$16,250
|Clean
|$11,070
|$13,292
|$15,534
|Average
|$10,085
|$12,132
|$14,100
|Rough
|$9,100
|$10,973
|$12,666
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,867
|$12,010
|$14,210
|Clean
|$9,446
|$11,508
|$13,584
|Average
|$8,606
|$10,504
|$12,330
|Rough
|$7,765
|$9,500
|$11,076
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,417
|$10,273
|$12,179
|Clean
|$8,058
|$9,844
|$11,642
|Average
|$7,341
|$8,986
|$10,567
|Rough
|$6,624
|$8,127
|$9,493