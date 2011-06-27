2017 Maserati Quattroporte Review
Pros & Cons
- Engaging handling for a big sedan
- Ferrari-derived V8 with evocative exhaust note
- Missing a few of the latest tech and driver safety aid features
- Firm ride with 20- and 21-inch wheels
Big, plush and a feast for the eyes, the 2017 Maserati Quattroporte is a Ferrari-powered sedan that competes with some of the top luxury flagship sedans on the market today. For 2017, it gets a refreshed look via updated bumpers and some optional safety tech such as adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning with mitigation. On the inside, it also gets a new 8.4-inch touchscreen, new rotary infotainment controls and some updated interior materials.
Yet rival sedans from BMW and Mercedes-Benz have been a step ahead of the Quattroporte for years, and we don't really see that changing for 2017. From getting latest tech and safety features to choosing from a variety of engines and configurations, these rival sedans just have more on offer. That said, there's still room in the executive sedan class for a bit of Italian flair, and that alone might be worth the trade-off.
2017 Maserati Quattroporte models
The 2017 Maserati Quattroporte is a large luxury sedan with three available trim levels: S, S Q4 and GTS. With the S and S Q4, you can go with the standard equipment or upgrade to the GranLusso or GranSport packages.
In simple terms, the GranLusso is a more luxurious version of a trim level, while the GranSport is more performance-oriented. The range-topping GTS has no base version; just choose between the GranLusso and GranSport. Whatever your package preference, the Quattroporte is a stylish and attractive choice — especially when you hear the soundtrack from the two available engines.
At the bottom of the trim-level ladder, you've got the Quattroporte S, which comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (404 horsepower, 406 pound-feet of torque); an eight-speed automatic transmission (attached to rear-wheel drive); 19-inch wheels; adaptive automatic xenon headlights; automatic wipers; LED running lights and taillights; heated, power-folding auto-dimming mirrors; a sunroof; front and rear parking sensors; blind-spot monitoring; remote start; an adaptive suspension; and keyless entry and ignition.
On the inside, you get dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, heated and power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory functions, a folding rear seat, a power-adjustable steering wheel, wood interior trim, power rear side-window sunshades, ambient interior lighting, Bluetooth, a new 8.4-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, a Wi-Fi hotspot and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.
For the Quattroporte S, the GranLusso package adds to the standard equipment with 20-inch wheels, chrome exterior trim, black brake calipers, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable pedals, a wood and leather steering wheel, premium interior leather upholstery, a simulated-suede headliner, a power rear sunshade, forward collision warning and mitigation with emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera and lane departure warning.
The GranSport offers a more performance-oriented vibe by building on the base S trim with unique 20-inch wheels, a black grille, black side skirts, red brake calipers, a sport steering wheel, sport front seats and paddle shifters on the steering wheel.
The Quattroporte S Q4 is a small step up from the standard S, and it adds all-wheel drive, a power trunklid, shift paddles, heated rear seats and a heated wood and leather steering wheel. The GranLusso and GranSport packages essentially add the same equipment to the S Q4 that they do with the base S trim.
At the top of the trim-level list is the Quattroporte GTS which gets the 3.8-liter turbo V8 (523 hp, 524 lb-ft), rear-wheel drive and some GTS badging. With the GTS, you are required to choose between the GranLusso and GranSport, which add basically the same equipment as they do on the lower trim levels.
As with most other luxury sedans in this class, there are a lot of additional options to choose from. If you're so inclined, you can get equipment including 21-inch wheels, four-zone automatic climate control, an array of wood and carbon-fiber interior trim pieces, folding rear-seat tables, a rear center console in place of the center seat (dropping passenger capacity from five to four), a rear-seat entertainment system and a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system. Most of the upper trim-level equipment can be added as stand-alone items on lower trim levels.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts you when you begin to drift out of your lane or when the change signal is on and another vehicle is in your blind spot.
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Makes freeway driving easier by maintaining a set speed and adjusting based on a set distance from vehicles ahead.
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Helps avoid a forward collision by warning you of stopped or slowing vehicles ahead and will even apply the brakes in emergency situations.
