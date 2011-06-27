  1. Home
2017 Maserati Quattroporte Review

Pros & Cons

  • Engaging handling for a big sedan
  • Ferrari-derived V8 with evocative exhaust note
  • Missing a few of the latest tech and driver safety aid features
  • Firm ride with 20- and 21-inch wheels
Which Quattroporte does Edmunds recommend?

Though the standard V6 engine might be satisfying for most buyers, we can't help but recommend the fire-breathing V8 in the Quattroporte GTS. The GTS is available with both the GranLusso and GranSport packages. Our preference is the GranLusso thanks to the safety equipment it offers (forward collision warning and mitigation with emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning) and luxury items like ventilated seats and a rear sunshade. This might be the most expensive version of the Quattroporte, but it's also the most desirable.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Big, plush and a feast for the eyes, the 2017 Maserati Quattroporte is a Ferrari-powered sedan that competes with some of the top luxury flagship sedans on the market today. For 2017, it gets a refreshed look via updated bumpers and some optional safety tech such as adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning with mitigation. On the inside, it also gets a new 8.4-inch touchscreen, new rotary infotainment controls and some updated interior materials.

Yet rival sedans from BMW and Mercedes-Benz have been a step ahead of the Quattroporte for years, and we don't really see that changing for 2017. From getting latest tech and safety features to choosing from a variety of engines and configurations, these rival sedans just have more on offer. That said, there's still room in the executive sedan class for a bit of Italian flair, and that alone might be worth the trade-off.

2017 Maserati Quattroporte models

The 2017 Maserati Quattroporte is a large luxury sedan with three available trim levels: S, S Q4 and GTS. With the S and S Q4, you can go with the standard equipment or upgrade to the GranLusso or GranSport packages.

In simple terms, the GranLusso is a more luxurious version of a trim level, while the GranSport is more performance-oriented. The range-topping GTS has no base version; just choose between the GranLusso and GranSport. Whatever your package preference, the Quattroporte is a stylish and attractive choice — especially when you hear the soundtrack from the two available engines.

At the bottom of the trim-level ladder, you've got the Quattroporte S, which comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (404 horsepower, 406 pound-feet of torque); an eight-speed automatic transmission (attached to rear-wheel drive); 19-inch wheels; adaptive automatic xenon headlights; automatic wipers; LED running lights and taillights; heated, power-folding auto-dimming mirrors; a sunroof; front and rear parking sensors; blind-spot monitoring; remote start; an adaptive suspension; and keyless entry and ignition.

On the inside, you get dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, heated and power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory functions, a folding rear seat, a power-adjustable steering wheel, wood interior trim, power rear side-window sunshades, ambient interior lighting, Bluetooth, a new 8.4-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, a Wi-Fi hotspot and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

For the Quattroporte S, the GranLusso package adds to the standard equipment with 20-inch wheels, chrome exterior trim, black brake calipers, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable pedals, a wood and leather steering wheel, premium interior leather upholstery, a simulated-suede headliner, a power rear sunshade, forward collision warning and mitigation with emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera and lane departure warning.

The GranSport offers a more performance-oriented vibe by building on the base S trim with unique 20-inch wheels, a black grille, black side skirts, red brake calipers, a sport steering wheel, sport front seats and paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

The Quattroporte S Q4 is a small step up from the standard S, and it adds all-wheel drive, a power trunklid, shift paddles, heated rear seats and a heated wood and leather steering wheel. The GranLusso and GranSport packages essentially add the same equipment to the S Q4 that they do with the base S trim.

At the top of the trim-level list is the Quattroporte GTS which gets the 3.8-liter turbo V8 (523 hp, 524 lb-ft), rear-wheel drive and some GTS badging. With the GTS, you are required to choose between the GranLusso and GranSport, which add basically the same equipment as they do on the lower trim levels.

As with most other luxury sedans in this class, there are a lot of additional options to choose from. If you're so inclined, you can get equipment including 21-inch wheels, four-zone automatic climate control, an array of wood and carbon-fiber interior trim pieces, folding rear-seat tables, a rear center console in place of the center seat (dropping passenger capacity from five to four), a rear-seat entertainment system and a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system. Most of the upper trim-level equipment can be added as stand-alone items on lower trim levels.

Driving

Whether you go with the standard V6 on base trim levels or the aggressive V8 in the top-of-the-line Quattroporte GTS, there's plenty of power on tap. Sport mode sharpens transmission responses and belts out a few additional spine-tingling sounds from the exhaust pipes.

Comfort

Adaptive suspension gives you the ability to adjust the ride stiffness in the Quattroporte, and plush seats make for a comfortable ride. Avoid the bigger wheels if you can, though, because they decrease ride quality significantly.

Interior

The Quattroporte has a roomy, well-appointed and likable cabin. There are nearly endless customization options for interior materials and all sorts of plush available features such as fold-out tables and quad-zone automatic climate control.

Utility

With 18.7 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk, the Maserati Quattroporte leads the large-luxury-sedan segment. Folding rear seats make transporting longer items an easy task. It is, however, one of the longest and widest vehicles in the segment, so it's a bit harder to maneuver in tight spaces.

Technology

The new touchscreen for 2017 seems a bit out of place. Along with several buttons and knobs, it's sourced from Chrysler, and despite user-friendly controls it feels a bit subpar for the class. There are also several new, previously unavailable, safety features such as forward collision mitigation.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Maserati Quattroporte.

5(33%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(34%)
3.3
3 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Impressive Performance and Quality
Ken,11/29/2017
S Q4 GranLusso 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I'm impressed with the performance, solid build, overall design and impressive interior. Have now owned the car for over 2 years and my initial views remain the same, its a great automobile and has been extremely reliable. My only concern is the limited number of Maserati dealerships near me.
Maserati Quattroporte
DIDI,12/04/2019
S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Incredible sound and design in this Ferrari powered monster
Hated it!!
Ryan,10/09/2019
GTS GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
While the allure of a big Ferrari engine and the luxury of a beautiful leather and carbon fiber interior seems like it should be love at first sight, the unfortunate truth is that this car also has some terrible flaws that you should be aware of. First and the worst is the Auto Stop/Start function. This gas saving feature is terrible and there is no quick and easy button anywhere to turn it off, instead you have to scroll through the menu on the steering wheel to find it and turn it off every time you get in the car. If not, when the engine stops at every light, the AC starts blowing warm air and it becomes very uncomfortable. Add to this the Air recirculate button does not stay engage, so you are greeted with warm exhaust. Whoever designed a pull out tray to put your phone on should be fired. It has a folding door that you can not close if you actually plug your phone into the car's USB outlet, why? Terrible design. The cup holders are too shallow and small to put your large iPhone in and there is no other place besides inside the center consul to put your phone. The Apple CarPlay integration is terrible to switch between it and the Maserati controls. Yes, it is fast, but it also feels uncontrolled. This is no Porsche 911. It is a monster and it drives like one. Add to that it gets about 8-10MPG and it will cost you a quarter tank of gas every time you go out to dinner. Went back to driving my 6 year old Volt and sold this POS at a local car auction for half what I paid for it just 16 months before. Worse car ever!!
See all 3 reviews of the 2017 Maserati Quattroporte


Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Quattroporte models:

Lane Departure Warning
Alerts you when you begin to drift out of your lane or when the change signal is on and another vehicle is in your blind spot.
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Makes freeway driving easier by maintaining a set speed and adjusting based on a set distance from vehicles ahead.
Forward Collision Mitigation
Helps avoid a forward collision by warning you of stopped or slowing vehicles ahead and will even apply the brakes in emergency situations.

More about the 2017 Maserati Quattroporte

Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Overview

The Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte is offered in the following submodels: Quattroporte Sedan, Quattroporte GTS GranLusso, Quattroporte GTS GranSport. Available styles include S GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GTS GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A), S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S Q4 GranLusso 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S Q4 GranSport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and GTS GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso is priced between $49,594 and$57,999 with odometer readings between 13596 and47223 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S GranLusso is priced between $48,985 and$50,985 with odometer readings between 20949 and33154 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 is priced between $40,890 and$45,999 with odometer readings between 20287 and49959 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S is priced between $45,999 and$45,999 with odometer readings between 19665 and19665 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport is priced between $49,985 and$49,985 with odometer readings between 41562 and41562 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Maserati Quattroportes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Maserati Quattroporte for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2017 Quattroportes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $40,890 and mileage as low as 13596 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte.

Can't find a used 2017 Maserati Quattroportes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Maserati Quattroporte for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,973.

Find a used Maserati for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,277.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati Quattroporte for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,396.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,567.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Maserati Quattroporte?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

