2019 Maserati Quattroporte
What’s new
- New interior and exterior color options
- Improved shift lever design
- Part of the sixth Quattroporte generation introduced in 2013
Pros & Cons
- Engaging handling for a big sedan
- Ferrari-derived engines with an exotic exhaust note
- Uniquely Italian style in a German-dominated class
- Lacks the polish of German rivals
- Firm ride with 20- and 21-inch wheels
- Dealer network may be limited depending on the region
Which Quattroporte does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2019 Maserati Quattroporte is a large luxury sedan that packs in all of the flair you expect for something designed and built in Italy. Its Ferrari-derived engines don't hurt either, especially when that exhaust note starts to sing. The Quattroporte goes head to head with flagship luxury sedans such as the BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Porsche Panamera. And like the Porsche, Maserati has put a distinct effort into making sure the Quattroporte is fun and engaging to drive.
The Quattroporte puts an emphasis on style, too, with sleek lines and a sharp and well-appointed interior. Unfortunately, the Quattroporte can't match the fine polish of its German rivals. Those cars offer better and more refined technology features, more efficient powertrain offerings and a more comfortable ride.
We love the Quattoporte's personality, but it's hard to recommend given the trade-offs, especially given the premium Maserati commands.
2019 Maserati Quattroporte models
The 2019 Maserati Quattroporte is available in three trim levels: S, S Q4 and GTS. The S and S Q4 models can be had in standard guise or with the optional GranLusso or GranSport package, while the top-flight GTS model comes standard with either the GranLusso or the GranSport.
S
The base Quattroporte S is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (424 horsepower, 428 lb-ft of torque) and comes standard with:
- Xenon headlights
- Sunroof
- Heated front seats
- Keyless entry and ignition with remote start
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
S Q4
The S Q4 includes everything that's standard on the S, adding all-wheel drive and features such as:
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Shift paddles
GranLusso
The GranLusso package available on the S and S Q4 includes:
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Upgraded silk and leather upholstery
- Chrome exterior trim
- 20-inch wheels
GranSport
The GranSport package available on the S and S Q4 includes:
- Revised front and rear styling
- 12-way power-adjustable sport seats
- 20-inch wheels
- Red-painted brake calipers
GTS
The GTS model swaps in a turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 (523 hp, 524 lb-ft) in place of the V6. It comes standard in either GranLusso or GranSport trim and includes that package's respective options.
Significant options available on the Quattroporte include:
- 21-inch wheels
- Four-zone automatic climate control
- Wood or carbon-fiber trim
- A rear-seat entertainment system
- A rear center console in place of a center seat
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Maserati Quattroporte.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|S GranSport 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$113,880
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|424 hp @ 5750 rpm
|GTS GranSport 4dr Sedan
3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$137,980
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|523 hp @ 6500 rpm
|GTS GranLusso 4dr Sedan
3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$137,980
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|523 hp @ 6500 rpm
|S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$113,680
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|424 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Quattroporte safety features:
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts you when you begin to drift out of your lane or when the change signal is on and another vehicle is in your blind spot.
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Makes freeway driving easier by maintaining a set speed and adjusting based on a set distance from vehicles ahead.
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Helps avoid a front collision by warning you of stopped or slowing vehicles ahead and will even apply the brakes in emergency situations.
Maserati Quattroporte vs. the competition
Maserati Quattroporte vs. Porsche Panamera
The engineers behind the Quattroporte and the Panamera subscribe to the ethos that big sedans can be just as fun to drive as small ones. Both are available with turbocharged V6 and V8 powertrains, though Porsche also offers hybrid variants of the Panamera. The Porsche is newer and features more modern tech than the Maserati, but it lacks that little bit of flair that makes Italian cars feel special.
Maserati Quattroporte vs. Jaguar XJ
The Jaguar XJ, like the Quattroporte, is available with both V6 and V8 powertrains, though you’ll pay much less for the same power if you go with the Jaguar. The XJ is one of the few vehicles on the market that's actually older than the Quattroporte, though updates over the years have helped keep it fresh. The current XJ is dead after 2019, with an all-electric replacement due out sometime in the next few years.
Maserati Quattroporte vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
The benchmark for full-size luxury sedans might not be quite as engaging to drive as the Maserati, but the Mercedes-Benz S-Class excels at being a big, comfortable and extremely well-appointed luxury car. The S-Class is available with a variety of engines and in a range of trims, including V12-powered models. It's a much more modern vehicle and packs the latest and greatest tech Mercedes-Benz has to offer for slightly less money than the Maserati.
FAQ
Is the Maserati Quattroporte a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Maserati Quattroporte?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Maserati Quattroporte:
- New interior and exterior color options
- Improved shift lever design
- Part of the sixth Quattroporte generation introduced in 2013
Is the Maserati Quattroporte reliable?
Is the 2019 Maserati Quattroporte a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Maserati Quattroporte?
The least-expensive 2019 Maserati Quattroporte is the 2019 Maserati Quattroporte S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $107,680.
Other versions include:
- S GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $113,880
- GTS GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $137,980
- GTS GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $137,980
- S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $113,680
- S GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $113,880
- S Q4 GranLusso 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $119,780
- S Q4 GranSport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $119,780
- S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $107,680
What are the different models of Maserati Quattroporte?
More about the 2019 Maserati Quattroporte
2019 Maserati Quattroporte Overview
The 2019 Maserati Quattroporte is offered in the following submodels: Quattroporte Sedan, Quattroporte GTS GranLusso, Quattroporte GTS GranSport. Available styles include S GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GTS GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A), GTS GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A), S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S Q4 GranLusso 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S Q4 GranSport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Maserati Quattroporte?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Maserati Quattroporte and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Quattroporte.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Maserati Quattroporte and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Quattroporte featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Maserati Quattroporte?
2019 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2019 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $115,675. The average price paid for a new 2019 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $900 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $900 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $114,775.
The average savings for the 2019 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 0.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Maserati Quattroportes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Maserati Quattroporte for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 Quattroportes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $121,214 and mileage as low as 12 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Maserati Quattroporte. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $22,714 on a used or CPO 2019 Quattroporte available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Maserati Quattroportes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Maserati Quattroporte for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,949.
Find a new Maserati for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,155.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Maserati Quattroporte?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Maserati lease specials
