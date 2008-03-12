Used 2008 Maserati Quattroporte for Sale Near Me
175 listings
- 19,388 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,995
- 22,381 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,999
- 73,501 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$19,425
- 54,214 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$18,616
- 76,400 miles
$14,990
- 55,505 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,700
- 24,280 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$27,450
- 49,526 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,998
- 25,925 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,588
- 52,985 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$19,995
- 37,387 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$24,499
- 68,804 miles3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995
- 67,641 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$16,999
- 22,011 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,500
- 39,715 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995
- 49,783 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,991
- 76,671 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,991
- 48,667 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
I was very much ready to lease my third S class when I decided that I should at least explore the possibility of a Quattroporte. Now I cannot fathom ever buying from the Germans again. The car was bought for the looks and sporting credentials but I have been surprised by the quality and reliability. Despite the 20 in wheels the car rides well in the city where it spends most of its time. On the freeway there is plenty of power on tap though the car is downright lazy compared to the AMGs of my past. Regardless, the car is so well balanced, I prefer it. I've always loved cars but now I really love MY car.
