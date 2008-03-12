Used 2008 Maserati Quattroporte for Sale Near Me

175 listings
Quattroporte Reviews & Specs
  • 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic

    19,388 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT S Automatic in Black
    used

    2008 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT S Automatic

    22,381 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,999

    Details
  • 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic

    73,501 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,425

    Details
  • 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic in Gray
    used

    2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic

    54,214 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $18,616

    Details
  • 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic

    76,400 miles

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2007 Maserati Quattroporte
    used

    2007 Maserati Quattroporte

    55,505 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,700

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati Quattroporte S in Gray
    used

    2009 Maserati Quattroporte S

    24,280 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,450

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati Quattroporte in Dark Red
    used

    2009 Maserati Quattroporte

    49,526 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati Quattroporte S in Gray
    used

    2009 Maserati Quattroporte S

    25,925 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,588

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati Quattroporte in Gray
    used

    2009 Maserati Quattroporte

    52,985 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati Quattroporte S in Gray
    used

    2009 Maserati Quattroporte S

    37,387 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,499

    Details
  • 2007 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT Automatic in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT Automatic

    68,804 miles
    3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati Quattroporte S in Black
    used

    2009 Maserati Quattroporte S

    67,641 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,999

    Details
  • 2006 Maserati Quattroporte
    used

    2006 Maserati Quattroporte

    22,011 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,500

    Details
  • 2006 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT in Black
    used

    2006 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT

    39,715 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2010 Maserati Quattroporte in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Maserati Quattroporte

    49,783 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,991

    Details
  • 2006 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT

    76,671 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,991

    Details
  • 2006 Maserati Quattroporte in White
    used

    2006 Maserati Quattroporte

    48,667 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Maserati Quattroporte

Overall Consumer Rating
4.76 Reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 3
    (17%)
Better than expected
Minneapolitan,12/03/2008
I was very much ready to lease my third S class when I decided that I should at least explore the possibility of a Quattroporte. Now I cannot fathom ever buying from the Germans again. The car was bought for the looks and sporting credentials but I have been surprised by the quality and reliability. Despite the 20 in wheels the car rides well in the city where it spends most of its time. On the freeway there is plenty of power on tap though the car is downright lazy compared to the AMGs of my past. Regardless, the car is so well balanced, I prefer it. I've always loved cars but now I really love MY car.
