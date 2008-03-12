Used 2008 Maserati Quattroporte for Sale Near Me

Stateline Subaru - Somerset / Massachusetts

Wood/leather instrument panel & door inserts, Wood pwr tilt/telescoping steering wheel w/auto tilt-away, audio/speed controls, Tire pressure monitoring system, Stability control, Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering, Simulated suede/leather comfort pack rear seats w/pwr fore/aft/reclining adjustment, manually adjustable head restraints, Side-impact overhead curtain airbags, Side-impact bars, Security system w/ignition disable, panic alarm, Seatback storage pockets. This Maserati Quattroporte has a powerful Gas V8 4.2L/259 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Remote pwr fuel/trunk release, Remote keyless entry, Rear window defroster, Rear wheel drive, Rear slide blinds, Rear side window sunblinds, Rear parking sensors, Rear lip spoiler, Pwr windows w/one-touch down, Pwr sunroof, Pwr rear sunblind, Pwr locks w/auto-locking feature, Pull down tables, Projector beam lens bi-xenon headlights, P285/35ZR19 rear performance tires, P245/40ZR19 front performance tires, Navigation System, Limited slip rear differential, Leather 10-way pwr heated driver/front passenger bucket seats w/pwr-adjustable head restraints, Independent double-wishbone suspension-inc: stabilizer bars, coil springs.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAMFE39A880037944

Stock: H600

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020