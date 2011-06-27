  1. Home
Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Specs & Features

More about the 2017 Quattroporte
Overview
Starting MSRP
$103,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/485.3 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower404 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque406 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Sport 21" Package +$5,900
Sport 20" Carbon Package +$2,600
Climate Package +$3,950
Sport 20" Package +$2,700
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Inox Sport Pedals +$600
Alcantara Headliner and Pillars +$1,900
Beige Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel w/Wood Insert +$500
Carbon Kit Light +$2,500
Beige Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel +$325
Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel w/Wood Insert +$525
Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control +$3,350
Sport Steering Wheel-Heated +$450
Heated Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel w/Wood Insert +$650
Sport Steering Wheel-Carbon Insert +$1,100
Full Natural Drilled Leather Interior w/Contrast Stitching +$5,950
Full Natural Leather Interior w/Contrast Stitching +$5,950
Headrest Trident Stitched +$450
Folding Rear Tables +$3,575
Sport Steering Wheel +$300
Active Shift Paddles +$550
Beige Leather Covered Three Spoke Heated Steering Wheel w/Wood Insert +$650
Interior Carbon Package +$2,100
Smoking Kit +$100
Rear Seat Entertainment w/Folding Rear Tables +$8,750
Power Adjustable Foot Pedals +$400
Bowers & Wilkins Sound System +$5,300
Front Seat Ventilation +$1,200
Power Rear Sunblind +$700
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Black Painted Brake Calipers +$800
Heated Rear Bench Seat +$635
20" Crono Alloy Wheels +$2,300
21" Titano Alloy Wheels +$6,000
20" GTS Design Forged Silver Alloy Wheels +$4,500
20" Mercurio Alloy Wheels +$1,500
20" All Season Tires +$470
20" GTS Design Forged Anthracite Alloy Wheels +$5,000
Silver Painted Brake Calipers +$800
Blue Painted Brake Calipers +$800
Red Painted Brake Calipers +$800
20" Urano Machined Polished Alloy Wheels +$2,300
Metalescent Paint +$2,250
Pearlescent Paint +$3,000
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4100 lbs.
Height58.3 in.
Length207.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.7 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors82.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.7 in.
Wheel base124.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blu Passione Mica
  • Bianco
  • Champagne Metallescent
  • Nero Ribelle Mica
  • Rosso Folgore Mica
  • Grigio Maratea Metallescent
  • Nero
  • Grigio Metallo Metallic
  • Bronzo Sienna Metallescent
  • Grigio Metallic
  • Bianco Alpi Pearlescent
Interior Colors
  • Rosso, premium leather
  • Tortora, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Nero w/Cuoio Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero w/Grigio Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Marrone, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Nero w/Rosso Stitching, premium leather
  • Rosso w/Nero Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
275/40R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Inventory
