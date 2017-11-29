Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte for Sale Near Me
- 18,859 milesGreat Deal
$49,500$7,587 Below Market
Bommarito Buick GMC - Ellisville / Missouri
**1-OWNER** **360 DEGREE SURROUND VIEW CAMERA** **20-INCH WHEELS** **RED BRAKE CALIPERS** **BLACK METALLIC EXTERIOR* ***BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR** **ALL-WHEEL DRIVE** ** POWER SUNROOF** **ZEGNA SILK EDITION INTERIOR** **FRONT SEAT VENTILATION** **8.4-INCH MASERATI TOUCH CONTROL PLUS HEAD UNIT** **NAVIGATION WITH APPLE CARPLAY** **12-WAY ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS WITH HEATING AND DRIVER MEMORY** **HARMON KARDON PREMIUM SOUND WITH 10-SPEAKERS** **POWER REAR SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADE WITH A POWER REAR SUNBLIND** **FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS** **ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH FORWARD COLLISION WARNING** **REAR PARKING CAMERA** **SPORT CONTROL** **HUGE SAVINGS!!** **ORIGINAL WINDOW STICKER=$118,470** **DEAL TODAY BEFORE IT'S GONE TOMORROW!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRL5H1246923
Stock: P2169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,117 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$43,495$5,662 Below Market
INFINITI of Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 Blue 4D Sedan 3.0L V63.0L V6.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 3852 miles below market average!Financing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at INFINITI of Coral Gables has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Here, at INFINITI of Coral Gables, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. INFINITI of Coral Gables sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high- quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA1H1237179
Stock: C1860A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 23,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$48,942$4,996 Below Market
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2017 MASERATI QUATTROPORTE S Q4 - 23,299 MILES - GRIGIO MARATEA EX TERIOR / NERO INTERIOR - ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - FACTORY 4 YEAR 50,000 MILE WARRANTY EXCLUSIVE OPTIONS! Comes equipped with: Navigation system, Blind spot monitor, Lane keep assist, Back up camera, Bluetooth connectivity, Heated leather seats, Heated rear seats, Tilt/slide sunroof, Premium Surround sound system, Auxiliary input, Satellite radio, 17 Alloy wheels, 3.0L Twin Turbo V6, All wheel drive, Automatic transmission. VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRS2H1233649
Stock: 13889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 40,391 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$39,225$5,955 Below Market
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bowers & Wilkins High Premium Sound System, Bumpers: body-color, Carbon Fiber Door Sills, Carbon Fiber Paddle Shifters, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver Assistance Pack Plus, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, harman/kardon Speakers, Headlight cleaning, Heated 12-Way Power Comfort Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Sport Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, High Gloss Carbon Fiber Trim, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Inox Sport Foot Pedals w/High Grip Rubber Inserts, Interior Carbon Pack, Leather Seat Upholstery, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/Maserati Touch Control Plus & Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Red Painted Brake Calipers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport 20" Package, Sport Steering Wheel w/Carbon Fiber Insert, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Surround View Camera, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20" Urano Alloy. 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Rosso Folgore Mica S Q4 AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6Recent Arrival!Join The Circle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRAXH1197314
Stock: PHS6214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 35,398 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,900$6,224 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Maserati Quattroporte 4dr S Q4 GranSport 3.0L . It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blu Passione Mica with a Rosso interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA5H1211653
Stock: 211653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 45,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$39,985$5,057 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRL5H1229104
Stock: 2697A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- certified
2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q432,516 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$44,898$4,316 Below Market
Maserati of Willow Grove - Willow Grove / Pennsylvania
Certified. White 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 RED BRAKE CALIPERS, 3.0L V6, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Blind spot sensor: warning, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High Gloss Piano Black Interior Trim, Open Pore Rovere Wood Trim, Wheels: 20" Mercurio Alloy.Officine Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history: 120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians, Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard, Up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), Limited factory CPO warranty coverage, Roadside assistance 24-hour support
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA5H1229926
Stock: H1229926
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 43,446 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$39,991$3,545 Below Market
STA Auto Group - Ventura / California
We have the largest selection of used cars, trucks, SUVs, and minivans. We have over 100+ vehicle to choose from. We are VENTURA'S BEST! All types of financing available. We are a CUDL dealer (Credit Union), Wells Fargo, many more credit unions that offer low rates.STA Auto Group also specializes in special credit financing. no credit, bad credit, and repo. We can help! One of our seasoned, friendly salespeople will be happy to explore our inventory with you, to help you find the best option for you.also negotiate trade-ins. You can sell your car to us and drive home happy in a quality-checked, reliable pre-owned vehicle. Don't buy new; buy used and save!If you prefer shopping online, we also offer an extensive online inventory, complete with Carfax vehicle history reports. Make us an offer from the comfort of your home, or call us for the sale price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S GranLusso with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPLXH1211491
Stock: 211491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,529 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$54,855$4,170 Below Market
Hendrick Lexus Northlake - Charlotte / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 16,529 Miles! WAS $57,481. Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Moonroof, HID headlights, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Turbo Charged EngineBUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerPRICED TO MOVEWas $57,481.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, All Wheel Drive, Rain Sensing Wipers, Blind Spot Monitor, Sunroof, HID headlights, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Satellite Radio, Remote Engine Start, Premium Sound System, Hands-Free Liftgate, Smart Device Integration. Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control.EXPERTS RAVEKBB.com's review says "The combination of hydraulic steering, adaptive suspension and Brembo brakes gives the Quattroporte the kind of handling and nimbleness we associate with a much smaller car.".Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRS4H1236617
Stock: PN378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 45,115 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,990$3,845 Below Market
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE--PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATES***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service representative. This is easily done by calling us at 561-771-4343 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S GranLusso with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPL2H1197554
Stock: 197554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,656 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$52,988$1,962 Below Market
BMW of Newport - Middletown / Rhode Island
2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport Rosso Folgore Mica with Cuoio interior. This vehicle has an original MSRP over 130KOnly 9K miles and always serviced at a factory Maserati dealership. The interior is flawless. All wheels have no marks nor blemishes Save thousands from retail value.We ship nation wide. Also, can send a full video upon request.3.0L V6, Hands Free Bluetooth, Moonroof, Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, , Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Assistance Pack Plus, Navigation System, Surround View Camera.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRS6H1226624
Stock: PBB11137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 20,533 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,477
Rick Case Maserati - Davie / Florida
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 7183 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.Quattroporte S, 3.0L V6, ZF 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, White, Leather.White 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S RWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6Contact us today about our Low Financing as low as 1.9% WE NEED YOUR TRADE Rick Case Rewards - SAVE $100s, EVEN $1000s Plus, get FREE Car Washes Anytime and Discount Gas with Rewards Card. SOUTH FLORIDA'S LEASE RETURN CENTER Early Lease Return or Exchange Program - no matter how much you owe, even if over mileage. WE SERVICE ALL MAKES AND MODELS We do it fast. We guarantee it, and we do it for LESS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S GranLusso with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPLXH1216688
Stock: LRH1216688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 11,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$51,996$533 Below Market
Apex Imports - Apex / North Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport Bianco *Carfax Accident Free*, *One Owner*, *Multi Point Inspection*, Leather Seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Smartphone App Integration, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Heated/Cooled Seats, 4D Sedan, Nero w/Cuoio Stitching w/Full Natural Leather Interior Seat Upholstery or Full Natural Drilled Leather Seat Upholstery. Odometer is 9069 miles below market average! What makes us different? We specialize in hand selecting our pre-owned inventory and providing an amazing array of vehicles on our lot here in Apex, NC. We keep about 1000+ cars on the lot at any given time and find that being priced aggressively upfront allows us to save time, complete the deal process and keep the best inventory possible. The price you see is our very best price! All of our vehicles are priced below market value. We provide a hassle-free buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRS9H1236807
Stock: 5007444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 26,035 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$46,900$1,788 Below Market
Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
*Carfax Accident Free*, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Navigation, Blind-Spot Monitors, Sunroof, Automatic Headlights, Leather, Collision Avoidance System, Collision Warning Alert System, Lane Keeping Assist, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Extended Warranty Available, Original MSRP $111,300, One Owner, Well Maintained at Maserati, 3.0L V6, Navigation GPS, Wheels: 19" Poseidone Alloy. 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 Bianco Alpi Pearlescent CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! At Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach, our online mission is to present Internet Value Pricing to ALL of our customers. In order to deliver you the most competitive pricing on our pre-owned vehicles, we poll over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour. This ensures that every one of our valued customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. At Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach, we do not believe in artificially inflating our pre-owned vehicle prices. We DO NOT play pricing games ...... our goal is to make you a Grieco Customer for Life. All prices reflect 998 cash or trade and finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA7H1229927
Stock: PM2326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- certified
2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q422,696 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$49,998$2,216 Below Market
Maserati of Willow Grove - Willow Grove / Pennsylvania
Certified. Bianco 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 SPORT 20" PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE, 3.0L V6, Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Assistance Pack Plus, Heated Sport Steering Wheel, High Gloss Ebano Wood Trim, Inox Sport Foot Pedals w/High Grip Rubber Inserts, Red Painted Brake Calipers, Sport 20" Package, Surround View Camera, Wheels: 20" Mercurio Alloy.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 10528 miles below market average!Officine Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history: 120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians, Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard, Up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), Limited factory CPO warranty coverage, Roadside assistance 24-hour support
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA1H1211469
Stock: H1211469
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 18,917 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$47,990
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Contact Dallas Autos Direct today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S GranLusso. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Maserati Quattroporte S GranLusso. Well-known by many, the Quattroporte has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. One of the best things about this Maserati Quattroporte is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Maserati Quattroporte S GranLusso. It is incomparable for the price and quality. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S GranLusso with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPL2H1238121
Stock: H1238121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 16,535 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$53,999$3,050 Below Market
Platinum Motor Cars - Warrenton / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRL0H1220438
Stock: 2257
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,195 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$42,859
City Mitsubishi - Jacksonville / Florida
CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER, BOUGHT HERE, SERVICED HERE, WE HAVE ALL RECORDS, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING, NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, MOONROOF, BLIND SPOT TECHNOLOGY - NEVER WORRY WHEN CHANGING LANES AGAIN, BACK UP WARNING SENSORS, PREMIUM STEREO, PUSH BUTTON START, KEYLESS GO!, 3.0L V6, 10 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardonÂ Speakers, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/Maserati Touch Control Plus & Nav, Rear fog lights, Security system, Speed control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Odometer is 12677 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! White 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S RWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPA7H1229106
Stock: 229106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
