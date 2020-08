Used 2006 Maserati Quattroporte for Sale Near Me

KB Auto Emporium - Glen Burnie / Maryland

<em>***2006 MASERATI QUATTROPORTE SPORT GT 4D SEDAN*** </em><em> **6 auto shift/man with OD Trans</em><em>**4.2L V8 engine**CLEAN INSIDE & OUT**Leather Seat Trim**20 Silver aluminum wheels**396 @ 7,250 RPM Horsepower** **Backup Cam**Clean Carfax**NO Accidents**MD State Inspected**READY TO GO** </em>**Don't miss out on this one** SET UP AN APPOINTMENT TODAY**WE CAN DELIVER** ***Payments deferred up to 120 days***LET US SHOW YOU WHAT WE CAN DO***

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAMCE39A260021688

Stock: 021688

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-19-2020