2011 Maserati Quattroporte Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive styling
  • engaging handling
  • scintillating V8 soundtrack
  • extensive customization options.
  • More costly and less powerful than some competitors
  • missing some of the latest technological and luxury-oriented features.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Maserati Quattroporte is a worthy luxury sedan with Italian pedigree, but in many ways it's now outdated compared to newer competitors.

Vehicle overview

Some things just sound better in Italian. In English, Giuseppe Verdi would be a rather pedestrian "Joe Green." Likewise, would you shell out over $120,000 for a car that is simply called the "four-door?" Call it the 2011 Maserati Quattroporte, however, and suddenly it doesn't sound so plain.

For Maserati, the Quattroporte name dates back to the 1960s when large, fast sedans from Italy were a rarity. The current model represents the fifth generation of this car, and its Pininfarina-designed bodywork helped put Maserati in front of many new buyers after years of troubled coupes and convertibles. But this model has been around since 2004, and is beginning to show its age in the face of newer four-door luxury models from England and Germany. Nevertheless, the Maserati Quattroporte still manages to touch all of the necessary bases, making it a memorable luxury sedan.

The 2011 Maserati Quattroporte delivers a smooth and quiet ride that rivals that of cars from any other luxury brand, along with that certain little Italian ingredient -- passion. An even though power output from the available V8 engines is less than that of its rivals, the Quattroporte manages to engage and excite. This car's handling is also noteworthy, even in its base-model configuration.

Unfortunately, the Quattroporte has received few updates in the six years since its debut. The 2011 Mercedes-Benz S-Class still defines the market segment and is available in several different models, from a hybrid to the wild AMG variants, and provides more contemporary technological features. The 2011 Porsche Panamera is also worth a look for its surprising levels of sophistication and performance, as are the latest examples of the 2011 Audi A8 and 2011 Jaguar XJ. Most of these alternatives also have a starting price well below that of the Maserati. But if you've got a thing for Italian passion, you'd be remiss to pass up the 2011 Maserati Quattroporte.

2011 Maserati Quattroporte models

The 2011 Maserati Quattroporte is a performance luxury sedan offered in base, S and Sport GT S trims.

Standard equipment on the base Quattroporte includes 18-inch wheels, adaptive bi-xenon headlamps, foglamps, power-folding and heated outside mirrors, a power-actuated trunk lid, power-assisted doors, rear parking sensors, a sunroof, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, auto-dimming mirrors, leather upholstery, wood interior trim, 14-way power-adjustable front seats with driver memory, a refrigerated storage compartment in the front armrest, dual-zone automatic climate control and a power rear sunshade. Also standard is a Bose multimedia integration system with a 30-gigabyte hard drive, a voice-activated navigation system, satellite radio, an iPod jack, a USB port and an 11-speaker surround-sound audio system.

The S model adds the 4.7-liter V8, 19-inch wheels, larger brakes, adjustable "Skyhook" suspension dampers and polished Wenge wood interior trim. The Sport GT S is similar but has 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned (nonadjustable) suspension, shift paddles, faux-suede seat inserts, and exclusive interior and exterior styling details.

Available on the base and S model is the optional Base Pack which adds different wheels, painted brake calipers, a faux suede headliner, contrasting-color upholstery stitching and carpet piping. Also offered is the Plus Pack, which includes all of the Base Pack's features plus front parking sensors, ventilated front seats with massage functions, heated rear seats and a wood and leather steering wheel. The Quattroporte S is also eligible for the Executive Pack that includes much of the Base and Plus Packs as well as shift paddles.

Many of the features from the higher-trimmed Quattroportes and the option packages are available as stand-alone options. Additionally, buyers can add tinted glass, four-way power-adjustable and heated rear outboard seats, window blinds, rear-seat climate controls, fold-down trays in the front seatbacks and a rear-seat entertainment system.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Maserati Quattroporte receives some minor cosmetic changes to the S model that are pulled from the GT S trim level. A few options have also been bundled into convenient packages for easier ordering.

Performance & mpg

The base 2011 Maserati Quattroporte is powered by a 4.2-liter V8 that produces 400 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque. Both the Quattroporte S and GT S models receive a 4.7-liter V8 that increases output to 425 hp and 361 lb-ft of torque. Either engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Maserati estimates 0-60-mph acceleration at 5.6 seconds for the base model and 5.4 seconds for the S. The GT S, making use of its launch control system, is expected to make the same run in only 5.1 seconds. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 11 mpg city/17 mpg highway and 14 mpg in combined driving for the 4.2-liter V8, while the 4.7-liter engine is rated at 1 mpg greater on the highway.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2011 Quattroportes include antilock brakes, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.

Driving

The 2011 Maserati Quattroporte won't win any races against some of its more athletic competition, but it will certainly have enough power and handling to stir the soul of the average driver. The six-speed automatic transmission makes the best of the available power with smooth and crisp shifts.

Despite its weight of about 4,400 pounds, the long Maserati is surprisingly competent on serpentine roads thanks to excellent steering feel and body control. The base model Quattroporte delivers a luxurious and tranquil highway ride. Opting for the S and GT S models will stiffen up the ride some, but certainly not to the point where it becomes intrusive.

Interior

The Quattroporte's interior is just what you'd expect from a luxury sedan of this stature. Nearly every surface is covered in either supple leather or rich wood trim. Furthermore, Maserati buyers may choose an interior treatment from a dizzying array of color and materials to suit their particular tastes.

Controls are fairly intuitive and easy to operate, with the Bose multimedia system featuring a clever infrared proximity sensor that automatically summons the proper audio or navigation menu to the screen when your finger moves close to the desired button.

Technically, the Maserati Quattroporte can seat up to five passengers, but judging from the deeply contoured outboard rear seats, only four would really be comfortable. All seats are supportive and comfortable for long stretches, but taller drivers may find the accommodations lacking in headroom. The trunk can hold up to 16 cubic feet, which is plenty for a few golf bags and suitcases.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Maserati Quattroporte.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Black Panther
Maserati Man,04/29/2017
S 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
It is very the most beautiful car on the road, still! Definitely buy the 2010-2012 years Quattroporte-S with the 4.7. Talk to the dealer mechanics and the sales pros, the 4.7 engine is bullet proof. It drives and handles way better than either a Jag XJ or Mercedes E550 or S series. Truly fun to drive and you can get 22 mpg at 75 mph on long hauls. There is no need to dog it in sport mode, why? From 40 mph to 120 mph+, the car is really quick in normal mode. I bought my 2011 in July 2016 with 12k miles and have put 9k trouble free miles, I choose to change the oil every 6k miles and use a German synthetic called Liqimali, my exotic repair specialist recommends it, better than American synthetics. Every time we take this car on a trip we always get horns honking, thumbs up, and people want to know what it is, most incredible car I have ever owned. Very satisfied.
Maserati Man 2
Maserati Man 2,06/21/2018
S 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
The driving experience is like no other 200" Sedan with 4 doors. Amazing, you feel like you are driving a coupe, which ironically the Gran Turismo is and they use the QP platform. The 4.7 engine + the 6 speed ZF tranny is as good as it gets, and the paddle shifters are very user friendly in sport mode. The quality of the materials is top notch inside, the leather is way more durable than the Jaguars and BMW's we have had, the Mercedes E and S Class are almost as good. The navigation sucks as does the Bluetooth. I did not buy the car for these items, if they are very important to you, this car is not for you. The maintenance is not bad except you are forced to buy the parts (air filter, oil filter, light replacements, etc...) from the dealer. You can't buy Maserati parts at retail outlets like Autozone or O'Reilly's for instance. The bushings are another hidden issue that creep up on you, because the car weighs 4389 lbs, if you run the car hard you will be replacing them and other suspension parts in less than 30,000 miles. I bought mine with 12K miles 2 years ago and will hit 29K miles this weekend. Will put front brakes on at 30K. Have Michellin Pilot Super Sport tires and hope to get 15K to 17K miles off them. May have to get an SRT or Hellcat next. Still love this car
Best of the best
darrellj,11/06/2011
I am a car guy - period. Over 44 driving years I have owned every model of Porshe (excluding Panamera) every series BMW including the M's, 5 Vettes and a few others I've built. The Sport GTS takes a few miles to learn to drive, and appreciate, but in Sport Mode, Manual shift using paddles it is absolutely excellent in every aspect. Handling - bearing in mind it is a 4400 lb car - is every bit as good if not better than my EX 2011 M3 with competition package, much smoother on corners than any Vette. and definitely not lacking on power. Granted it does not have all the stupid stuff no reasonable person would want (as offered with S550 or 7 series). But talk about attention getting. Wow!
See all 3 reviews of the 2011 Maserati Quattroporte
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
425 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
433 hp @ 7100 rpm
See all Used 2011 Maserati Quattroporte features & specs

