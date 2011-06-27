Vehicle overview

Some things just sound better in Italian. In English, Giuseppe Verdi would be a rather pedestrian "Joe Green." Likewise, would you shell out over $120,000 for a car that is simply called the "four-door?" Call it the 2011 Maserati Quattroporte, however, and suddenly it doesn't sound so plain.

For Maserati, the Quattroporte name dates back to the 1960s when large, fast sedans from Italy were a rarity. The current model represents the fifth generation of this car, and its Pininfarina-designed bodywork helped put Maserati in front of many new buyers after years of troubled coupes and convertibles. But this model has been around since 2004, and is beginning to show its age in the face of newer four-door luxury models from England and Germany. Nevertheless, the Maserati Quattroporte still manages to touch all of the necessary bases, making it a memorable luxury sedan.

The 2011 Maserati Quattroporte delivers a smooth and quiet ride that rivals that of cars from any other luxury brand, along with that certain little Italian ingredient -- passion. An even though power output from the available V8 engines is less than that of its rivals, the Quattroporte manages to engage and excite. This car's handling is also noteworthy, even in its base-model configuration.

Unfortunately, the Quattroporte has received few updates in the six years since its debut. The 2011 Mercedes-Benz S-Class still defines the market segment and is available in several different models, from a hybrid to the wild AMG variants, and provides more contemporary technological features. The 2011 Porsche Panamera is also worth a look for its surprising levels of sophistication and performance, as are the latest examples of the 2011 Audi A8 and 2011 Jaguar XJ. Most of these alternatives also have a starting price well below that of the Maserati. But if you've got a thing for Italian passion, you'd be remiss to pass up the 2011 Maserati Quattroporte.