Vehicle overview

The flagship luxury sedan market has long been dominated by German marques. These stalwart competitors certainly deserve the praise heaped upon them, but their robotic precision leaves room for a more exuberant alternative. That's where the 2016 Maserati Quattroporte comes in, enlivening this stately segment with a splash of Italian passion.

If you aren't attracted to German luxury sedans, you may prefer the thrilling 2016 Maserati Quattroporte.

From its shapely styling to its inspiring Ferrari-sourced engines and sharp handling, the Quattroporte is an intriguing alternative. Despite the added athleticism, comfort isn't compromised. The ride quality remains smooth as long as you avoid the larger wheel options, and the cabin is pleasantly isolated from the outside world.

Unfortunately, the Quattroporte is not without its faults. Take price, for example. Even in this lofty class, the Maserati is generally more expensive than its rivals. What's more, it lacks common advanced safety features like forward collision mitigation, lane-departure prevention and rear cross-traffic alert. On top of that, the interior isn't quite as modern as competitors, notably featuring a Chrysler-sourced touchscreen infotainment system that works well in mainstream vehicles but seems a bit out of place at the top of the market.

As noted, the Germans are at the head of the class, including the Audi A8 (and its hopped-up S8 sibling), BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Porsche Panamera. The Jaguar XJ is also a worthy choice with a distinctly British flavor. While there's really no way to lose if you're considering these impressive sedans, we would suggest a thorough test-drive before you choose the Italian option. The 2016 Maserati Quattroporte certainly offers an emotional alternative to the status quo, but you may find it a little rough around the edges.