Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 17,867 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$46,998$5,466 Below Market
Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
***MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED!*** ORIGINAL MSRP: $68,695 $2,322.57 INVESTED IN A RIGOROUS 164 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, B-SERVICE, REAR BRAKES, BRAKE FLUSH, ENGINE AIR FILTER, AND A FULL INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL! PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE ADVANCED PARKING PACKAGE AMG CARBON FIBER LED LOGOS BURMESTER SURROUND SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. OUR SHOWROOMS ARE NOW OPEN Visit Us Online Or In Store Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE 5 years Traffic and Weather services provided by SiriusXM, Storage Package, Radio: COMAND System w/Navigation, 8' high resolution LCD screen w/3D map views, enhanced voice control system, 10GB music register, single disc CD/DVD player, Gracenote album information including cover art, SD card slot, SiriusXM traffic and SiriusXM weather w/, Navigation Map Updates For 3 Years, Touchpad, Ambient Lighting, illuminated door sills, MB Illuminated Door Sill Panels, COMAND Single CD/DVD, DVD Coding, CRANBERRY RED/BLACK, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, ADVANCED PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Parking Package, HANDS-FREE ACCESS CARFAX 1-Owner PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE Balance of New Car Warranty plus 1 year/unlimited miles extended Limited Warranty, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance includes trip routing, trip interruption coverage and technical help, Carfax Vehicle History Report, NO Deductible, Each Certified vehicle must pass a rigorous inspection of over 165 points, Exchange Privilege for 7 days or 500 miles, whichever comes first, Trip-Interruption Services .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG® GLC 43 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J6EB9HF224364
Stock: F11166
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 22,454 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,998$7,808 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Monterey - Monterey / California
**Factory warranty Remaining**, **Fresh Oil Change**, One Owner Vehicle, 115V AC Power Outlet, Blind Spot Assist, Entrance Lamps In Doors, Heated Front Seats, KEYLESS GO , Premium 1 Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wheels: 20 5-Spoke w/Black Accents. CARFAX One-Owner. Polar White 22/27 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 9848 miles below market average! 2.0L Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic. . Mercedes-Benz Combined Details:. . * Vehicle History. * Transferable Warranty. * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program). * 165 Point Inspection (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program), 126 Point Inspection (for Mercedes-Benz Vans Certified Pre-Owned program). * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program), Within OEM Warranty less than 3 years old or 36,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 2 years up to 100,000 miles. Out of OEM Warranty less than 5 years old or 75,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 1 year up to 100,000 miles (for Mercedes-Benz Vans Certified Pre-Owned program). * Warranty Deductible: $0. * Roadside Assistance. . . Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling 888-814-0560.. . Mercedes-Benz of Monterey in Monterey, CA treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. Proudly serving customers in Monterey, Carmel, Salinas, Gilroy, Morgan Hill, and Watsonville.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB0HF217862
Stock: 11000
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 5,915 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$40,000$4,340 Below Market
Rickenbaugh Cadillac - Denver / Colorado
RIGHT CAR- RIGHT PRICE- RIGHT NOW, NO HASSLE BUYING EXPERIENCE. Clean CARFAX. Selenite Gray Metallic 4MATIC CARFAX One-Owner. BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD/DVD, Rear fog lights, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Traction control, Weather band radio. Odometer is 29567 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 22/27 City/Highway MPG Awards: * Motor Trend Automobiles of the year Reviews: * Elegant interior and exterior design; excellent balance between agile handling and a comfortable ride; abundant safety equipment that is better executed than most; fuel-efficient turbocharged engine. Source: Edmunds * Balance of comfort and performance makes it an appealing daily driver; solid fuel efficiency from the standard four-cylinder engine; plenty of room for adult-sized passengers in back; a long list of advanced safety features are available; elegant design inside and out gives it a true luxury appearance. Source: Edmunds * Balance of comfort and performance makes it an appealing daily driver; solid fuel efficiency from the standard four-cylinder engine; plenty of room for adult-sized passengers in back; elegant design inside and out gives it a true luxury appearance. Source: Edmunds Located in Denver CO, but serving all of the metro area, including Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Commerce City, and Cherry Creek.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB1HF239403
Stock: C20701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 29,326 milesGreat Deal
$35,878
Fiesta Chevrolet - Edinburg / Texas
**CLEAN CARFAX**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **LOW MILES**, **NEW TIRES**, **NON SMOKER**, **4WD**, **ADAPTIVE CRUISE**, **AM/FM/HD RADIO**, **AUTOMATIC HEADLAMPS**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING**, **DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS**, **FRONT USB CHARGING PORTS**, **HID HEADLAMPS**, **MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE**, **POWER ADJUSTABLE DRIVERS SEAT**, **POWER ADJUSTABLE PASSENGER SEAT**, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA**, **REAR PARK ASSIST**, **REAR TRAFFIC ALERT**, **REAR USB CHARGING PORTS**, 3.27 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Upholstery, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD/DVD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. Why get your next Certified car from one of the Bert Ogden Family of Dealerships? - Of course price is important and we do a great job at finding what's more than fair and reasonable! But at the end of the day we take our Customers Happiness Very Seriously! `Shopping at Bert Ogden is car buying the way it should be; Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises; *Transparent Pricing and Sales Process- NO GIMMICKS!! *Pressure Free , Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff! *Included with every purchase at no extra cost to you* *A 12 months and 12,000 mile Warranty (whichever comes first) from the date of purchase of comprehensive coverage *Plus a 72 month and 100,000 mile power-train coverage from original in-service date *PLUS* **Towing Assistance* **Roadside Assistance** **Lockout Assistance** **Flat Tire Assistance** **Fuel, Oil, Fluid and Water delivery service** *(See dealership for additional details and restrictions) *The Bert Ogden Family of Dealerships - Happy Customers from All Over the Valley! Come see why for yourself today! . Odometer is 9872 miles below market average! 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 Coupe Selenite Gray Metallic 4MATIC 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged 22/27 City/Highway MPG Awards: * Motor Trend Automobiles of the year
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB0HF153712
Stock: IX53712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 51,497 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$32,995$3,540 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
***BUY ONLINE WITH HOME DELIVERY***New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Polar White 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 Coupe 4MATIC® 4MATIC® 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged Includes FREE oil changes and tire rotations for 1 year, 1 OWNER!, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Blind Spot Assist, Brake assist, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: mbrace, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Leather steering wheel, MB-Tex Upholstery, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio: COMAND® System w/Navigation. 22/27 City/Highway MPG Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Coupe 4MATIC®
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB4HF159688
Stock: MZP1069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,491 milesGreat Deal
$32,995$4,598 Below Market
On The Road Automotive Group - Bronx / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB8HF244048
Stock: 244048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,735 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$46,998$5,244 Below Market
Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
***MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED!*** ORIGINAL MSRP: $67,925 $959.33 INVESTED IN A RIGOROUS 164 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, B-SERVICE, AND FULL INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL! PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE AMG NIGHT PACKAGE ADVANCED PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE HEATED AND COOLED SEATS NATURAL GRAIN TRIM BURMESTER SURROUND SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. OUR SHOWROOMS ARE NOW OPEN Visit Us Online Or In Store Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE 5 years Traffic and Weather services provided by SiriusXM, Storage Package, Radio: COMAND System w/Navigation, 8' high resolution LCD screen w/3D map views, enhanced voice control system, 10GB music register, single disc CD/DVD player, Gracenote album information including cover art, SD card slot, SiriusXM traffic and SiriusXM weather w/, Navigation Map Updates For 3 Years, Touchpad, Ambient Lighting, illuminated door sills, MB Illuminated Door Sill Panels, COMAND Single CD/DVD, DVD Coding, ADVANCED PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Parking Package, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Surround View Camera System, HANDS-FREE Comfort Package, BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED VENTILATED FRONT SEATS. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, Turbocharged, Keyless Start, Blind Spot Monitor Full-Time All-Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. CARFAX 1-Owner .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG® GLC 43 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J6EB0HF224169
Stock: F11122
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 20,024 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$39,683$4,056 Below Market
Landmark Ford Lincoln - Tigard / Oregon
** SUNROOF ** LEATHER ** NAVIGATION ** BLUETOOTH ** LOW MILES ** BACKUP CAMERA **Call us today to schedule your VIP Test Drive!Recent Arrival!This 2017 Black Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Coupe AWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 3.27 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Upholstery, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD/DVD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio.22/27 City/Highway MPGAwards:* Motor Trend Automobiles of the year
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB2HF149080
Stock: 2200413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 15,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$43,828$2,140 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Gainesville - Gainesville / Florida
!!! One Owner !!! Clean CARFAX! 4MATIC All Wheel Drive! Navigation! Leather! Sunroof! Power Seats! Alloy Wheels! Bluetooth! Back Up Cam! Automatic! Power Windows and Locks! Online Buying, Home Test Drive, and Home Delivery Available! Includes the Mercedes-Benz of Gainesville Loyalty Advantage! Complimentary car washes, loaners, pick up, and delivery on qualifying vehicles! This is a local non-smoker trade-in! The price has just been reduced!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB8HF207001
Stock: F207001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 18,324 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$43,990$1,330 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Premium 2 Package Leather Seating Package Burmester Surround Sound System Brilliant Blue Metallic Brushed Aluminum Running Boards Heated Front Seats Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Mb-Tex Covered Dashboard & Upper Door Panels Led Logo Projector Black Ash Open Pore Wood Trim Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black Roof Liner Saddle Brown/Black; Leather Upholstery Wheels: 19" 5-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle has passed our highest inspection standards and is therefore awarded a Certified status. This Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300. You can tell this 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 18,324mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC: The new GLC-Class Mercedes builds upon the success of the previous GLK, with softer lines and a better overall road presence. It is an excellent around-town option and easy to maneuver in tight spaces, but it is also quite capable when conditions demand extra performance from a GLC equipped with 4MATIC. It goes head to head with models like BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60. The GLC is priced competitively -- beneath the Q5, equally to the X3, and slightly more than the XC60 -- yet it outshines the X3 in its interior amenities, and its typical Mercedes build quality truly sets it apart. Interesting features of this model are luxurious interior, driving comfort and adaptability to conditions, standard and available safety features, and Smooth, efficient turbocharged powertrain All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB6HF262742
Stock: HF262742
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 27,536 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$40,000$5,108 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this GLC purchase. MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED This Certified Mercedes-Benz includes a 162 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: Rigorous inspection by factory-certified technicians and a thorough check of the title and service history, including a CARFAX vehicle history report., Limited Warranty: 1 year (begins when the remainder of the new vehicle coverage from original purchase ends), unlimited mileage. ;24-hour roadside assistance, trip interruption services, and trip planning services. ;Eligibility Age (Years) / Mileage: 6 model years / < 75,000 miles EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2017 boasts an extremely low 27536 miles! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth. This Mercedes-Benz GLC also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Separate Tweeters, Satellite Radio, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, HD Radio. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, MB TEX Interior Surface, 3.27 Axle Ratio, Front Bucket Seats, MB-Tex Upholstery, Radio: Audio 20 with Single CD/DVD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Front Center Armrest, Power Liftgate, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Weather band radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Premium audio system: COMAND, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Emergency communication system: mbrace Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB4HF196093
Stock: MP6021
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 20,855 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$39,991
Porsche North Houston - Houston / Texas
Indigo Auto Group was founded by Todd Blue to celebrate automobile passion by creating an experience for clients which activates a new way to own and enjoy the best brands in the world with a white glove standard. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Coupe 4MATICÂ 4MATICÂ 4MATICÂ 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged Recent Arrival! Odometer is 12551 miles below market average! 22/27 City/Highway MPG Awards: * Motor Trend Automobiles of the year Reviews: * Elegant interior and exterior design; excellent balance between agile handling and a comfortable ride; abundant safety equipment that is better executed than most; fuel-efficient turbocharged engine. Source: Edmunds * Balance of comfort and performance makes it an appealing daily driver; solid fuel efficiency from the standard four-cylinder engine; plenty of room for adult-sized passengers in back; a long list of advanced safety features are available; elegant design inside and out gives it a true luxury appearance. Source: Edmunds * Balance of comfort and performance makes it an appealing daily driver; solid fuel efficiency from the standard four-cylinder engine; plenty of room for adult-sized passengers in back; elegant design inside and out gives it a true luxury appearance. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB4HF158542
Stock: THF158542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 48,776 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$35,950$3,358 Below Market
South Shore Jaguar Land Rover - Schererville / Indiana
Original MSRP $55985, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PREMIUM PACKAGE, BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, 115V AC Power Outlet, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, AIR BALANCE Cabin-Air Purification System, Ambient Lighting, Badging on Dashboard, BAS PLUS w/Cross-Traffic Assist, Blind Spot Assist, COMAND Single CD/DVD, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Pre-Safe Brake, Driver Assistance Package (23P), DVD Coding, Entrance Lamps In Doors, Full-LED Headlamps w/Active Curve Illumination, KEYLESS GO , MB Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Navigation Map Updates For 3 Years, Premium 3 Package, PRE-SAFE Brake w/Pedestrian Recognition, PRE-SAFE PLUS, PRE-SAFE Plus Rear-End Collision Protection, Radio: COMAND System w/Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Limit Assist, Storage Package, Touchpad. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.22/27 City/Highway MPG Selenite Gray Metallic 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 4D Sport Utility GLC 300 Coupe 4MATIC 2.0L Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic 4MATICAwards:* Motor Trend Automobiles of the year
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB5HF201804
Stock: J20104A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 24,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$42,599$641 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Littleton - Littleton / Colorado
Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details & OPTIONS:P01 P01 Premium Package: 115V AC Power Outlet, SiriusXM Radio with free $1,250996 996 Advanced Parking Assistance Package: PARKTRONIC with Active $1,550CJ5 Credit for Halogen instead of LE CREDITamps $-850H07 Dark Brown Linden WoodR02 All-Season Tires068 Wheel Locking bolts $150355 SD-Card Navigation Pre-wiring448 Touchpad $10048R 19" 5-Spoke Wheels5P6 Control code - scheduling & production intro vehicles620 Headlamps for LHD Vehicles873 Heated Front Seats $580 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * 165 Point Inspection * Roadside AssistanceCARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!designo Cardinal Red Metallic 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC Clean CARFAX.Call us at 303-738-7700 All Mercedes-Benz of Littleton vehicles are fully inspected. We have been in business for over 20 years selling and servicing luxury vehicles in Littleton Colorado. We will do everything we can to earn your business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB4HF160713
Stock: P7481
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 37,280 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$36,895$2,158 Below Market
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
This Mercedes-Benz GLC has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade, Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna. These Packages Will Make Your Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 the Envy of Onlookers Wheels: 19' 5-Spoke, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic -inc: DYNAMIC SELECT, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and TouchShift Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 19' All-Season Run-Flat, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KBXHF154558
Stock: 5147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-16-2020
- 27,547 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$39,997$639 Below Market
Audi Flatirons - Broomfield / Colorado
All Wheel Drive!!, Dealer Inspected, GLC 300 Coupe 4MATIC , 2.0L Turbocharged, 9-Speed Automatic, 4MATIC , Alloy wheels, MB-Tex Upholstery, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD/DVD, Rain sensing wipers. 22/27 City/Highway MPGAudi Flatirons is excited to offer this attractive-looking 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC. GLC 300 Coupe 4MATICAudi Flatirons now open at 13321 West Midway Blvd, Broomfield, CO. 80020.Awards:* Motor Trend Automobiles of the yearReviews:* Elegant interior and exterior design; excellent balance between agile handling and a comfortable ride; abundant safety equipment that is better executed than most; fuel-efficient turbocharged engine. Source: Edmunds* Balance of comfort and performance makes it an appealing daily driver; solid fuel efficiency from the standard four-cylinder engine; plenty of room for adult-sized passengers in back; elegant design inside and out gives it a true luxury appearance. Source: Edmunds* Balance of comfort and performance makes it an appealing daily driver; solid fuel efficiency from the standard four-cylinder engine; plenty of room for adult-sized passengers in back; a long list of advanced safety features are available; elegant design inside and out gives it a true luxury appearance. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB7HF158714
Stock: PHF158714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 45,417 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$33,985$2,505 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB6HF246458
Stock: 2805A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 21,975 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$39,989$1,601 Below Market
Murdock Hyundai of Lindon - Lindon / Utah
***GLC 300 4MATIC**LOADED**EXCELLENT CONDITION**SUNROOF**HEATED SEATS**STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS**BLUETOOTH**NAVIGATION**JUST HAD THE B-SERVICE COMPLETED($2100)**LIKE NEW CONDITION***We deliver from our floor to your door! Please call or email for more information.Polar White 115V AC Power Outlet, Alloy wheels, Black Mirror Housing Cover, Blind Spot Assist, Entrance Lamps In Doors, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated Star, KEYLESS GO , Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Premium 1 Package, Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD/DVD, Rain sensing wipers, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 4MATIC 2.0L Turbocharged 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic***CONSIGNMENT VEHICLE**PASSES STATE INSPECTIONS**FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY IF APPLICABLE***PLUS WE GUARANTEE YOUR PEACE OF MIND WITH OUR 5-DAY/500 MILE EXCHANGE POLICY** COMPLIMENTARY CAR WASHES FOR LIFE***Life is full of regrets, car buying shouldn't be one of them - Murdock Hyundai*** Recent Arrival! 22/27 City/Highway MPGAwards: * Motor Trend Automobiles of the yearReviews: * Elegant interior and exterior design; excellent balance between agile handling and a comfortable ride; abundant safety equipment that is better executed than most; fuel-efficient turbocharged engine. Source: Edmunds * Balance of comfort and performance makes it an appealing daily driver; solid fuel efficiency from the standard four-cylinder engine; plenty of room for adult-sized passengers in back; elegant design inside and out gives it a true luxury appearance. Source: Edmunds * Balance of comfort and performance makes it an appealing daily driver; solid fuel efficiency from the standard four-cylinder engine; plenty of room for adult-sized passengers in back; a long list of advanced safety features are available; elegant design inside and out gives it a true luxury appearance. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB7HF193950
Stock: CON193950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
