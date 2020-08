Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe for Sale Near Me

Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts

***MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED!*** ORIGINAL MSRP: $68,695 $2,322.57 INVESTED IN A RIGOROUS 164 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, B-SERVICE, REAR BRAKES, BRAKE FLUSH, ENGINE AIR FILTER, AND A FULL INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL! PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE ADVANCED PARKING PACKAGE AMG CARBON FIBER LED LOGOS BURMESTER SURROUND SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. OUR SHOWROOMS ARE NOW OPEN Visit Us Online Or In Store Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE 5 years Traffic and Weather services provided by SiriusXM, Storage Package, Radio: COMAND System w/Navigation, 8' high resolution LCD screen w/3D map views, enhanced voice control system, 10GB music register, single disc CD/DVD player, Gracenote album information including cover art, SD card slot, SiriusXM traffic and SiriusXM weather w/, Navigation Map Updates For 3 Years, Touchpad, Ambient Lighting, illuminated door sills, MB Illuminated Door Sill Panels, COMAND Single CD/DVD, DVD Coding, CRANBERRY RED/BLACK, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, ADVANCED PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Parking Package, HANDS-FREE ACCESS CARFAX 1-Owner PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE Balance of New Car Warranty plus 1 year/unlimited miles extended Limited Warranty, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance includes trip routing, trip interruption coverage and technical help, Carfax Vehicle History Report, NO Deductible, Each Certified vehicle must pass a rigorous inspection of over 165 points, Exchange Privilege for 7 days or 500 miles, whichever comes first, Trip-Interruption Services .

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG® GLC 43 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDC0J6EB9HF224364

Stock: F11166

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-11-2020