Used 2009 Maserati Quattroporte for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Maserati Quattroporte S in Gray
    used

    2009 Maserati Quattroporte S

    24,280 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,450

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati Quattroporte in Dark Red
    used

    2009 Maserati Quattroporte

    49,526 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati Quattroporte S in Gray
    used

    2009 Maserati Quattroporte S

    25,925 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,588

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati Quattroporte in Gray
    used

    2009 Maserati Quattroporte

    52,985 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati Quattroporte S in Gray
    used

    2009 Maserati Quattroporte S

    37,387 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,499

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati Quattroporte S in Black
    used

    2009 Maserati Quattroporte S

    67,641 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,999

    Details
  • 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic

    19,388 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT S Automatic in Black
    used

    2008 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT S Automatic

    22,381 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,999

    Details
  • 2010 Maserati Quattroporte in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Maserati Quattroporte

    49,783 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,991

    Details
  • 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic

    73,501 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,425

    Details
  • 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic in Gray
    used

    2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic

    54,214 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $18,616

    Details
  • 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic

    76,400 miles

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2007 Maserati Quattroporte
    used

    2007 Maserati Quattroporte

    55,505 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,700

    Details
  • 2011 Maserati Quattroporte S
    used

    2011 Maserati Quattroporte S

    52,822 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $24,000

    Details
  • 2011 Maserati Quattroporte in Black
    used

    2011 Maserati Quattroporte

    36,794 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,470

    Details
  • 2011 Maserati Quattroporte S in Black
    used

    2011 Maserati Quattroporte S

    51,090 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2011 Maserati Quattroporte S in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Maserati Quattroporte S

    53,000 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,900

    Details
  • 2007 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT Automatic in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT Automatic

    68,804 miles
    3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Maserati Quattroporte

Read recent reviews for the Maserati Quattroporte
Overall Consumer Rating
4.97 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (86%)
  • 4
    (14%)
What a exciting car
Buk Lau,06/28/2018
S 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
I've owned many cars in my life, and I will have to admit this is one of the most exciting car that I've ever driven. It's basically a four door Ferrari - With power, melody, practicability and comfort. The car has only been driven once a week for leisure, and was parked in the garage for the most of the time. I've never done any repair except every 3000 miles oil change an semi annual service tune up. Just like another review, the only complain I have for this car was the distance between the gas and brake paddles, they are too close to each other. Other than that, this is a great vehicle. ***Still runs strong. ***
Report abuse
