Used 2009 Maserati Quattroporte for Sale Near Me

This outstanding example of a 2011 Maserati Quattroporte S is offered by Ferrari Maserati San Diego. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Maserati Quattroporte S's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. This 2011 Maserati Quattroporte has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Maserati Quattroporte S is in a league of its own More information about the 2011 Maserati Quattroporte: While both Porsche and Aston Martin have both recently added new 4-door grand touring models to their lineups, Maserati has had its Quattroporte since 2004, making them something of an expert. Legendary Italian design house Pininfarina contributed to the car's distinctive design, and Ferrari provided technical assistance as well as a pair of stellar V8 engines. Maserati's long history proves they know how to combine strong performance and the highest levels of luxury as well design that is intensely Italian. The Quattroporte's base prices start at $121,250-- about $86,000 cheaper than the Aston Martin. Strengths of this model include elegant design by Pininfarina, A true luxury sports sedan, and historic, exclusive Italian marquee

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Maserati Quattroporte S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAM39JKA6B0057302

Stock: 057302

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-05-2020