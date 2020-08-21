Used 2018 Ford Focus ST for Sale Near Me
- 27,004 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,995$2,479 Below Market
- 19,000 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,800
- 22,798 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,995$1,882 Below Market
- 19,155 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,995
- 41,007 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,600$2,114 Below Market
- 14,836 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,995$1,429 Below Market
- 26,744 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,991
- 49,452 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,971
- 29,605 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,955
- 18,830 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,998
- 31,112 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,391$1,926 Below Market
- 21,696 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,998
- 16,018 miles
$23,950$307 Below Market
- 35,616 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,595
- 28,167 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,496
- 34,581 miles
$18,900$725 Below Market
- 36,668 miles
$20,999
- 25,516 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Focus ST
Read recent reviews for the Ford Focus ST
Overall Consumer Rating4.45 Reviews
Myron Rhodes Jr,12/15/2018
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I special ordered a 2013 ST in Jan '13. I put 100k miles in that car in 5 years. Never a serious problem. Only needed oil changes, one set of brakes, and some tires. More fun than the Mustang GTs I owned in years past primarily due to the superb handling. I love the Recaros, the 6 speed manual, and the way the engine pulls all the way to top speed. This car will do the 150 advertised, and it surprised a lot of BMW and Audi owners on the freeway! I bought a 2018 ST3 when Ford announced they were dropping cars in North America. If Ford had made more cars like the ST they would be selling enough cars to keep making them here. Sad days for American Ford lovers...but I got my fix for a while until they come out with electric sports cars! UPDATE: I have now had the 2018 for two full years and have had zero service issues. The car still has great looks and performs like new! GREAT CAR!!!
