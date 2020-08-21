Used 2018 Ford Focus ST for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Ford Focus ST in Black
    used

    2018 Ford Focus ST

    27,004 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,995

    $2,479 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Focus ST in Yellow
    used

    2018 Ford Focus ST

    19,000 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,800

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Focus ST in Light Brown
    used

    2018 Ford Focus ST

    22,798 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,995

    $1,882 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Focus ST in Black
    used

    2018 Ford Focus ST

    19,155 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Focus ST in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Ford Focus ST

    41,007 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,600

    $2,114 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Focus ST in White
    used

    2018 Ford Focus ST

    14,836 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,995

    $1,429 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Focus ST in Light Brown
    used

    2018 Ford Focus ST

    26,744 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,991

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Focus ST in Light Brown
    used

    2018 Ford Focus ST

    49,452 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,971

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Focus ST in White
    used

    2018 Ford Focus ST

    29,605 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,955

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Focus ST in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Ford Focus ST

    18,830 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,998

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Focus ST in Black
    used

    2018 Ford Focus ST

    31,112 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,391

    $1,926 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Focus ST in Light Brown
    used

    2018 Ford Focus ST

    21,696 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Focus ST in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Ford Focus ST

    16,018 miles

    $23,950

    $307 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Focus ST in Black
    used

    2018 Ford Focus ST

    35,616 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,595

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Focus ST in Light Brown
    used

    2018 Ford Focus ST

    28,167 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,496

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Focus ST in Light Brown
    used

    2018 Ford Focus ST

    34,581 miles

    $18,900

    $725 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Focus ST in White
    used

    2018 Ford Focus ST

    36,668 miles

    $20,999

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Focus ST in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Ford Focus ST

    25,516 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,000

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 191 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Focus ST

Overall Consumer Rating
4.45 Reviews
  • 5
    (40%)
  • 4
    (60%)
1st ST was so much fun, I traded it for another!
Myron Rhodes Jr,12/15/2018
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I special ordered a 2013 ST in Jan '13. I put 100k miles in that car in 5 years. Never a serious problem. Only needed oil changes, one set of brakes, and some tires. More fun than the Mustang GTs I owned in years past primarily due to the superb handling. I love the Recaros, the 6 speed manual, and the way the engine pulls all the way to top speed. This car will do the 150 advertised, and it surprised a lot of BMW and Audi owners on the freeway! I bought a 2018 ST3 when Ford announced they were dropping cars in North America. If Ford had made more cars like the ST they would be selling enough cars to keep making them here. Sad days for American Ford lovers...but I got my fix for a while until they come out with electric sports cars! UPDATE: I have now had the 2018 for two full years and have had zero service issues. The car still has great looks and performs like new! GREAT CAR!!!
Report abuse
