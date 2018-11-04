Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 9,607 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$59,750
Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 Grigio Maratea Metallic POWER SUNROOF *, ONE OWNER *, AUTO CHECK CERTIFIED *, ACCIDENT FREE *, NON SMOKER *, REMOTE STARTER*, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS * POWER LOCKS * CRUISE CONTROL *, MEMORY SEATS*, 8.8 TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION, PRE CERTIFIED, AUX PORT FOR MOBILE DEVISES *, SIRIUS XM, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS *, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL *, POWER TRUNK *, KEYLESS ENTRY *, SAFETY TEC PKG *, FOG LIGHTS, BACKUP CAMERA *, ALLOY WHEELS *, BLUETOOTH *, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO *, PARK SENSE *, 3.0L V6.At Zeigler Schaumburg Fiat Maserati Alfa Romeo, Home of the BEST PRICE GUARANTEE, we take pride in treating our customers like family, ensuring that your experience is one that you will never forget. Every vehicle has been through a 125 point safety inspection completed by a certified technician and fully detailed. Take advantage of our VIP internet experience by contacting us at 847-407-9000 to schedule a test drive. We are proud to serve customers in Schaumburg, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Elgin, Barrington, Naperville, Chicago, & everywhere in the great state of Illinois, saving you time & money on any New or Pre-owned vehicle! See dealer for complete details, dealer is not responsible for pricing errors, all prices, plus tax, title, plate, and doc fee. Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/. Zeigler Fiat Maserati Alfa Romeo FOR A GREAT EXPERIENCE .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56YRA8J1293135
Stock: PM170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 14,220 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,977
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES ***CLEAN CARFAX*** FULLY LOADED*** THIS DEAL WONT LAST--**BEST DEAL***WON'T LAST LONG*** NAVIGATION*** BACKUP CAMERA*** SOFT DOOR CLOSING*** Best deals on used vehicles!!!! Drive Home today this 2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso. Equipped with Navigation system & Backup camera. Bluetooth. In perfect condition!!! Looks Like New!!!!! Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. All wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56YRL4J1307128
Stock: 307128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 398 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$76,980
Porsche North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio
Clean CARFAX. 2018 Maserati Quattroporte S RWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 New Never Titled!!.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte S GranLusso with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56YPLXJ1274073
Stock: TJ274073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2019
- 16,769 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,900
Imports Unlimited - Wallingford / Connecticut
Grandlusso “S” Edition Sunroof Navigation Ventilated & Heated Leather Seats Back-Up Camera w/Sonar Park Assist Front & Rear BLIS Lane Assist/Departure Collision Alert Brake Assist Apple Car Play/Android Link 4G Hotspot/Wi-Fi Enable Touchscreen Display Satellite Radio/Sirius XM Radio HD Radio/FM/AM/CD Bluetooth/AUX/USB (2) APPS (Pandora Weather etc.) HARMAN KARDON Sport Suspension Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/controls Cruise Control w/steering wheel controls Remote Start ECO/SPORT/COMFORT Modes Fog Lights Memory Seating (2) Push-Start Ignition Power Trunk/Tailgate Rain Sensing Wipers Heated Exterior Mirrors Turn-Signal Mirrors Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Automatic Headlights Automatic Climate Control Traction Control Hill Descent Anti-Theft Alarm System Power Doors/Locks/Mirrors Digital Speedometer ABS Brake System Front & Rear Airbags Low Tire Pressure Monitor Trunk Release Button Digital/Analog Display Key fob Controls (Trunk/Hood) 12V DC Power Outlets (2) Tinted Windows Woodgrain Interior HomeLink Garage Maserati Doorstills Power Folding Mirrors Rear Shade Rear Passenger Shades
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte S GranLusso with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56YPL9J1271763
Stock: MJ271763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,822 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$69,875
Mike Ward Maserati of Denver - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
2018 Maserati Quattroporte 4D SedanS Q4 GranLussoBianco 3.0L V6AWD ZF 8-Speed AutomaticClean Carfax, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, harman/kardon Speakers, Headrest Trident Stitched, Red Painted Brake Calipers, Wheels: 20" Mercurio Alloy, Zegna Silk Edition Full Premium Leather Upholstery.Certified.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Please contact our dealership for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56YRLXJ1281103
Stock: M7577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 3,277 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$94,995
Towbin Automotive Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2018 Maserati Quattroporte 4dr S GranSport 3.0L features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Nero with a Cuoio Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 -inc: start and stop technology, Rear-Wheel Drive, Heated 12-Way Adjustable Sport Seats -inc: 2 memories for driver's seat, 40-60 Folding Bench Front Facing Power Reclining Leather Rear Seat with Power Fore/Aft, Power Rear Windows and with Power Sun Blinds, Front Cupholder, Rear Cupholder, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Valet Function, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Driver Foot Rest, Full Cloth Headliner, Leather Door Trim Insert, Leather Gear Shift Knob, Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Leather Seat Upholstery -inc: trident logo embossed on headrests, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage, Front And Rear Map Lights, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Full Carpet Floor Covering, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Cargo Net, Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Cargo Space Lights, FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start, Wi-Fi Vehicle Hot Spot -inc: 1 year trial, Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Delayed Accessory Power, Systems Monitor, Outside Temp Gauge, Analog Display, Seats with Leather Back Material, Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Front Center Armrest with Storage and Rear Center Armrest with Storage, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, 3 12V DC Power Outlets, 40-60 Folding Bench Front Facing Power Reclining Leather Rear Seat with Power Fore/Aft, Air Filtration, Analog Display, Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Cargo Net, Cargo Space Lights, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Delayed Accessory Power, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver Foot Rest, Engine Immobilizer, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start, Front And Rear Map Lights, Front Center Armrest with Storage and Rear Center Armrest with Storage, Front Cupholder, Full Carpet Floor Covering, Full Cloth Headliner, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Heated 12-Way Adjustable Sport Seats -inc: 2 memories for driver's seat, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Residual Heat Recirculation Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Instrument Panel Covered Bin Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage, Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert Chrome Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard, Leather Door Trim Insert, Leather Gear Shift Knob, Leather Seat Upholstery -inc: trident logo embossed on headrests, Outside Temp Gauge, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Power Rear Windows and with Power Sun Blinds, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Rear Cupholder, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Seats with Leather Back Material, Systems Monitor, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Valet Function, Wi-Fi Vehicle Hot Spot -inc: 1 year trial, Aluminum Spare Wheel, Body-Colored Front Bumper with Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Body-Colored Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors with Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Body-Colored Rear Bumper with Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Grille, Chrome Side Windows Trim, Clearcoat Paint, Door Auto-Latch, Front Splash Guards, Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Laminated Glass, LED Brakelights, Power Close Trunk/Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps with Washer, Rocker Panel Extensions, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Tires: 245/40R20 Fr & 285/35R20 Rr Summer Perf, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Sensor, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Side Impact Beams, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 702-659-6600 or marc.shephard@towbinauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte S GranSport with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56YPSXJ1291771
Stock: PL2315
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2018
- 29,613 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$86,995
LV Cars East - Las Vegas / Nevada
All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56YRL0J1278212
Stock: LVCE278212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,676 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
$56,880
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- BEST IN CLASS! - EXHILARATING PERFORMANCE! - SOPHISTICATED LUXURY! - THE BEST OF ITALIAN STYLE -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56YRA6J1270985
Stock: DG2414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 17,131 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,500
Faulkner Maserati - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania
Maserati Certified until 12/15/2021 unlimited miles. 1.9% Financing available. CARFAX One-Owner. MASERATI CERTIFIED, **CARFAX 1-OWNER**, NEW TIRES, FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING, 3.0L V6, 10 Speakers, Active Shift Paddles, Adaptive suspension, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Blind spot sensor: active, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon® Speakers, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Speed-sensing steering.My name is Brian Lee and I am the General Manager at Faulkner Alfa Romeo and Maserati of Mechanicsburg. Each and every pre-owned vehicle here is meticulously inspected and brought the strict standards required of any vehicle sold by the Faulkner Auto Group. Feel free to contact me personally for a copy of this vehicle's service records. We look forward to the opportunity to earn your business. Stop and see us today on the Carlisle Pike next to Cumberland Valley High School, or call me at 717-795-4800.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56YRL3J1281282
Stock: J1281282
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$64,988
Parkway Chevrolet - Tomball / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56YRS9J1270973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,859 milesGreat Deal
$49,500$7,587 Below Market
Bommarito Buick GMC - Ellisville / Missouri
**1-OWNER** **360 DEGREE SURROUND VIEW CAMERA** **20-INCH WHEELS** **RED BRAKE CALIPERS** **BLACK METALLIC EXTERIOR* ***BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR** **ALL-WHEEL DRIVE** ** POWER SUNROOF** **ZEGNA SILK EDITION INTERIOR** **FRONT SEAT VENTILATION** **8.4-INCH MASERATI TOUCH CONTROL PLUS HEAD UNIT** **NAVIGATION WITH APPLE CARPLAY** **12-WAY ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS WITH HEATING AND DRIVER MEMORY** **HARMON KARDON PREMIUM SOUND WITH 10-SPEAKERS** **POWER REAR SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADE WITH A POWER REAR SUNBLIND** **FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS** **ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH FORWARD COLLISION WARNING** **REAR PARKING CAMERA** **SPORT CONTROL** **HUGE SAVINGS!!** **ORIGINAL WINDOW STICKER=$118,470** **DEAL TODAY BEFORE IT'S GONE TOMORROW!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRL5H1246923
Stock: P2169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,117 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$43,495$5,662 Below Market
INFINITI of Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 Blue 4D Sedan 3.0L V63.0L V6.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 3852 miles below market average!Financing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at INFINITI of Coral Gables has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Here, at INFINITI of Coral Gables, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. INFINITI of Coral Gables sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high- quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA1H1237179
Stock: C1860A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 23,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$48,942$4,996 Below Market
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2017 MASERATI QUATTROPORTE S Q4 - 23,299 MILES - GRIGIO MARATEA EX TERIOR / NERO INTERIOR - ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - FACTORY 4 YEAR 50,000 MILE WARRANTY EXCLUSIVE OPTIONS! Comes equipped with: Navigation system, Blind spot monitor, Lane keep assist, Back up camera, Bluetooth connectivity, Heated leather seats, Heated rear seats, Tilt/slide sunroof, Premium Surround sound system, Auxiliary input, Satellite radio, 17 Alloy wheels, 3.0L Twin Turbo V6, All wheel drive, Automatic transmission. VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRS2H1233649
Stock: 13889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 40,391 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$39,225$5,955 Below Market
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bowers & Wilkins High Premium Sound System, Bumpers: body-color, Carbon Fiber Door Sills, Carbon Fiber Paddle Shifters, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver Assistance Pack Plus, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, harman/kardon Speakers, Headlight cleaning, Heated 12-Way Power Comfort Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Sport Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, High Gloss Carbon Fiber Trim, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Inox Sport Foot Pedals w/High Grip Rubber Inserts, Interior Carbon Pack, Leather Seat Upholstery, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/Maserati Touch Control Plus & Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Red Painted Brake Calipers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport 20" Package, Sport Steering Wheel w/Carbon Fiber Insert, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Surround View Camera, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20" Urano Alloy. 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Rosso Folgore Mica S Q4 AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6Recent Arrival!Join The Circle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRAXH1197314
Stock: PHS6214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 35,398 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,900$6,224 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Maserati Quattroporte 4dr S Q4 GranSport 3.0L . It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blu Passione Mica with a Rosso interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA5H1211653
Stock: 211653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 45,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$39,985$5,057 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRL5H1229104
Stock: 2697A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- certified
2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q432,516 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$44,898$4,316 Below Market
Maserati of Willow Grove - Willow Grove / Pennsylvania
Certified. White 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 RED BRAKE CALIPERS, 3.0L V6, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Blind spot sensor: warning, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High Gloss Piano Black Interior Trim, Open Pore Rovere Wood Trim, Wheels: 20" Mercurio Alloy.Officine Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history: 120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians, Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard, Up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), Limited factory CPO warranty coverage, Roadside assistance 24-hour support
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA5H1229926
Stock: H1229926
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 43,446 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$39,991$3,545 Below Market
STA Auto Group - Ventura / California
We have the largest selection of used cars, trucks, SUVs, and minivans. We have over 100+ vehicle to choose from. We are VENTURA'S BEST! All types of financing available. We are a CUDL dealer (Credit Union), Wells Fargo, many more credit unions that offer low rates.STA Auto Group also specializes in special credit financing. no credit, bad credit, and repo. We can help! One of our seasoned, friendly salespeople will be happy to explore our inventory with you, to help you find the best option for you.also negotiate trade-ins. You can sell your car to us and drive home happy in a quality-checked, reliable pre-owned vehicle. Don't buy new; buy used and save!If you prefer shopping online, we also offer an extensive online inventory, complete with Carfax vehicle history reports. Make us an offer from the comfort of your home, or call us for the sale price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S GranLusso with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPLXH1211491
Stock: 211491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
