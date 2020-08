Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte for Sale Near Me

Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois

2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 Grigio Maratea Metallic POWER SUNROOF *, ONE OWNER *, AUTO CHECK CERTIFIED *, ACCIDENT FREE *, NON SMOKER *, REMOTE STARTER*, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS * POWER LOCKS * CRUISE CONTROL *, MEMORY SEATS*, 8.8 TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION, PRE CERTIFIED, AUX PORT FOR MOBILE DEVISES *, SIRIUS XM, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS *, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL *, POWER TRUNK *, KEYLESS ENTRY *, SAFETY TEC PKG *, FOG LIGHTS, BACKUP CAMERA *, ALLOY WHEELS *, BLUETOOTH *, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO *, PARK SENSE *, 3.0L V6.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAM56YRA8J1293135

Stock: PM170

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-04-2020