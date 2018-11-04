Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte for Sale Near Me

175 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Quattroporte Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 175 listings
  • 2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Gray
    used

    2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    9,607 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $59,750

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso

    14,220 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $62,977

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Quattroporte S GranLusso in Gray
    used

    2018 Maserati Quattroporte S GranLusso

    398 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $76,980

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Quattroporte S GranLusso in Black
    used

    2018 Maserati Quattroporte S GranLusso

    16,769 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $49,900

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso
    used

    2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso

    22,822 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $69,875

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Quattroporte S GranSport in Black
    used

    2018 Maserati Quattroporte S GranSport

    3,277 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $94,995

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso
    used

    2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso

    29,613 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $86,995

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in White
    used

    2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    14,676 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Lease

    $56,880

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso in Black
    certified

    2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso

    17,131 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $59,500

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport in White
    used

    2018 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $64,988

    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso in Black
    used

    2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso

    18,859 miles
    Great Deal

    $49,500

    $7,587 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    24,117 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $43,495

    $5,662 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport in Gray
    used

    2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport

    23,299 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $48,942

    $4,996 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    40,391 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $39,225

    $5,955 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    35,398 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,900

    $6,224 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso

    45,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $39,985

    $5,057 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in White
    certified

    2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    32,516 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $44,898

    $4,316 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S GranLusso in Black
    used

    2017 Maserati Quattroporte S GranLusso

    43,446 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $39,991

    $3,545 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Maserati Quattroporte searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 175 listings
  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati Quattroporte
  4. Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte

Consumer Reviews for the Maserati Quattroporte

Read recent reviews for the Maserati Quattroporte
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Super car luxury sedan
H,04/11/2018
S GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I leased this Maserati in July 2017. The color is type of gray named as "Grigio ". in side is mixed brown leather and silk by famous Italian suit designer Ermenegildo Zegna. It is a heavy large sedan. It is very roomy inside. Although there are few parts from Chrysler, but those mixed with very nice stitched leather, and it really doesn't bother me. I enjoy much every morning turning on the engine and hearing the load raspy sound of Ferrari built engine ! The seats are not too sporty like BMW or Porsche with lots of side support. They are just fine ! It takes time to learn how to use the shifter. Now after 9 months I am doing great on changing gears with shifter- no steering wheel shift paddle- If you drive more than 30 miles a day you will pay much for gas, and need more maintenance , and maybe not a every day driving car ! You don't need to show off and push the sport button for loader engine note, other cars will slow down to just take a look. Many times I heard " This is a really beautiful car " ! Formidable luxury the original race-bred luxury sedan you can drive everyday- so far no single problem. I pay about 6o $ every 2 weeks.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Maserati
Quattroporte
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Maserati Quattroporte info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings