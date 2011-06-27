Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Consumer Reviews
Impressive Performance and Quality
I'm impressed with the performance, solid build, overall design and impressive interior. Have now owned the car for over 2 years and my initial views remain the same, its a great automobile and has been extremely reliable. My only concern is the limited number of Maserati dealerships near me.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Maserati Quattroporte
Incredible sound and design in this Ferrari powered monster
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Hated it!!
While the allure of a big Ferrari engine and the luxury of a beautiful leather and carbon fiber interior seems like it should be love at first sight, the unfortunate truth is that this car also has some terrible flaws that you should be aware of. First and the worst is the Auto Stop/Start function. This gas saving feature is terrible and there is no quick and easy button anywhere to turn it off, instead you have to scroll through the menu on the steering wheel to find it and turn it off every time you get in the car. If not, when the engine stops at every light, the AC starts blowing warm air and it becomes very uncomfortable. Add to this the Air recirculate button does not stay engage, so you are greeted with warm exhaust. Whoever designed a pull out tray to put your phone on should be fired. It has a folding door that you can not close if you actually plug your phone into the car's USB outlet, why? Terrible design. The cup holders are too shallow and small to put your large iPhone in and there is no other place besides inside the center consul to put your phone. The Apple CarPlay integration is terrible to switch between it and the Maserati controls. Yes, it is fast, but it also feels uncontrolled. This is no Porsche 911. It is a monster and it drives like one. Add to that it gets about 8-10MPG and it will cost you a quarter tank of gas every time you go out to dinner. Went back to driving my 6 year old Volt and sold this POS at a local car auction for half what I paid for it just 16 months before. Worse car ever!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Quattroporte
Related Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 BMW X2
- 2019 Fit
- 2019 CX-5
- 2020 Veloster
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Honda Insight 2019
- 2021 Volvo XC40 News
- 2019 Malibu
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Maserati Levante
- 2020 Ghibli
- 2019 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Levante
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Ghibli
- Maserati Quattroporte 2019
- 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2019