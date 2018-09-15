Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte for Sale Near Me

175 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Quattroporte Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 175 listings
  • 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Silver
    used

    2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    35,657 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $33,287

    $1,809 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Black
    used

    2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    32,735 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $33,494

    $2,088 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in White
    used

    2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    27,256 miles
    Good Deal

    $34,412

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in White
    used

    2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    39,922 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $32,995

    $1,392 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Black
    used

    2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    15,198 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $42,900

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Quattroporte GTS in White
    used

    2015 Maserati Quattroporte GTS

    23,967 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $48,493

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    70,731 miles
    Good Deal

    $27,991

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in White
    used

    2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    37,040 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $35,999

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Black
    used

    2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    20,370 miles

    $35,999

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in White
    used

    2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    76,565 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $28,928

    $2,043 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Quattroporte GTS in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Maserati Quattroporte GTS

    34,967 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $33,998

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Black
    used

    2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    84,496 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,998

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    55,200 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $24,290

    $4,231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S in Black
    used

    2016 Maserati Quattroporte S

    48,481 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,900

    $4,681 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Quattroporte GTS in White
    used

    2014 Maserati Quattroporte GTS

    29,580 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $35,981

    $3,785 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S in White
    used

    2016 Maserati Quattroporte S

    43,504 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,999

    Details
  • 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S in Black
    used

    2016 Maserati Quattroporte S

    20,186 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $40,888

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    37,118 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $29,888

    $889 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Maserati Quattroporte searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 175 listings
  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati Quattroporte
  4. Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte

Consumer Reviews for the Maserati Quattroporte

Read recent reviews for the Maserati Quattroporte
Overall Consumer Rating
3.84 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 1
    (25%)
This a drivers car, not really for techies!
Stephen D,09/15/2018
S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
If you want all the best new gadgets, you want fancy tech option (which you will rarely if ever use), this probably not a good choice (look at the A8, S550 or 750). But if you want a head turner with a race car spirit that is shear joy to drive, hear and walk out to morning and night then the QP6 should be at the very top of your list. Forget the naysayers, I’ve found most negative reviews are from people who are either not really able to buy and retain the car, have jealousy issues and/or are looking for the car to be something it was never trying to be. It has been about a year and I have now noticed a few small items that seem to be gremlins that my mechanics cannot figure out. Because there are no dealers around here this has been a real pain. I've also noticed some issues with the dash that should not happen on a car that costs this much. I've had many cars before and never had a bubble form in the dash...but alas no warranty and no dealer so I guess I'm stuck with it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Maserati
Quattroporte
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Maserati Quattroporte info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings