Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte for Sale Near Me

- 35,657 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$33,287$1,809 Below Market
Andrew Chevrolet - Glendale / Wisconsin
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 6399 miles below market average! **Bluetooth**, **Leather Heated Front Seats**, **Sunroof/Moonroof**, **Push Button Start**, **Navigation/GPS**, **Rear View Camera!**, **V6 - Unbelievable Pick-Up!**, *Back Up Warning Sensors*, *AWD*, 3.0L V6.Champagne 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 4D Sedan ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 AWD 15/24 City/Highway MPGWANT TO SAVE TIME AND MONEY? CHECK OUT SHOP-CLICK-DRIVE AT ANDREW CHEVROLET. Go to any used or new vehicle on andrewchevrolet.com and click on the Explore Payment Options button. Then you can enter your zip code to view and select local offers, estimate your trade-in value, calculate your payment using real-time bank information, personalize your vehicle with GM accessories, and so much more.MYCHEVROLET REWARDS PROGRAM. You deserve to be rewarded for your loyalty, that is why Andrew Chevrolet is proud to participate in the myChevrolet rewards program. It's an owner loyalty program that gives you points for your business with Chevrolet. Buying a vehicle? You get points for that! Getting a routine oil change? You get points for that too!! Then redeem the points that you have earned towards future services, vehicle purchases, Onstar services, accessories, and much more! Ask an Andrew Chevrolet Sales Manager for more details and exclusions.Reviews:* Distinctive styling; engaging handling; potent engines; spacious cabin with user-friendly controls. Source: Edmunds* Although considerably larger in size, the new Maserati Quattroporte is a worthy successor to its forebears, retaining a streamlined and utterly dynamic look. The first detail of this unmistakable design is the distinctive front end: the traditional Maserati oval grille, which leads on to the majestic hood and the new front headlight assemblies, with LED day lights, stylistic features that make the Quattroporte immediately recognizable. The dynamic profile of the Quattroporte is enhanced by a continuous expanse of side glass; three streamlined windows without frames on the doors give the elegant sedan the look of a sleek coupe. The all-LED wraparound rear lights integrate perfectly with the design of the rear bumpers and trunk lid, and are joined together by a chrome-plated central trim that echoes the design of the grille. Stepping into the Quattroporte is like entering an exclusive lounge. Sumptuous Italian Poltrona Frau leather, elegant stitching details and fine wood trim emphasize the sleek lines of the dashboard, central tunnel and doors, enveloping the passengers in an atmosphere of luxury. The 8.4-inch display of the Maserati Touch Control allows simple operation of the many information and entertainment devices. The pleasure of in-car music reaches new heights thanks to state-of-the-art car audio technologies developed with specialist engineers Bowers & Wilkins. The 3.8L twin-turbocharged V8 installed in the Quattroporte GTS sets new standards, with a long list of sophisticated solutions that make this the most high-tech design ever installed in a Maserati. With 523HP, it allows the Quattroporte to achieve a top speed of 191 mph. In the S Q4 there is a similar powerhouse in the form of a 3.0L twin-turbo V6. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA8F1152496
Stock: CP12016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 32,735 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$33,494$2,088 Below Market
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
**Low Mileage For The Year On This 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 In Nero Black With Black Leather Interior!**It's Equipped With:**Heated Front Seats**Power Sunroof**All Wheel Drive**3.0L V6 Engine With Dual Exhaust**Remote Keyless Entry With Remote Starter**Red Callipers**Bluetooth System And Much More**Join The Circle With The One And Only BMW of Barrington.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA2F1135256
Stock: 205495BA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 27,256 milesGood Deal
$34,412
Northside Alfa Romeo - Spring / Texas
3.0L V6, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 12549 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.We are dedicated to making the car buying process as easy as possible for our customers. With outstanding customer services, Northside Imports Houston is your premier FIAT, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati dealer in the Spring, Houston, Katy, and Sugar Land areas. When you are looking to buy a new or used vehicle, we have a lot of information for you to help you make your decision. From financing information to research on all of the new car models we sell, there's something for everyone on our site. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to send us an email or contact us and our dedicated team will be glad to help you out. When you have found something you are interested in please feel free to get a price quote, evaluate your trade, apply for credit, or even save money by checking out our new car specials or used car specials. If you need service, our certified service technicians are ready to help you take care of your car so it lasts as long as you need it to. We also have a fully stocked parts department with genuine FIAT, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati parts and accessories. Our staff is eager to assist you. Come see us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA9F1131527
Stock: FP3095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 39,922 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$32,995$1,392 Below Market
Luxury of Queens - Long Island City / New York
Navigation. Back Up Camera. Quick & Easy Financing!Many Fine Makes and Models to Choose From! We offer free warranty on most of our vehicles! Trade-Ins Welcome! Same Price for Finance and Cash Purchase. **Prices does not include finance charges,sales taxes, title and registration fees Department of Consumer License #2010751-DCA **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA6F1130254
Stock: 32735
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,198 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$42,900
Unique Autos - Bridgeville / Pennsylvania
Low miled black on black 2015 Maserati Quattroporte SQ4, 3.0 twin turbo AWD automatic, sunroof, back up camera, bluetooth, climate control, heated front seats, HID headlamps, turn signal mirrors, keyless start, multizone air conditioning, power drivers and passengers seats, delay wipers with rain sensor, rear park assist, satellite radio, seat memory, wood grain trim, wi-fi hotspot, keyless entry, remote engine start, universal garage door opener, traction control, rear defroster, power folding exterior mirrors, and many other Maserati amenities. Call or email for more information. Visit us on the web at www.UniqueMotorCarsonline.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA1F1154056
Stock: x154056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,493
Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio
2015 Maserati Quattroporte GTSBianco White Exterior over Red Leather InteriorOnly 23,967 miles!V8 3.8L Engine! VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:V8 3.8L Engine523 Horsepower524 lb/ft TorqueRear Wheel Drive 8 Speed A/T Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56PPA8F1156751
Stock: 156751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 70,731 milesGood Deal
$27,991
AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway - Houston / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Blu Passione This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2015 Maserati Quattroporte. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The Maserati Quattroporte S Q4's pristine good looks were combined with the Maserati high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. When the Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. The Quattroporte S Q4 is well maintained and has just 70,731mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Maserati Quattroporte S Q4. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Maserati Quattroporte makes it one of the nicest you'll find. Most vehicles are forgettable, but then there is the 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4. This high-performance vehicle provides a memorable experience each time you drive it. The engineers at Maserati, without question, designed a masterful automobile that provides all of the essential perks needed for someone like you. Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned Maserati Quattroporte S Q4. Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this Maserati is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. The handling and stopping power of this Maserati Quattroporte is enhanced by the recently replaced tires. More information about the 2015 Maserati Quattroporte: Maserati's Quattroporte is the original large sporting luxury sedan, with a proud Italian history dating to its first iteration in the 1960s. It now competes in an exclusive segment that includes offerings from Porsche, Aston Martin, Audi and Mercedes-Benz. Carrozzeria Pininfarina contributed to the car's distinctive shape, and Ferrari provided technical assistance, as well as a pair of stellar V8 engines. In the Quattroporte, Maserati shows how perfectly it can blend strong performance, design, refinement and the highest levels of luxury in an unmistakably Italian automobile. Strengths of this model include Aggressive new design, crisp, sports-car-like handling, exclusivity, ultra-luxurious cabin, and two impressive and powerful engines Contact our pre-owned department at 281-481-6680 or click link to ask additional questions! Look forward to hearing from you! AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway is excited to offer this 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Maserati Quattroporte S Q4. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Maserati Quattroporte S Q4. This low mileage Maserati Quattroporte has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2015 Maserati Quattroporte: Maserati's Quattroporte is the original large sporting luxury sedan, with a proud Italian history dating to its first iteration in the 1960s. It now competes in an exclusive segment that includes offerings from Porsche, Aston Martin, Audi and Mercedes-Benz. Carrozzeria Pininfarina contributed to the car's distinctive shape, and Ferrari provided technical assistance, as well as a pair of stellar V8 engines. In the Quattroporte, Maserati shows how perfectly it can blend strong performance, design, refinement and the highest levels of luxury in an unmistakably Italian automobile. Strengths of this model include Aggressive new design, crisp, sports-car-like handling, exclusivity, ultra-luxurious cabin, and two impressive and powerful engines Contact our pre-owned department at 281-481-6680 or click link to ask additional questions! Look forward to hearing from you! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA0F1143551
Stock: F1143551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 37,040 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$35,999
Platinum Motor Cars - Warrenton / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA9F1153575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,370 miles
$35,999
Atlanta Autos - Marietta / Georgia
NAVIGATION!, REAR BACK-UP CAMERA!, POWER MOONROOF!, 3.0L V6, 10 Speakers, 12-Way Adjustable Heated Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/DVD w/Maserati Touch Control, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Sport steering wheel, Standard Grain Leather Seat Upholstery, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19 Tritone Alloy, 3.0L V6.Clean CARFAX.We are open for business and we’re prioritizing your health and safety. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade-in values. Test drives from your home or work, deals made over the phone or email and complimentary delivery. Atlanta Autos offers extremely competitive Finance Options as well as we offer Lease Options on many of our vehicles. Atlanta Autos offers the service of facilitating Transport Services for any of our Cars, Trucks or SUV's Nationwide! Shipping Services include Open Transport as well as Closed Transport Service depending on your choice. Connect With Us on Facebook & Instagram @atldreamcars - you will see updates as we get some of our Featured New Arrivals as well as great tips on Auto Ownership such as Routine Maintenance tips, fun facts, etc. Drive What You Deserve at Atlanta Autos where we offer Affordable Luxury & Performance Cars for all different budget minded customers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRAXF1135117
Stock: 135117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 76,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$28,928$2,043 Below Market
Jim Butler Fiat - Crestwood / Missouri
Clean CARFAX.2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 White ZF 8-Speed Automatic AWD 3.0L V6 3.0L V6, Adaptive suspension, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, CD player, DVD-Audio, Front dual zone A/C, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/CD/DVD w/Maserati Touch Control, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Jim Butler Italia 3050 South Hanley Road Maplewood Missouri 63143 call 314 356 8429 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA3F1134195
Stock: P0888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$33,998
HGreg.com Orlando - Orlando / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56PPA6F1125885
Stock: 106847
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,496 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,998
Naples Luxury Imports - Naples / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRAXF1141175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,200 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$24,290$4,231 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2014 Maserati Quattroporte IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA3E1076748
Stock: E1076748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 48,481 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,900$4,681 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 Maserati Quattroporte 4dr 4dr Sedan S Q4 features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Nero with a Nero interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPA5G1191003
Stock: 191003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 29,580 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$35,981$3,785 Below Market
Kendall Ford - Eugene / Oregon
This 2014 Maserati Quattroporte GTS is offered to you for sale by Kendall Ford Lincoln of Eugene. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Maserati Quattroporte. More information about the 2014 Maserati Quattroporte: The Quattroporte starts at just over $100,000 with V8 models starting at around $140,000, so an exclusivity is a given. The Quattroporte aims to compete with other high performance luxury sedans from Audi, BMW, Mercedes and perhaps most importantly, Porsche. Amongst its Teutonic rivals, the Quattroporte sets itself apart with classic Italian flair and passion. Its styling is neither anonymous nor awkward and it sings its exhaust note rather than muffling it. With plenty of engineering supplied by Ferrari, the Quattroporte is a statement even more than it is a means of transport. This model sets itself apart with classy Italian styling, Exclusivity, available all-wheel drive, and powerful and sporty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56PPA3E1082749
Stock: FU24206
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 43,504 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,999
Cal Auto Net - Inglewood / California
Our visually striking One Owner 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S Sedan in a gorgeous Bianco is ready to enhance your life. Powered by a Twin TurboCharged 3.0 Liter V6 that offers 424hp connected to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission that helps this machine peak 60mph in just 5 seconds. This Rear Wheel Drive supplies near 23mpg on the open road and this fine-tuned in every aspect from suspension to braking to the unique wheels. Inside this S, you will undoubtedly gravitate towards this high-end luxury car in about every manner. Beautiful leather heated seats are comfortable and tailored for you and three fortunate passengers, total fingertip control on the wheel, hand-selected wood grains delightfully mixed with modern technology and a power rear sunblind. Add in a color touchscreen, and you have an executive coach that commands attention plus a sunroof that will enhance the ride even further. Our Maserati Quattroporte comes full of safety features like front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors, surround-view camera, traction control, ABS with stability control. You don't want to miss your chance to own this super sleek and seductive Maserati. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPA3G1170232
Stock: 170232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 20,186 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$40,888
Maserati of Santa Monica - Santa Monica / California
2016 Maserati Quattroporte Clean CARFAX.Officine Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history: 120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians, Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard, Up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), Limited factory CPO warranty coverage, Roadside assistance 24-hour supportWelcome to Maserati of Santa Monica the #1 Maserati Dealership in the World where we also offer Alfa Romeo and Fiat. We are proud to offer LA's best selection of New and Pre-owned Italian luxury. Come experience the difference today in our beautiful showroom on the corner of 19th & Santa Monica. Or visit us 24/7 at smautoco.com maseratiofsantamonica.com alfaromeoofsantamonica.com or fiatsantamonica.com *All advertised prices and offers expire daily at midnight.We know that prospective customers are extremely well educated when researching their next vehicle. Maserati of Santa Monica, the #1 Maserati Dealership in the World has made it easy to get all the available vehicle information so you can spend less time researching and more time enjoying your purchase experience. Check out our new specials and used specials for additional savings on your next vehicle. Mark Thomas, General Manager of Sales prides himself and his Team on making every client experience memorable and with a Above and Beyond Customer Experience policy, we look forward to the opportunity and making you a Happy member of our Family. Note: *All advertised prices and offers expire daily at midnight. Smautoco.com maseratiofsantamonica.com alfaromeoofsantamonica.com fiatofsantamonica.com maseratiofbeverlyhills.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPA9G1186029
Stock: P2074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 37,118 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$29,888$889 Below Market
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
3.0L V6. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545.15/24 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA2E1076448
Stock: 076448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
