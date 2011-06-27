2018 Maserati Quattroporte Review
Pros & Cons
- Engaging handling for a big sedan
- Ferrari-derived engines with an exotic exhaust note
- Uniquely Italian style in a German-dominated class
- Lacks the polish of German rivals
- Firm ride with 20- and 21-inch wheels
- limited dealer network depending on the region
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Quattroporte does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
A feast for the eyes, the 2018 Maserati Quattroporte is a big and stylish Ferrari-powered sedan that competes with some of the top luxury flagship sedans on the market today. For 2018, a new model, the Quattroporte 350, is available with a 345-horsepower engine. All S model Quattroportes gets a bump in horsepower (from 404 hp to 424 hp) and adaptive LED headlights. On the inside, the Quattroporte gains an array of current safety and tech features. As usual, though, the main appeal of the Quattroporte is its combination of unique Italian style and engaging handling.
Yet rival sedans from BMW and Mercedes-Benz have been a step ahead of the Quattroporte for years, and we don't see that changing for 2018. From getting the latest in integrated technology to choosing from a variety of engines and configurations, these sedans just have more on offer. There's still room in the executive sedan class for a bit of Italian flair, but committing fully probably isn't worth the trade-off.
2018 Maserati Quattroporte models
The 2018 Maserati Quattroporte is a large luxury sedan with four available trim levels: 350, S, S Q4 and GTS. With the S and S Q4, you can go with the standard equipment or upgrade to the GranLusso or GranSport package.
In simple terms, the GranLusso is a more luxurious version of a trim level, while the GranSport is more performance-oriented. The range-topping GTS has no base version; just choose between the GranLusso and the GranSport. Whatever your package preference, the Quattroporte is a stylish and attractive choice, especially when you hear the exotic soundtrack from the two available engines.
At the bottom of the trim-level ladder, you've got the Quattroporte 350, which comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (345 horsepower), an eight-speed automatic transmission, 19-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, automatic wipers, adaptive LED headlights, a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, remote start, an adaptive suspension, and keyless entry and ignition.
On the inside, you get dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, heated and power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory functions, a folding rear seat, a power-adjustable steering wheel, wood interior trim, power rear side-window sunshades, ambient interior lighting, Bluetooth, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, a Wi-Fi hotspot and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.
The Quattroporte S includes all of what's found in the 350 but cranks the power from the twin-turbo V6 engine up to 424 hp. It also includes larger brakes. For the Quattroporte S, the GranLusso package adds to the standard equipment with 20-inch wheels, chrome exterior trim, black brake calipers, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable pedals, a wood and leather steering wheel, premium interior leather upholstery, a simulated-suede headliner, a power rear sunshade, forward collision warning and mitigation with emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera and lane departure warning.
The GranSport offers a more performance-oriented vibe by building on the S trim with unique 20-inch wheels, a black grille, black side skirts, red brake calipers, a sport steering wheel, sport front seats, and paddle shifters on the steering wheel.
The Quattroporte S Q4 is a small step up from the standard S, and it adds all-wheel drive, a power trunklid, shift paddles, heated rear seats, and a heated wood and leather steering wheel. The GranLusso and GranSport packages essentially add the same equipment to the S Q4 that they do with the S trim.
At the top of the trim-level list is the Quattroporte GTS, which gets the 3.8-liter turbo V8 (523 hp) and some GTS badging. With the GTS, you are required to choose between the GranLusso and the GranSport, which add basically the same equipment as they do on the lower trim levels.
As with most other luxury sedans in this class, there are a lot of additional options to choose from. If you're so inclined, you can get equipment including optional 21-inch wheels, four-zone automatic climate control, an array of wood and carbon-fiber interior trim pieces, folding rear-seat tables, a rear center console in place of the center seat (dropping passenger capacity from five to four), a rear-seat entertainment system and a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system. Most of the upper trim-level equipment can be added as stand-alone items on lower trim levels.
Trim tested
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Maserati Quattroporte.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Quattroporte models:
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts you when you begin to drift out of your lane or when the change signal is on and another vehicle is in your blind spot.
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Makes freeway driving easier by maintaining a set speed and adjusting based on a set distance from vehicles ahead.
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Helps avoid a front collision by warning you of stopped or slowing vehicles ahead and will even apply the brakes in emergency situations.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Quattroporte
Related Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2017
- Used Toyota Avalon 2018
- Used Toyota Camry 2005
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2010
- Used Ford Escape 2013
- Used Nissan Versa 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Spark
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2020 Q50
- 2021 Kia Stinger News
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Maserati Levante
- 2020 Ghibli
- 2019 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Levante
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Ghibli
- Maserati Quattroporte 2019
- 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2019