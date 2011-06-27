  1. Home
2018 Maserati Quattroporte Review

Pros & Cons

  • Engaging handling for a big sedan
  • Ferrari-derived engines with an exotic exhaust note
  • Uniquely Italian style in a German-dominated class
  • Lacks the polish of German rivals
  • Firm ride with 20- and 21-inch wheels
  • limited dealer network depending on the region
Which Quattroporte does Edmunds recommend?

Though the standard twin-turbo V6 engine might be satisfying for some buyers, we can't help but recommend the V8 in the Quattroporte GTS. The GTS is available with both the GranLusso and GranSport packages. Our preference is the GranLusso thanks to the safety equipment it offers (forward collision warning and mitigation with emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring) and luxury items such as ventilated seats and a rear sunshade. This might be the most expensive version of the Quattroporte, but it has the biggest personality and it's the most desirable.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

A feast for the eyes, the 2018 Maserati Quattroporte is a big and stylish Ferrari-powered sedan that competes with some of the top luxury flagship sedans on the market today. For 2018, a new model, the Quattroporte 350, is available with a 345-horsepower engine. All S model Quattroportes gets a bump in horsepower (from 404 hp to 424 hp) and adaptive LED headlights. On the inside, the Quattroporte gains an array of current safety and tech features. As usual, though, the main appeal of the Quattroporte is its combination of unique Italian style and engaging handling.

Yet rival sedans from BMW and Mercedes-Benz have been a step ahead of the Quattroporte for years, and we don't see that changing for 2018. From getting the latest in integrated technology to choosing from a variety of engines and configurations, these sedans just have more on offer. There's still room in the executive sedan class for a bit of Italian flair, but committing fully probably isn't worth the trade-off.

2018 Maserati Quattroporte models

The 2018 Maserati Quattroporte is a large luxury sedan with four available trim levels: 350, S, S Q4 and GTS. With the S and S Q4, you can go with the standard equipment or upgrade to the GranLusso or GranSport package.

In simple terms, the GranLusso is a more luxurious version of a trim level, while the GranSport is more performance-oriented. The range-topping GTS has no base version; just choose between the GranLusso and the GranSport. Whatever your package preference, the Quattroporte is a stylish and attractive choice, especially when you hear the exotic soundtrack from the two available engines.

At the bottom of the trim-level ladder, you've got the Quattroporte 350, which comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (345 horsepower), an eight-speed automatic transmission, 19-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, automatic wipers, adaptive LED headlights, a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, remote start, an adaptive suspension, and keyless entry and ignition.

On the inside, you get dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, heated and power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory functions, a folding rear seat, a power-adjustable steering wheel, wood interior trim, power rear side-window sunshades, ambient interior lighting, Bluetooth, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, a Wi-Fi hotspot and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

The Quattroporte S includes all of what's found in the 350 but cranks the power from the twin-turbo V6 engine up to 424 hp. It also includes larger brakes. For the Quattroporte S, the GranLusso package adds to the standard equipment with 20-inch wheels, chrome exterior trim, black brake calipers, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable pedals, a wood and leather steering wheel, premium interior leather upholstery, a simulated-suede headliner, a power rear sunshade, forward collision warning and mitigation with emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera and lane departure warning.

The GranSport offers a more performance-oriented vibe by building on the S trim with unique 20-inch wheels, a black grille, black side skirts, red brake calipers, a sport steering wheel, sport front seats, and paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

The Quattroporte S Q4 is a small step up from the standard S, and it adds all-wheel drive, a power trunklid, shift paddles, heated rear seats, and a heated wood and leather steering wheel. The GranLusso and GranSport packages essentially add the same equipment to the S Q4 that they do with the S trim.

At the top of the trim-level list is the Quattroporte GTS, which gets the 3.8-liter turbo V8 (523 hp) and some GTS badging. With the GTS, you are required to choose between the GranLusso and the GranSport, which add basically the same equipment as they do on the lower trim levels.

As with most other luxury sedans in this class, there are a lot of additional options to choose from. If you're so inclined, you can get equipment including optional 21-inch wheels, four-zone automatic climate control, an array of wood and carbon-fiber interior trim pieces, folding rear-seat tables, a rear center console in place of the center seat (dropping passenger capacity from five to four), a rear-seat entertainment system and a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system. Most of the upper trim-level equipment can be added as stand-alone items on lower trim levels.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of this vehicle, but we have limited experience with a preproduction model. The following is our take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

Whether you go with the standard V6 on base trim levels or the aggressive V8 in the top-of-the-line Quattroporte GTS, there's plenty of power on tap. Sport mode sharpens transmission responses and belts out a few additional spine-tingling sounds from the exhaust pipes.

Comfort

The adaptive suspension gives you the ability to adjust the ride stiffness in the Quattroporte, and the plush seats make for a comfortable ride. Avoid the bigger wheels if you can, though, because they decrease ride quality significantly.

Interior

The Quattroporte has a roomy, well-appointed and stylish cabin. There are nearly endless customization options for interior materials and all sorts of luxurious features such as fold-out tables and quad-zone automatic climate control.

Utility

With 18.7 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk, the Maserati Quattroporte leads the large-luxury-sedan segment. Folding rear seats make transporting longer items an easy task. It is, however, one of the longest and widest vehicles in the segment, so it's a bit harder to maneuver in tight spaces.

Technology

The touchscreen seems a bit out of place. Along with several buttons and knobs, it's sourced from Chrysler, and despite user-friendly controls it feels a bit subpar and not special enough for the class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Maserati Quattroporte.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Super car luxury sedan
H,04/11/2018
S GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I leased this Maserati in July 2017. The color is type of gray named as "Grigio ". in side is mixed brown leather and silk by famous Italian suit designer Ermenegildo Zegna. It is a heavy large sedan. It is very roomy inside. Although there are few parts from Chrysler, but those mixed with very nice stitched leather, and it really doesn't bother me. I enjoy much every morning turning on the engine and hearing the load raspy sound of Ferrari built engine ! The seats are not too sporty like BMW or Porsche with lots of side support. They are just fine ! It takes time to learn how to use the shifter. Now after 9 months I am doing great on changing gears with shifter- no steering wheel shift paddle- If you drive more than 30 miles a day you will pay much for gas, and need more maintenance , and maybe not a every day driving car ! You don't need to show off and push the sport button for loader engine note, other cars will slow down to just take a look. Many times I heard " This is a really beautiful car " ! Formidable luxury the original race-bred luxury sedan you can drive everyday- so far no single problem. I pay about 6o $ every 2 weeks.
See all 1 reviews of the 2018 Maserati Quattroporte
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
424 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Quattroporte models:

Lane Departure Warning
Alerts you when you begin to drift out of your lane or when the change signal is on and another vehicle is in your blind spot.
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Makes freeway driving easier by maintaining a set speed and adjusting based on a set distance from vehicles ahead.
Forward Collision Mitigation
Helps avoid a front collision by warning you of stopped or slowing vehicles ahead and will even apply the brakes in emergency situations.

More about the 2018 Maserati Quattroporte

Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte Overview

The Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte is offered in the following submodels: Quattroporte Sedan, Quattroporte GTS GranLusso, Quattroporte GTS GranSport. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S Q4 GranLusso 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GTS GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A), S GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S Q4 GranSport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and GTS GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte?

