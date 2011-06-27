In simple terms, the GranLusso is a more luxurious version of a trim level, while the GranSport is more performance-oriented. The range-topping GTS has no base version; just choose between the GranLusso and the GranSport. Whatever your package preference, the Quattroporte is a stylish and attractive choice, especially when you hear the exotic soundtrack from the two available engines.

At the bottom of the trim-level ladder, you've got the Quattroporte 350, which comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (345 horsepower), an eight-speed automatic transmission, 19-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, automatic wipers, adaptive LED headlights, a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, remote start, an adaptive suspension, and keyless entry and ignition.

On the inside, you get dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, heated and power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory functions, a folding rear seat, a power-adjustable steering wheel, wood interior trim, power rear side-window sunshades, ambient interior lighting, Bluetooth, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, a Wi-Fi hotspot and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

The Quattroporte S includes all of what's found in the 350 but cranks the power from the twin-turbo V6 engine up to 424 hp. It also includes larger brakes. For the Quattroporte S, the GranLusso package adds to the standard equipment with 20-inch wheels, chrome exterior trim, black brake calipers, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable pedals, a wood and leather steering wheel, premium interior leather upholstery, a simulated-suede headliner, a power rear sunshade, forward collision warning and mitigation with emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera and lane departure warning.

The GranSport offers a more performance-oriented vibe by building on the S trim with unique 20-inch wheels, a black grille, black side skirts, red brake calipers, a sport steering wheel, sport front seats, and paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

The Quattroporte S Q4 is a small step up from the standard S, and it adds all-wheel drive, a power trunklid, shift paddles, heated rear seats, and a heated wood and leather steering wheel. The GranLusso and GranSport packages essentially add the same equipment to the S Q4 that they do with the S trim.

At the top of the trim-level list is the Quattroporte GTS, which gets the 3.8-liter turbo V8 (523 hp) and some GTS badging. With the GTS, you are required to choose between the GranLusso and the GranSport, which add basically the same equipment as they do on the lower trim levels.

As with most other luxury sedans in this class, there are a lot of additional options to choose from. If you're so inclined, you can get equipment including optional 21-inch wheels, four-zone automatic climate control, an array of wood and carbon-fiber interior trim pieces, folding rear-seat tables, a rear center console in place of the center seat (dropping passenger capacity from five to four), a rear-seat entertainment system and a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system. Most of the upper trim-level equipment can be added as stand-alone items on lower trim levels.