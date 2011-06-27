2015 Maserati Quattroporte Review
Pros & Cons
- Distinctive styling
- engaging handling
- potent engines
- spacious cabin with user-friendly controls.
- More costly than mainstream competitors
- few high-tech safety features available
- overly firm ride with 20- and 21-inch wheels.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2015 Maserati Quattroporte stands out for its Italian flair and heritage, but that's not enough to overcome its technologically advanced rivals.
Vehicle overview
If you're in the luxury-sedan market, the 2015 Maserati Quattroporte is certainly one way to impress your neighbors. With two powerful engines, a plush interior and excellent driving dynamics, the 2015 Quattroporte isn't just a fashion piece, it's a premium luxury sedan that competes with some of the world's best.
Available with the choice of all-wheel drive and a supercharged V6 engine or rear-wheel drive and a twin-turbocharged V8, the 2015 Quattroporte has enough power to satisfy almost any driver. And while the newest Quattroporte is larger than past generations, it still handles ably around turns. This performance doesn't come at the sacrifice of comfort, either.
There are some faults worth noting, though. Most rivals are more modern inside, with more contemporary infotainment systems and safety features like adaptive cruise control or blind-spot monitoring. On the Maserati, these aren't even available as options. And, while it may seem like an afterthought in this class of vehicle, the Quattroporte is priced notably higher than similarly-equipped rivals.
Admittedly, that's a short list of complaints, but the 2015 Maserati Quattroporte has some pretty serious competition. The 2015 Porsche Panamera is the driver's choice of the bunch as it is extremely rewarding to drive and has several high-performance models to choose from. The 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class offers a multitude of high-tech features along with one of the smoothest/quietest rides on the market. The 2015 Audi A8 (or the high-performance S8) is an excellent middle ground that offers luxurious trimmings and some on-road performance feedback as well.
Choosing a vehicle in this class may come down to personal preference with such excellent offerings, but if you're shopping list has brought you to the 2015 Maserati Quattroporte you likely won't be disappointed.
2015 Maserati Quattroporte models
The 2015 Maserati Quattroporte is a large luxury sedan offered in two trim levels: S Q4 and GTS. Seating for five is standard, though optional luxury rear seats drops capacity to four.
Standard equipment on the S Q4 includes 19-inch wheels, a driver-adjustable adaptive suspension, adaptive bi-xenon headlights with LED running lights, LED taillights, heated/power-folding/auto-dimming outside mirrors, a power-actuated trunk lid, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a keyless/remote ignition, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, wood trim, eight-way power-adjustable and heated front seats (with adjustable lumbar and driver memory settings), a folding rear seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient interior lighting, a sunroof and a power rear sunshade. Also standard is a 10-speaker audio system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, iPod/USB integration, Bluetooth audio and phone connectivity, and a navigation system.
The GTS model adds a V8 engine, 20-inch wheels, larger front brakes, paddle shifters for the transmission, power-adjustable pedals, a heated rear bench seat, an on-board Wi-Fi hotspot, polished Erabe wood interior trim, and exclusive interior and exterior styling details.
Various package and stand-alone options allow you to customize any Quattroporte with an extensive array of wood, carbon fiber and leather interior trim. There are numerous wheel designs from 19 to 21 inches in diameter, and you can get the brake calipers in several different colors. Also available are four-zone climate control, keyless rear-door entry, ventilated front seats, simulated suede headliner and pillar trim, and wooden tray tables for rear passengers. On the electronics side, you can get an upgraded Bowers & Wilkins audio system and a rear-seat entertainment system.
2015 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that produces 404 hp and 406 pound-feet of torque. The Quattroporte GTS has a 3.8-liter V8 engine rated at 523 hp and 524 lb-ft of torque. The S Q4 is all-wheel drive while the GTS is rear-wheel drive -- both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Steering-column-mounted paddle shifters are standard on the GTS and optional on the S Q4.
Maserati estimates 0-60 mph acceleration for the Quattroporte S Q4 at 4.8 seconds. For the V8-powered GTS, the claim is 4.6 seconds. On the fuel economy front, the EPA estimates the S Q4 will return 18 mpg combined (15 city/24 highway), while the GTS rates 16 mpg combined (13 city/22 highway).
Safety
Standard safety features for all 2015 Quattroportes include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. Unlike some other luxury vehicles in this class though, active safety features like lane keeping assist and forward collision mitigation aren't offered.
Driving
With a sonorous exhaust and a choice of two excellent engines, the 2015 Quattroporte is as evocative as they come. Although the V6 and V8 engines are architecturally different, deep down they are members of the same family and built by the same cadre of Ferrari technicians. The base V6 has plenty of power and enough character to satisfy nearly any driver. Its twin turbos provide a fat stream of power, while the new eight-speed automatic transmission does a fine job of reading your desires in the standard mode. Sport mode provides more aggressive shift points, while sharpening up the throttle response and firming up the Quattroporte's adaptive suspension for back-road adventures.
Of course, if you want a quintessential Maserati experience, you'll have to go for the GTS model and its twin-turbo V8. This V8 may not have all of the rumblings of past Maserati motors, but it makes good noises nonetheless and moves the big sedan with serious authority.
In spite of its significant heft, the Maserati Quattroporte is surprisingly competent on twisty roads. Steering feel is excellent for a big sedan, and thanks to the adaptive dampers, the Quattroporte has remarkable balance and composure around turns. Ride quality is just fine with the S model's standard 19-inch wheels, but the available 20- and 21-inch wheel and tire packages can make for a harsh ride on roads that aren't perfectly smooth.
Interior
Depending on how you'd like the inside of your Quattroporte to look, nearly every surface in the car can be covered in leather, wood or carbon fiber trim. Compared with the previous model, the new sedan has a more modern control layout, and most controls are intuitive and easy to operate. This also goes for the standard 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment interface, though more discerning consumers might take issue with the fact that it's the same size (and loaded with the same Garmin navigation software) as the touchscreen display in various Chrysler models.
Passenger room is more than adequate in the rear seat, which in contrast to the previous Quattroporte's backseat, is now an incredibly opulent place to spend time on a long drive. Trunk capacity has swelled to a generous 18.7 cubic feet in the 2014 Quattroporte (compared to 16.3 cubes in the Mercedes S-Class and 15.7 cubes in the Porsche Panamera) and that's coupled with a standard 60/40-split-folding rear seat.
