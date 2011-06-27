Vehicle overview

If you're in the luxury-sedan market, the 2015 Maserati Quattroporte is certainly one way to impress your neighbors. With two powerful engines, a plush interior and excellent driving dynamics, the 2015 Quattroporte isn't just a fashion piece, it's a premium luxury sedan that competes with some of the world's best.

Available with the choice of all-wheel drive and a supercharged V6 engine or rear-wheel drive and a twin-turbocharged V8, the 2015 Quattroporte has enough power to satisfy almost any driver. And while the newest Quattroporte is larger than past generations, it still handles ably around turns. This performance doesn't come at the sacrifice of comfort, either.

There are some faults worth noting, though. Most rivals are more modern inside, with more contemporary infotainment systems and safety features like adaptive cruise control or blind-spot monitoring. On the Maserati, these aren't even available as options. And, while it may seem like an afterthought in this class of vehicle, the Quattroporte is priced notably higher than similarly-equipped rivals.

Admittedly, that's a short list of complaints, but the 2015 Maserati Quattroporte has some pretty serious competition. The 2015 Porsche Panamera is the driver's choice of the bunch as it is extremely rewarding to drive and has several high-performance models to choose from. The 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class offers a multitude of high-tech features along with one of the smoothest/quietest rides on the market. The 2015 Audi A8 (or the high-performance S8) is an excellent middle ground that offers luxurious trimmings and some on-road performance feedback as well.

Choosing a vehicle in this class may come down to personal preference with such excellent offerings, but if you're shopping list has brought you to the 2015 Maserati Quattroporte you likely won't be disappointed.