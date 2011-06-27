2021 Maserati Quattroporte
MSRP range: $104,390 - $142,390
|MSRP
|$114,485
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$113,360
What Should I Pay
Other years
2021 Maserati Quattroporte Review
- Engaging handling for a large sedan
- Ferrari-derived engines with an exotic exhaust note
- Uniquely Italian style in a class dominated by German automakers
- Lacks the polish and advanced technology of German rivals
- Firm ride with 20- and 21-inch wheels
- Dealer network could be limited depending on the region
- New top-of-the-line Trofeo performance model
- Updated front- and rear-end styling
- New 10.1-inch infotainment screen
- Part of the sixth Quattroporte generation introduced for 2013
FAQ
Is the Maserati Quattroporte a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Quattroporte both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Maserati Quattroporte fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Quattroporte gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg to 19 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Quattroporte has 18.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Maserati Quattroporte. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 Maserati Quattroporte?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Maserati Quattroporte:
- New top-of-the-line Trofeo performance model
- Updated front- and rear-end styling
- New 10.1-inch infotainment screen
- Part of the sixth Quattroporte generation introduced for 2013
Is the Maserati Quattroporte reliable?
To determine whether the Maserati Quattroporte is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Quattroporte. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Quattroporte's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 Maserati Quattroporte a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Maserati Quattroporte is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Quattroporte is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 Maserati Quattroporte?
The least-expensive 2021 Maserati Quattroporte is the 2021 Maserati Quattroporte S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $104,390.
Other versions include:
- S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $108,890
- S GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $111,390
- Trofeo 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $142,390
- S Q4 GranLusso 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $115,890
- S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $104,390
- S GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $111,390
- S Q4 GranSport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $115,890
What are the different models of Maserati Quattroporte?
If you're interested in the Maserati Quattroporte, the next question is, which Quattroporte model is right for you? Quattroporte variants include S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Trofeo 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and S Q4 GranLusso 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Quattroporte models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2021 Maserati Quattroporte info
