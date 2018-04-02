Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 for Sale Near Me

I love my XT5. I am in my mid-forties and never thought I would be so car crazy. This vehicle is perfect. Lots of tech features. Some of the things I have been pleasantly surprised by is the visibility and handling in bad weather conditions and at night. I also like the ability to switch transmission from front wheel, AWD, and sport mode. Sport mode is fun and it gives a little mid-life crisis sport car feel or at least as close as you can get when trying to be practical with a family of 5. I live in the Midwest and so deal with the four seasons. This car cruises through them all. If I had only one complaint is the start/stop feature and gas mileage - not great. I am completely used to it, but prefer it didn't have it and perhaps a bit better on gas. I looked at all the luxury models and this had the best combination of styling, technology, comfort, and overall handling. Wife loves the vehicle and the kids love the vehicle which isn't easy since all of them have their opinions and different preferences. I have been in a number of accidents unfortunately and the safety features make me feel really safe. I cannot recommend this SUV enough. I also think the styling competes and in some cases out class it's foreign competitors and brings something that is uniquely American to it.

