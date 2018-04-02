Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2018 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury5,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$34,489$5,847 Below Market
Red Noland Cadillac - Colorado Springs / Colorado
2018 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury, All Wheel Drive, CARFAX One-Owner.Purchased here new and just traded in on a new one. Call 719-633-4633 for more details. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 172 Point Inspection Each vehicle has been reconditioned to the highest standards and was handpicked for its quality and reliability. You are protected from the start with an additional 3 Month / 3,000 mile comprehensive limited warranty effective at the time of purchase. To get answers to any of your questions call 719.633.4633. You can chat live on our website or visit us in person at 990 Motor City Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80905.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNFRS8JZ133517
Stock: UC133517
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 13,269 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,291$3,749 Below Market
Ed Morse Bayview Cadillac - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASYCLEAN AND SANITIZED.Recent Arrival! Certified. 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury bronze dune metallicPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 15918 miles below market average!CARFAX One-Owner. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty19/26 City/Highway MPGDriver Awareness Package (Driver Haptic Safety Alert Seat, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Detection, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, and Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking), Luxury Package 1SC (155 Amp Alternator, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, and Halogen Headlamps), 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 2-Way Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front re
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNCRS5JZ103275
Stock: LZ218394A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 6,306 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,720$3,994 Below Market
Atlantic Chevrolet - Bay Shore / New York
Take a look at this Stellar Black Metallic 2018 Cadillac XT5. Advertised offer to those who finance through the dealership reflective after $1995 down @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+) + $695 dealer admin fee- SAVE THOUSANDS !!! - - WHY BUY NEW !!!! - - . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Here at Atlantic Chevrolet-Cadillac, 90% of our pre-owned vehicles get brand new tires and brakes!!! We spend the money on our cars so you won't have to!!! 90% of our cars are pre-certified, so you're buying a vehicle with confidence knowing everything that needed to get done was done by our certified mechanics!! Always priced right at Atlantic Chevrolet-Cadillac. Odometer is 17608 miles below market average! AutoCheck 1-Owner, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, Moonroof, ONE OWNER, PASSES STATE INSPECTION, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, Leather Seats, Navigation System, 155 Amp Alternator, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 2-Way Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, All-Weather Floor Mats, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Bose Studio Surround Sound w/14 Speakers, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cabin Filter (LPO), CARBON FIBER SPOILER, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front License Plate Bracket, Front Pedestrian Detection, Front reading lights, Full Leather Seats w/Mini Perforated Inserts, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Halogen Headlamps, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Leather Seating Surfaces w/Mini Perforated Inserts, Leather steering wheel, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Carpet Cargo Mat (LPO), Premium Carpeted Floor Mats, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac User Experience, Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DI VVT 19/26 City/Highway MPG Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Transferable Warranty * 172 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNCRS8JZ143642
Stock: 37878L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 09-13-2019
- 23,678 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,471$4,263 Below Market
Ed Morse Sawgrass Cadillac - Sunrise / Florida
WE HERE AT ED MORSE SAWGRASS RECONDITION ALL OF OUR RETAIL UNITS, OUR FACTORY TRAINED A.S.E. CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS DOES A MINIMUM INSPECTION OF 120 POINT INSPECTION SO BE ASSURE YOUR BUYING A WORTHY CAR THAT YOU CAN RELY ON. DON'T HESITATE COME IN TODAY AND TAKE A LOOK AT OUR TOP QUALITY VEHICLESALL OF OUR CARS CLEAN AND SANITIZED FOR YOUR PROTECTION.Certified. 2018 Cadillac XT5 Base bronze dune metallic CARFAX One-Owner.Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service datePriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 19/26 City/Highway MPGPreferred Equipment Group 1SA, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac User Experience, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNARS3JZ170493
Stock: LF131720B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 33,719 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,985
Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas
Check out this gently-used 2018 Cadillac XT5 we recently got in. This Cadillac includes: CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO Smart Device Integration Navigation System AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player SENSOR, INCLINATION LOW SPEED FORWARD AUTOMATIC BRAKING Brake Assist SEATS, FRONT BUCKET INCLUDES 8-WAY POWER DRIVER SEAT ADJUSTER (STD) Power Driver Seat Bucket Seats ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START Keyless Start V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 8-Speed A/T A/T DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Brake Assist LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist HEADLAMPS, LED WHEELS, 18' Aluminum Wheels FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR STELLAR BLACK METALLIC SENSOR, VEHICLE INTERIOR MOVEMENT TIRES, P235/65R18 ALL-SEASON, H-RATED, BLACKWALL (STD) Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP INTELLIBEAM, AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF JET BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES WITH MINI-PERFORATED INSERTS Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. Why own a car when you can own a lifestyle? We at Sewell Cadillac of Houston - Preowned offer you nothing less than the best with our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. This vehicle meets Cadillac's highest level of standards, allowing us to provide you with what you deserve. This Cadillac XT5 LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / HEATED SEATS has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Quality and prestige abound with this Cadillac XT5 LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / HEATED SEATS. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Cadillac XT5 LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / HEATED SEATS. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Cadillac XT5. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac XT5 LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / HEATED SEATS. With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Cadillac XT5 will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Cadillac XT5 is so immaculate it is practically new. Well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacter's factory warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNDRS2JZ165206
Stock: 5080888
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 27,712 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,986
Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2018 Cadillac XT5? This is it. This Cadillac includes: TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 8-Speed A/T A/T WHEELS, 18' Aluminum Wheels LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP TIRES, P235/65R18 ALL-SEASON, H-RATED, BLACKWALL (STD) Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START Keyless Start V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel BRONZE DUNE METALLIC SEATS, FRONT BUCKET INCLUDES 8-WAY POWER DRIVER SEAT ADJUSTER (STD) Power Driver Seat Bucket Seats INTELLIBEAM, AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF SAHARA BEIGE, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES WITH MINI-PERFORATED INSERTS Woodgrain Interior Trim Leather Seats CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE, AM/FM STEREO Smart Device Integration AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The CARFAX report for this 2018 Cadillac XT5 LUXURY / SUNROOF / HEATED SEATS highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. This is a Certified Cadillac XT5, which means it has been thoroughly inspected against a set of stringent standards. Only vehicles that pass this inspection can be sold as Certified. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Cadillac XT5 LUXURY / SUNROOF / HEATED SEATS is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. This Cadillac XT5 LUXURY / SUNROOF / HEATED SEATS's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. In addition to being well-cared for, this Cadillac XT5 has very low mileage making it a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac XT5 LUXURY / SUNROOF / HEATED SEATS. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. Well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacter's factory warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNCRS0JZ105760
Stock: 5081218
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 51,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,971$5,353 Below Market
North Bay Buick GMC - Great Neck / New York
***CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED*** ***ALL WHEEL DRIVE*** ***ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX*** ***LUXURY PACKAGE*** ***NAVIGATION SYSTEM*** ***PANORAMIC SUNROOF***Fully reconditioned and maintained , including new front and rear brakes , two new tires, wheel alignment,oil changed, and new cabin and air filters.Our cars are CERTIFIED, not PRE-CERTIFIED, the Certified warranty, which includes roadside assistance and free courtesy transportation, is not an extra charge, runs through 12/23/2023 or 100,000 miles (whichever comes first) and is already included in the sale price. We have no additional prep or delivery fees either. Internet sales price includes a $1000.00 dealer incentive for financing at least 50% of the sales price through one of our 3rd party lenders. Every certified car gets the North Bay Advantage which includes changing your oil and giving you free NYS inspections at our service department for as long as you own the car .. No games played here. More people buy their certified Cadillacs from us, than any other dealer on Long Island for a reason. If you can’t make it in to the dealership to see the car, let us know and we may be able to schedule a showing at your home. Our cars are priced very aggressively and sell very fast, please call to make sure car is available before coming .We ship to all the lower 48 states.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNDRS5JZ137495
Stock: 9541P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 22,219 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,741$3,589 Below Market
Ed Morse Sawgrass Cadillac - Sunrise / Florida
WE HERE AT ED MORSE SAWGRASS RECONDITION ALL OF OUR RETAIL UNITS, OUR FACTORY TRAINED A.S.E. CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS DOES A MINIMUM INSPECTION OF 120 POINT INSPECTION SO BE ASSURE YOUR BUYING A WORTHY CAR THAT YOU CAN RELY ON. DON'T HESITATE COME IN TODAY AND TAKE A LOOK AT OUR TOP QUALITY VEHICLESALL OF OUR CARS CLEAN AND SANITIZED FOR YOUR PROTECTION.Certified. 2018 Cadillac XT5 Base Crystal White TricoatCadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 172 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable WarrantyOdometer is 1386 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 19/26 City/Highway MPGPreferred Equipment Group 1SA, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac User Experien
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNARSXJZ173973
Stock: LJ247300A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 18,763 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,777$2,657 Below Market
Gold Coast Cadillac - Oakhurst / New Jersey
ANOTHER GOLD COAST CADILLAC SUPERCLEAN SUV WITH SUPER LOW MILES> **Silver 2018 Cadillac XT5 4D Sport Utility FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DI VVTCadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 172 Point Inspection * Vehicle HistoryGold Cost Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 6 years / 100,000-Mile Certified Pre-owned Limited Warranty * Fully Transferable (No Charge) * 172 Point Inspection and Reconditioning process * 24 hour roadside assistance * Courtesy Transportation * Vehicle History Report. Custom Videos Available!! Save a trip, let us us tailor a custom video just for you! Gold Coast Cadillac, the World's largest Cadillac dealer. Serving all of Ocean, Monmouth, Middlesex, Staten Island, and Brooklyn.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNARS8JZ170375
Stock: L711A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 11,601 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,399$5,649 Below Market
Crown Cadillac - Watchung / New Jersey
Crown Cadillac is pleased to offer this fantastic 2018 Cadillac XT5 in Red Passion Tintcoat This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features;CARFAX One-Owner.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 15160 miles below market average!Here at Crown Cadillac, we’re committed to providing our Watchung, Westfield, Scotch Plains, Woodbridge, Green Brook, Warren, Plainfield, Union, and Berkeley Heights clients with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of new Cadillac models and budget-friendly used cars, to Vehicle loans, leases, and friendly service, there’s a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located Somerset County showroom. From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the Crown Cadillac team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. We have the highest Customer Satisfaction Index in the state of New Jersey and our goal is to do the best every day, every time, for our valued customers! Are you interested in learning more about our offerings or rich-history? Consider joining us at 1584 Route 22E, Watchung, NJ 07069. We are just a quick drive from the Watchung Reservation, Passaic River County Park, Route 78, Route 287, I95, and Route 28. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.crowncadillac.com or call us at 908-922-4517.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNDRS2JZ184869
Stock: 1817
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- certified
2018 Cadillac XT5 Platinum17,273 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,986
Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas
Contact Sewell Cadillac of Houston - Preowned today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Cadillac XT5 PLATINUM / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / DRIVER ASSIST PKG. This Cadillac includes: PLATINUM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP MAPLE SUGAR, SEMI-ANILINE FULL LEATHER SEATS WITH CHEVRON PERFORATED INSERTS Woodgrain Interior Trim Leather Seats DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE Automatic Parking Rear Parking Aid Brake Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Cruise Control SEATS, FRONT BUCKET INCLUDES 8-WAY POWER DRIVER SEAT ADJUSTER (STD) Power Driver Seat Bucket Seats WHEELS, 20' Aluminum Wheels ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START Keyless Start V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 8-Speed A/T A/T CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO Smart Device Integration Navigation System AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player CRYSTAL WHITE TRICOAT *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2018 Cadillac XT5 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The CARFAX report for this 2018 Cadillac XT5 PLATINUM / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / DRIVER ASSIST PKG highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. This vehicle has surpassed all inspections to achieve Certified Pre-Owned status. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Cadillac XT5 PLATINUM / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / DRIVER ASSIST PKG. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. This low mileage Cadillac XT5 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Cadillac XT5 PLATINUM / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / DRIVER ASSIST PKG is in a league of its own Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Cadillac XT5 is so immaculate it is practically new. Get more for your money with this well appointed vehicle, including a factory warranty. Equipped with many extra features, this well-appointed vehicle is a treat to drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNGRS1JZ151525
Stock: 5081740
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 16,921 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,995$1,858 Below Market
Route 23 Automall - Butler / New Jersey
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! PASSED INSPECTION, CALL FOR A FREE CARFAX. Recent Arrival! Bronze Dune Metallic 2018 Cadillac XT5 Base AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DI VVT Odometer is 8498 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNBRS8JZ101708
Stock: 62438A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 23,584 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,899$4,779 Below Market
Andrews Cadillac - Brentwood / Tennessee
CERTIFIED
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNCRS6JZ149505
Stock: P4071
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- certified
2018 Cadillac XT5 Platinum16,669 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$39,646$5,304 Below Market
Dimmitt Cadillac - Clearwater / Florida
**LIVE Video Demonstration Available** Beautiful 1 Owner 2018 XT5 Platinum Collection with a 6 YEAR 100,000 MILE CERTIFIED FACTORY WARRANTY!! Navigation System, Power moonroof, Driver Assist Package, Driver Awareness Package, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Alert, Advanced Security Package, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Automatic Collision Braking, Forward & Reverse Automatic Braking, Head Up Display, Bose Studio Surround Sound w/14 Speakers, Automatic Parking Assist, Heated & Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Door Lock & Latch Shields, Front & Rear Park Assist, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, 8' Color Driver Information Center Display, Inclination Sensor, Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav, Self-Powered Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Semi-Aniline Full Leather Seats w/Chevron Perf Inserts, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Column Lock Control, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, Wheels: 20' Ultra-Bright Machined Pearl (LPO). Recent Arrival! Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 11915 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNGRS0JZ100355
Stock: P22369
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 15,229 miles1 Accident, PoliceGreat Deal
$28,443$1,409 Below Market
North Coast Auto Mall Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
2018 Cadillac XT5 Base Stellar Black Metallic 4D Sport Utility 3.6L V6 DI VVTKeyless start, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, AWD, 8 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Radio: Cadillac User Experience, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 18 x 8 Multi-Spoke Aluminum.CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 9029 miles below market average!Financing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at North Coast Auto Mall has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Visit us online at www.northcoastauto.com Here, at North Coast Auto Mall, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. North Coast Auto Mall sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high-quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Police Use
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNBRS8JZ134126
Stock: 134126C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 36,205 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$27,942$5,769 Below Market
Moore Cadillac of Dulles - Chantilly / Virginia
2018 Red Passion Tintcoat Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD, Original MSRP $53,145, Navigation, Moonroof, Drivers Awareness Pkg, DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE: * SAFETY ALERT SEAT * FORWARD COLLISION ALERT * FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR * LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING * FRONT PEDESTRIAN DETECTION * INTELLIBEAM(R) HEADLAMPS * FRONT AUTOMATIC BRAKING, LOW SPEED *** NAVIGATION GPS NAVI, *** HEATED SEATS, *** SUNROOF / MOONROOF, *** AWD / ALL WHEEL DRIVE, *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL, *** REMOTE START, *** BLUETOOTH / HANDSFREE CALLING, *** FRONT PARK ASSIST, *** REAR PARK ASSIST, *** REAR BACK UP CAMERA, *** ONE OWNER!, *** LEATHER SEATS, *** FULL BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, CUE(R) INFO & MEDIA CONTROL W/ EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO WITH 8' COLOR DIAGONAL DISPLAY, APPLE CARPLAY(R) CAPABILITY BY APPLE(R) & ANDROID AUTO(R) AVAILABLE WITH COMPATIBLE SMARTPHONES * BOSE(R) SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM 14 SPEAKERS, DRIVER MEMORY PACKAGE, AIR BAGS, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER (DUAL STAGE PASS) FRONT AND REAR HEAD CURTAIN, DRIVER SIDE KNEE, ULTRAVIEW(R) SUNROOF, WINDSHIELD WIPERS, RAIN SENSING, CLIMATE CONTROL, DUAL-ZONE~AUTOMATIC, WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING, STEERING COLUMN, POWER TILT & TELESCOPIC, WHEELS, 18' BRIGHT MACHINED FACED W/ LIGHT ARGENT ACCENTS, LIFTGATE, REAR POWER WITH MEMORY HEIGHT, SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, BOSE(R) SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM 14 SPEAKERS, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 2-Way Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Garage door transmitter, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Purchase with Confidence, The Moore Cadillac 5 / 30 Guarantee. If you don't like the vehicle for any reason simply return it within 5 days of purchase for a full refund. Still not certain? Within 30 days we'll credit the purchase price against any in stock vehicle. See guarantee guidelines for details and disclaimer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNDRS8JZ127169
Stock: 219688A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 34,087 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,899$4,861 Below Market
Massey Cadillac South - Orlando / Florida
This 2018 Cadillac XT5 FWD (***ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX***) comes complete with features such as Rear-view Camera, Remote Engine Start, CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE with 8" diagonal color information display; four USB ports; two auxiliary power outlets; auxiliary input jack; Natural Voice Recognition and Phone Integration, Multi-Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Satellite Radio, and much more! This is a One Owner Clean Carfax vehicle. Our website is updated daily to make sure our online inventory is as accurate as possible. The prices online are the same prices that you will find at our dealership. You won't find any funny business at Massey Cadillac! We value your time and rely on our team to make sure everyone has a stress free and hassle free experience. With thousands of Happy Customers Massey Cadillac is one of the Top Cadillac dealers in the nation. Don't settle for less when you can work with a dealer that genuinely cares about giving you the most transparent car buying experience of your life! Call us at 866-939-5521 to schedule your test drive. This vehicle is located just south of the Florida Mall at 8819 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNARS4JZ157154
Stock: PJZ157154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 43,377 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,777$3,843 Below Market
Gold Coast Cadillac - Oakhurst / New Jersey
Vehicle Detailed!. Clean CARFAX.bronze dune metallic 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 4D Sport Utility AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DI VVTCadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable WarrantyGold Cost Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 6 years / 100,000-Mile Certified Pre-owned Limited Warranty * Fully Transferable (No Charge) * 172 Point Inspection and Reconditioning process * 24 hour roadside assistance * Courtesy Transportation * Vehicle History Report. Custom Videos Available!! Save a trip, let us us tailor a custom video just for you! Gold Coast Cadillac, the World's largest Cadillac dealer. Serving all of Ocean, Monmouth, Middlesex, Staten Island, and Brooklyn.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNDRS9JZ113250
Stock: L735A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac XT5 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac XT5
- 5(48%)
- 4(20%)
- 3(12%)
- 1(20%)
Related Cadillac XT5 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used Cadillac XT5 Reading PA
- Used Cadillac CTS Vancouver WA
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT New York NY
- Used Cadillac CTS Columbus OH
- Used Cadillac XT5 Charlottesville VA
- Used Cadillac DTS Woodbridge VA
- Used Cadillac XT4 Plano TX
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon Bellevue WA
- Used Cadillac CTS Manassas VA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Milwaukee WI
Shop used model years by city
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011 Fairfax VA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2013 Paterson NJ
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2012 Fort Worth TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser