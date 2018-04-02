Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury

    5,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,489

    $5,847 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury in Light Brown
    certified

    2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury

    13,269 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,291

    $3,749 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury in Black
    certified

    2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury

    6,306 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $32,720

    $3,994 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac XT5 in Light Brown
    certified

    2018 Cadillac XT5

    23,678 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,471

    $4,263 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury in Black
    certified

    2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury

    33,719 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,985

    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury in Light Brown
    certified

    2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury

    27,712 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,986

    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury in Black
    certified

    2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury

    51,450 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,971

    $5,353 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac XT5 in White
    certified

    2018 Cadillac XT5

    22,219 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,741

    $3,589 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac XT5 in Silver
    certified

    2018 Cadillac XT5

    18,763 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,777

    $2,657 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury in Red
    certified

    2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury

    11,601 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,399

    $5,649 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac XT5 Platinum in White
    certified

    2018 Cadillac XT5 Platinum

    17,273 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $37,986

    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac XT5 in Gray
    used

    2018 Cadillac XT5

    16,921 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,995

    $1,858 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury

    23,584 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,899

    $4,779 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac XT5 Platinum in Red
    certified

    2018 Cadillac XT5 Platinum

    16,669 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $39,646

    $5,304 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac XT5 in Black
    used

    2018 Cadillac XT5

    15,229 miles
    1 Accident, Police
    Great Deal

    $28,443

    $1,409 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury in Red
    certified

    2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury

    36,205 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $27,942

    $5,769 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac XT5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Cadillac XT5

    34,087 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,899

    $4,861 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury in Light Brown
    certified

    2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury

    43,377 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,777

    $3,843 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,134 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac XT5

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac XT5
Overall Consumer Rating
3.825 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
  • 5
    (48%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 1
    (20%)
Exceptional Vehicle
Afam Naper (pen name),02/04/2018
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I love my XT5. I am in my mid-forties and never thought I would be so car crazy. This vehicle is perfect. Lots of tech features. Some of the things I have been pleasantly surprised by is the visibility and handling in bad weather conditions and at night. I also like the ability to switch transmission from front wheel, AWD, and sport mode. Sport mode is fun and it gives a little mid-life crisis sport car feel or at least as close as you can get when trying to be practical with a family of 5. I live in the Midwest and so deal with the four seasons. This car cruises through them all. If I had only one complaint is the start/stop feature and gas mileage - not great. I am completely used to it, but prefer it didn't have it and perhaps a bit better on gas. I looked at all the luxury models and this had the best combination of styling, technology, comfort, and overall handling. Wife loves the vehicle and the kids love the vehicle which isn't easy since all of them have their opinions and different preferences. I have been in a number of accidents unfortunately and the safety features make me feel really safe. I cannot recommend this SUV enough. I also think the styling competes and in some cases out class it's foreign competitors and brings something that is uniquely American to it.
Report abuse
