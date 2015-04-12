Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte for Sale Near Me
- 55,200 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,290$4,231 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2014 Maserati Quattroporte IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA3E1076748
Stock: E1076748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 29,580 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$35,981$3,785 Below Market
Kendall Ford - Eugene / Oregon
This 2014 Maserati Quattroporte GTS is offered to you for sale by Kendall Ford Lincoln of Eugene. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Maserati Quattroporte. More information about the 2014 Maserati Quattroporte: The Quattroporte starts at just over $100,000 with V8 models starting at around $140,000, so an exclusivity is a given. The Quattroporte aims to compete with other high performance luxury sedans from Audi, BMW, Mercedes and perhaps most importantly, Porsche. Amongst its Teutonic rivals, the Quattroporte sets itself apart with classic Italian flair and passion. Its styling is neither anonymous nor awkward and it sings its exhaust note rather than muffling it. With plenty of engineering supplied by Ferrari, the Quattroporte is a statement even more than it is a means of transport. This model sets itself apart with classy Italian styling, Exclusivity, available all-wheel drive, and powerful and sporty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56PPA3E1082749
Stock: FU24206
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 37,118 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$29,888$889 Below Market
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
3.0L V6. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545.15/24 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA2E1076448
Stock: 076448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 38,834 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$31,990
Expo Motorcars - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56PPA3E1087627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,073 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$33,995
Audi of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Blu Passione 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Meticulously Detailed Inside and Out, Fresh Oil Change, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Alcantara Headliner & Pillars, Front Seat Ventilation, Full Natural Drilled Leather Interior, Inox Sport Foot Pedals w/High Grip Rubber Inserts, Luxury Package, Maserati Active Shifting Paddle Shifters in Aluminum, Navigation System, Premium Package, Sport 20 Package, Wheels: 20" Mercurito Alloy.Recent Arrival!For your peace of mind we have included over 40+ photos and a video for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Audi Jacksonville offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection. Hanania HandPicked vehicles come with a 30 day, or 3,000 miles warranty. Call 904-565-4000 or visit Audi of Jacksonville . Located at 7230 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida 32244. Out of town buyers free pick up at the airport. See more cars online at http://www.audijax.com/used-inventory/index.htm.Reviews:* Distinctive styling; engaging handling; potent engines; spacious cabin with user-friendly controls. Source: Edmunds* Although considerably larger in size, the new Maserati Quattroporte is a worthy successor to its forebears, retaining a streamlined and utterly dynamic look. The first detail of this unmistakable design is the distinctive front end: the traditional Maserati oval grille, which leads on to the majestic hood and the new front headlight assemblies, with LED day lights, stylistic features that make the Quattroporte immediately recognizable. The dynamic profile of the Maserati Quattroporte is enhanced by a continuous expanse of side glass; three streamlined windows without frames on the doors give the elegant sedan the look of a sleek coupe. The all-LED wraparound rear lights integrate perfectly with the design of the rear bumpers and trunk lid, and are joined together by a chrome-plated central trim that echoes the design of the Maserati grille. Stepping into the Quattroporte is like entering an exclusive lounge. The fine surfaces and luxurious materials. Sumptuous Italian Poltrona Frau leather, elegant stitching details and fine wood trim emphasize the sleek lines of the dashboard, central tunnel and doors, enveloping the passengers in an atmosphere of luxury. The 8.4-inch display of the Maserati Touch Control, is a comprehensive control panel that allows simple operation of the many information and entertainment devices. The pleasure of in-car music reaches new heights thanks to state-of-the-art car audio technologies developed with specialist engineers Bowers & Wilkins. Throughout its history, Maserati has been famed for its innovative engine design. In this respect, the new 3.8L twin-turbocharged V8 installed in the Quattroporte GTS sets new standards, with a long list of sophisticated solutions that make this the most high-tech design ever installed in a Maserati automobile. With 523HP, it allows the Quattroporte to achieve a top speed of 191 mph. In the S Q4 there is a similar powerhouse in the form of a 3.0L twin-turbo V6. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA3E1082744
Stock: E1082744P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 48,874 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,980$228 Below Market
Greenway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Orlando / Florida
Recent Arrival! New Price! With our Below Market Pricing it saves you Time and Money!, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, POWER MOON ROOF, Quattroporte S Q4, 3.0L V6, ZF 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Headlight cleaning, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Maserati Touch Control, Rain sensing wipers, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 19" Tritone Alloy. Come to Greenway DODGE and test drive this vehicle today! ** Contactless Purchase**, ** Free Home Drop-off **, ** Free Test Drive at Home **, ** Private Dealership Appointments **, ** Virtual Appointments ** , ** Custom Online Financing **.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA6E1097495
Stock: T201121A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 37,118 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$34,995
Rock Road Auto Plaza - Saint Louis / Missouri
Nero Ribelle 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4**ANOTHER 1-OWNER VEHICLE**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE MOBILE**, **TURN BY TURN NAVIGATION**, **HEATED SEAT PACKAGE**, **REAR VIEW BACK UP CAMERA**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF PACKAGE**, **PUSH BUTTON START**, **POWER MIRROR PACKAGE**, **INCLUDES WARRANTY**, **CLIMATE CONTROL PACKAGE**, **AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE**, **ALUMINUM WHEEL PACKAGE**.Best prices in town. Quality Vehicles from Great People at Great Prices!! Over 600 vehicles to choose from and 70 lenders to help with every credit situation. All prices includes $1000 discount to Finance with Dealer. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors with pricing or description of vehicle. And we recommend you contact the dealership to ensure accuracy of advertised vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRAXE1086418
Stock: B2547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 42,085 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$31,205
Fred Anderson Toyota of Columbia - West Columbia / South Carolina
2014 Maserati Quattroporte GT S Quattroporte GT S, 4D Sedan, 3.8L V8 Twin Turbocharged, ZF 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Blu Passione, Sabbia w/Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim or Full Natural Leather Interior or Full Natural Drilled Leather Interior or Full Natural Leather & Alcantara Interior, *Super Clean and Well Maintained!!, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, LEATHER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NON SMOKER, SMELLS LIKE NEW, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, PREMIUM WHEELS, **Low Miles **, OIL CHANGED, FILTERS CHANGED, ALL NEW TIRES, Navigation System.Here at Fred Anderson Toyota of Columbia, we pride ourselves in making your purchase process as easy and as hassle free as possible. We encourage you to experience this for yourself! Stop by and test drive today! Let us show you how affordable we can make it. Remember, we always give you more for your trade-in, and we will buy your trade even if you don't buy ours. Closing fee of $443 included in sales price.Reviews: * Distinctive styling; engaging handling; potent engines; spacious cabin with user-friendly controls. Source: Edmunds * Although considerably larger in size, the new Maserati Quattroporte is a worthy successor to its forebears, retaining a streamlined and utterly dynamic look. The first detail of this unmistakable design is the distinctive front end: the traditional Maserati oval grille, which leads on to the majestic hood and the new front headlight assemblies, with LED day lights, stylistic features that make the Quattroporte immediately recognizable. The dynamic profile of the Maserati Quattroporte is enhanced by a continuous expanse of side glass; three streamlined windows without frames on the doors give the elegant sedan the look of a sleek coupe. The all-LED wraparound rear lights integrate perfectly with the design of the rear bumpers and trunk lid, and are joined together by a chrome-plated central trim that echoes the design of the Maserati grille. Stepping into the Quattroporte is like entering an exclusive lounge. The fine surfaces and luxurious materials. Sumptuous Italian Poltrona Frau leather, elegant stitching details and fine wood trim emphasize the sleek lines of the dashboard, central tunnel and doors, enveloping the passengers in an atmosphere of luxury. The 8.4-inch display of the Maserati Touch Control, is a comprehensive control panel that allows simple operation of the many information and entertainment devices. The pleasure of in-car music reaches new heights thanks to state-of-the-art car audio technologies developed with specialist engineers Bowers & Wilkins. Throughout its history, Maserati has been famed for its innovative engine design. In this respect, the new 3.8L twin-turbocharged V8 installed in the Quattroporte GTS sets new standards, with a long list of sophisticated solutions that make this the most high-tech design ever installed in a Maserati automobile. With 523HP, it allows the Quattroporte to achieve a top speed of 191 mph. In the S Q4 there is a similar powerhouse in the form of a 3.0L twin-turbo V6. Source: The Manufacturer Summary*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56PPA3E1082864
Stock: E1082864P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 79,763 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,250
Fields Maserati - Highland Park / Illinois
This vehicle can be purchased online with Home delivery using Fields Exclusive Stay@Home Purchasing Program.Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Fields Lexus of Glenview is delighted to offer this gorgeous-looking 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Nero Beautifully equipped with 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Maserati Touch Control, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 19' Tritone Alloy! Free Service loaners Local Shuttle Train Service Internet Work Stations Fields Gourmet Coffee Bar, Complimentary Car Washes. 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRAXE1077721
Stock: P0266A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 42,951 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,999
Atlanta Autos - Marietta / Georgia
NAVIGATION!, REAR BACK-UP CAMERA!, POWER MOONROOF!, 3.0L V6, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Maserati Touch Control, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" Tritone Alloy, 3.0L V6.Clean CARFAX.We are open for business and we're prioritizing your health and safety. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade-in values. Test drives from your home or work, deals made over the phone or email and complimentary delivery. Atlanta Autos offers extremely competitive Finance Options as well as we offer Lease Options on many of our vehicles. Atlanta Autos offers the service of facilitating Transport Services for any of our Cars, Trucks or SUV's Nationwide! Shipping Services include Open Transport as well as Closed Transport Service depending on your choice. Connect With Us on Facebook & Instagram @atldreamcars - you will see updates as we get some of our Featured New Arrivals as well as great tips on Auto Ownership such as Routine Maintenance tips, fun facts, etc. Drive What You Deserve at Atlanta Autos where we offer Affordable Luxury & Performance Cars for all different budget minded customers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRAXE1122043
Stock: 122043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 44,624 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,773
Elite Import Group - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
YOUR 5 STAR RATED DEALER ELITE PROUDLY OFFERS THIS CARFAX CERTIFIED 2014 MASERATI QUATTROPORTE S Q4 SPORT SEDAN WITH THE SPORT APPEARANCE PKG, W/ ONLY 44.624 MILES, LOCALLY OWNED, POWER SUN ROOF, AWD, NEW BODY STYLE, POWER SEATS, SPORT APPEARANCE PKG, TECHNOLOGY PKG, BACK UP CAMERA, DRIVER/LANE ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, FREE 1,000 MILE ELITE WARRANTY , SPORT WHEEL PKG, LUXURY SEATING, SAT RADIO, NERO RIBELLE BLACK FINISH WITH GRAPHITE LEATHER INTERIOR, AND IT COMES EQUIPPED WITH A POWERFUL 3.0 LITER 6 CYLINDER MOTOR THAT GETS 28 MPG!! THIS NEW QUATTROPORTE SERIES STYLE HAS GONE THRU ITS 128 POINT INSPECTION AND FULL SERVICE!! THIS MASERATI S SEDAN WAS THE MOST SPORTY PKG AND DONT MISS IT IN THIS BEAUTIFUL FINISH!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA8E1076552
Stock: 076552
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,729 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$31,000
Crain Chevrolet - Little Rock / Arkansas
Recent Arrival! Ride in Style! Come and see Maserati Mike! Quattroporte S Q4, AWD, Auto-leveling suspension, Navigation System, Wheels: 19' Tritone Alloy. Clean CARFAX. 100 year 100,000 mile powertrain warranty. All scheduled maintenance must be performed at Crain Automotive dealerships. 100 Hour Love it or Leave it Exchange policy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRAXE1112788
Stock: AC5473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 35,657 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$33,287$1,809 Below Market
Andrew Chevrolet - Glendale / Wisconsin
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 6399 miles below market average! **Bluetooth**, **Leather Heated Front Seats**, **Sunroof/Moonroof**, **Push Button Start**, **Navigation/GPS**, **Rear View Camera!**, **V6 - Unbelievable Pick-Up!**, *Back Up Warning Sensors*, *AWD*, 3.0L V6.Champagne 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 4D Sedan ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 AWD 15/24 City/Highway MPGWANT TO SAVE TIME AND MONEY? CHECK OUT SHOP-CLICK-DRIVE AT ANDREW CHEVROLET. Go to any used or new vehicle on andrewchevrolet.com and click on the Explore Payment Options button. Then you can enter your zip code to view and select local offers, estimate your trade-in value, calculate your payment using real-time bank information, personalize your vehicle with GM accessories, and so much more.MYCHEVROLET REWARDS PROGRAM. You deserve to be rewarded for your loyalty, that is why Andrew Chevrolet is proud to participate in the myChevrolet rewards program. It's an owner loyalty program that gives you points for your business with Chevrolet. Buying a vehicle? You get points for that! Getting a routine oil change? You get points for that too!! Then redeem the points that you have earned towards future services, vehicle purchases, Onstar services, accessories, and much more! Ask an Andrew Chevrolet Sales Manager for more details and exclusions.Reviews:* Distinctive styling; engaging handling; potent engines; spacious cabin with user-friendly controls. Source: Edmunds* Although considerably larger in size, the new Maserati Quattroporte is a worthy successor to its forebears, retaining a streamlined and utterly dynamic look. The first detail of this unmistakable design is the distinctive front end: the traditional Maserati oval grille, which leads on to the majestic hood and the new front headlight assemblies, with LED day lights, stylistic features that make the Quattroporte immediately recognizable. The dynamic profile of the Quattroporte is enhanced by a continuous expanse of side glass; three streamlined windows without frames on the doors give the elegant sedan the look of a sleek coupe. The all-LED wraparound rear lights integrate perfectly with the design of the rear bumpers and trunk lid, and are joined together by a chrome-plated central trim that echoes the design of the grille. Stepping into the Quattroporte is like entering an exclusive lounge. Sumptuous Italian Poltrona Frau leather, elegant stitching details and fine wood trim emphasize the sleek lines of the dashboard, central tunnel and doors, enveloping the passengers in an atmosphere of luxury. The 8.4-inch display of the Maserati Touch Control allows simple operation of the many information and entertainment devices. The pleasure of in-car music reaches new heights thanks to state-of-the-art car audio technologies developed with specialist engineers Bowers & Wilkins. The 3.8L twin-turbocharged V8 installed in the Quattroporte GTS sets new standards, with a long list of sophisticated solutions that make this the most high-tech design ever installed in a Maserati. With 523HP, it allows the Quattroporte to achieve a top speed of 191 mph. In the S Q4 there is a similar powerhouse in the form of a 3.0L twin-turbo V6. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA8F1152496
Stock: CP12016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 32,735 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$33,494$2,088 Below Market
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
**Low Mileage For The Year On This 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 In Nero Black With Black Leather Interior!**It's Equipped With:**Heated Front Seats**Power Sunroof**All Wheel Drive**3.0L V6 Engine With Dual Exhaust**Remote Keyless Entry With Remote Starter**Red Callipers**Bluetooth System And Much More**Join The Circle With The One And Only BMW of Barrington.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA2F1135256
Stock: 205495BA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 27,256 miles
$34,412
Northside Alfa Romeo - Spring / Texas
3.0L V6, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 12549 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.We are dedicated to making the car buying process as easy as possible for our customers. With outstanding customer services, Northside Imports Houston is your premier FIAT, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati dealer in the Spring, Houston, Katy, and Sugar Land areas. When you are looking to buy a new or used vehicle, we have a lot of information for you to help you make your decision. From financing information to research on all of the new car models we sell, there's something for everyone on our site. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to send us an email or contact us and our dedicated team will be glad to help you out. When you have found something you are interested in please feel free to get a price quote, evaluate your trade, apply for credit, or even save money by checking out our new car specials or used car specials. If you need service, our certified service technicians are ready to help you take care of your car so it lasts as long as you need it to. We also have a fully stocked parts department with genuine FIAT, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati parts and accessories. Our staff is eager to assist you. Come see us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA9F1131527
Stock: FP3095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 39,922 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$32,995$1,392 Below Market
Luxury of Queens - Long Island City / New York
Navigation. Back Up Camera. Quick & Easy Financing!Many Fine Makes and Models to Choose From! We offer free warranty on most of our vehicles! Trade-Ins Welcome! Same Price for Finance and Cash Purchase. **Prices does not include finance charges,sales taxes, title and registration fees Department of Consumer License #2010751-DCA **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA6F1130254
Stock: 32735
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,198 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$42,900
Unique Autos - Bridgeville / Pennsylvania
Low miled black on black 2015 Maserati Quattroporte SQ4, 3.0 twin turbo AWD automatic, sunroof, back up camera, bluetooth, climate control, heated front seats, HID headlamps, turn signal mirrors, keyless start, multizone air conditioning, power drivers and passengers seats, delay wipers with rain sensor, rear park assist, satellite radio, seat memory, wood grain trim, wi-fi hotspot, keyless entry, remote engine start, universal garage door opener, traction control, rear defroster, power folding exterior mirrors, and many other Maserati amenities. Call or email for more information. Visit us on the web at www.UniqueMotorCarsonline.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA1F1154056
Stock: x154056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,493
Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio
2015 Maserati Quattroporte GTSBianco White Exterior over Red Leather InteriorOnly 23,967 miles!V8 3.8L Engine! VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:V8 3.8L Engine523 Horsepower524 lb/ft TorqueRear Wheel Drive 8 Speed A/T Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56PPA8F1156751
Stock: 156751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
