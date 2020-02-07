Used 2012 Maserati Quattroporte for Sale Near Me

Fred Anderson Toyota of Columbia - West Columbia / South Carolina

2014 Maserati Quattroporte GT S Quattroporte GT S, 4D Sedan, 3.8L V8 Twin Turbocharged, ZF 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Blu Passione, Sabbia w/Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim or Full Natural Leather Interior or Full Natural Drilled Leather Interior or Full Natural Leather & Alcantara Interior, *Super Clean and Well Maintained!!, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, LEATHER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NON SMOKER, SMELLS LIKE NEW, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, PREMIUM WHEELS, **Low Miles **, OIL CHANGED, FILTERS CHANGED, ALL NEW TIRES, Navigation System. Reviews: * Distinctive styling; engaging handling; potent engines; spacious cabin with user-friendly controls. Source: Edmunds * Although considerably larger in size, the new Maserati Quattroporte is a worthy successor to its forebears, retaining a streamlined and utterly dynamic look. The first detail of this unmistakable design is the distinctive front end: the traditional Maserati oval grille, which leads on to the majestic hood and the new front headlight assemblies, with LED day lights, stylistic features that make the Quattroporte immediately recognizable. The dynamic profile of the Maserati Quattroporte is enhanced by a continuous expanse of side glass; three streamlined windows without frames on the doors give the elegant sedan the look of a sleek coupe. The all-LED wraparound rear lights integrate perfectly with the design of the rear bumpers and trunk lid, and are joined together by a chrome-plated central trim that echoes the design of the Maserati grille. Stepping into the Quattroporte is like entering an exclusive lounge. The fine surfaces and luxurious materials. Sumptuous Italian Poltrona Frau leather, elegant stitching details and fine wood trim emphasize the sleek lines of the dashboard, central tunnel and doors, enveloping the passengers in an atmosphere of luxury. The 8.4-inch display of the Maserati Touch Control, is a comprehensive control panel that allows simple operation of the many information and entertainment devices. The pleasure of in-car music reaches new heights thanks to state-of-the-art car audio technologies developed with specialist engineers Bowers & Wilkins. Throughout its history, Maserati has been famed for its innovative engine design. In this respect, the new 3.8L twin-turbocharged V8 installed in the Quattroporte GTS sets new standards, with a long list of sophisticated solutions that make this the most high-tech design ever installed in a Maserati automobile. With 523HP, it allows the Quattroporte to achieve a top speed of 191 mph. In the S Q4 there is a similar powerhouse in the form of a 3.0L twin-turbo V6. Source: The Manufacturer Summary*

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAM56PPA3E1082864

Stock: E1082864P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020