Used 2012 Maserati Quattroporte for Sale Near Me

175 listings
Quattroporte Reviews & Specs
  • 2012 Maserati Quattroporte S in White
    used

    2012 Maserati Quattroporte S

    27,859 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $29,950

    Details
  • 2011 Maserati Quattroporte S
    used

    2011 Maserati Quattroporte S

    52,822 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $24,000

    Details
  • 2011 Maserati Quattroporte in Black
    used

    2011 Maserati Quattroporte

    36,794 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,470

    Details
  • 2011 Maserati Quattroporte S in Black
    used

    2011 Maserati Quattroporte S

    51,090 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2011 Maserati Quattroporte S in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Maserati Quattroporte S

    53,000 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,900

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    55,200 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $24,290

    $4,231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Quattroporte GTS in White
    used

    2014 Maserati Quattroporte GTS

    29,580 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $35,981

    $3,785 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    37,118 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,888

    $889 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Quattroporte GTS in White
    used

    2014 Maserati Quattroporte GTS

    38,834 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $31,990

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    25,073 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $33,995

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in White
    used

    2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    48,874 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,980

    $228 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Black
    used

    2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    37,118 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $34,995

    Details
  • 2010 Maserati Quattroporte in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Maserati Quattroporte

    49,783 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,991

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Quattroporte GTS in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Maserati Quattroporte GTS

    42,085 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $31,205

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Black
    used

    2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    79,763 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,250

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    42,951 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,999

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Black
    used

    2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    44,624 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,773

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    78,729 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $31,000

    Details

