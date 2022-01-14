What is the K5?

The Kia K5 is a midsize family sedan that replaced the Kia Optima in 2021. It instantly became our favorite in the class as it drives a lot like the Honda Accord but costs less and gives you a few more features, too. Most K5 models come with a 180-horsepower engine, while the top-of-the-line GT trim gets a 290-horsepower engine. We typically like the more powerful engine choices, but not in this case.

The GT is only available with front-wheel drive and that's simply too much power for those tires. All-wheel drive is offered as an option on other trims with the less powerful engine, though, and that's our preference. If we had one wish for the 2023 K5, it would be to add all-wheel drive to the GT since it would likely make it one of the sportiest sedans in the class.

Even if that dream goes unfulfilled, we're confident the 2023 Kia K5 will remain the best midsize sedan in its class. Keep checking back here for more information as it comes in.