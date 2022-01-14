  1. Home
2023 Kia K5

Release Date: Summer 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $24,000
What to expect
  • No major changes expected for 2023
  • Part of the first K5 generation introduced for 2021
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.

