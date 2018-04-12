2019 INFINITI QX50
Pros & Cons
- Roomy interior with comfortable seating
- Lots of cargo space
- Easy to get in and out
- Quiet at highway speeds
- Inconsistent power delivery due to CVT automatic
- Useful option packages only available on top trim level
- Artificial steering feel
Which QX50 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
Infiniti's QX50 has long prioritized dynamic handling over outright functionality. But that changes with the fully redesigned 2019 Infiniti QX50. With softer on-road manners and a more luxurious interior, it's a more desirable and competitive choice for a luxury crossover SUV.
Certainly, Infiniti took its sweet time to bring out the new QX50. You could trace the previous-generation QX50's roots all the way back to 2008, when Infiniti debuted the model as the EX. But the wait may have been worth it. Other than the number of people it can seat, this new model is different in just about every way.
We'll start from the obvious: The 2019 iteration is a little shorter but considerably wider and taller than the previous QX50. Even the ground clearance is increased by about 2 inches, which gives the exterior a much squatter and aggressive stance.
These new dimensions also allow for a completely new interior. There's more rear legroom than before, and the rear seats can slide, recline and fold flat for increased cargo capacity. And speaking of cargo capacity, there's now a total of 31.4 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, nearly 13 more cubic feet than before.
Up front, there's an all-new cabin and Infiniti's latest infotainment system. It's a dual-screen setup, with the top screen handling navigation duties and the bottom screen tackling entertainment functions and climate control. Otherwise, the rest of the interior is similar to that of Infiniti's Q50 sedan, with its broad swoops and strokes and twin-screen infotainment system.
But there's even bigger news from the powertrain. While previous models featured a V6, the 2019 QX50 has a new turbocharged four-cylinder with a revolutionary new variable compression technology. Although this engine produces less maximum horsepower than the previous V6, it makes more torque and spreads it out more evenly across the engine's operating range. The result, Infiniti promises, is quicker acceleration around town and higher fuel economy.
After testing the QX50, it's this new powertrain, discouragingly, that disappoints the most. The continuously variable automatic transmission's inconsistent responses seem to sap whatever potential advantages the engine might have. And real-world fuel economy is only incrementally better for the QX50 than for other rival SUVs with four-cylinder engines.
Thankfully, the rest of Infiniti's new 2019 QX50 is quite good. If you're shopping for a small but roomy luxury crossover SUV, the QX50 is worth checking out.
What's it like to live with?
For a more complete take on the Infiniti QX50 of this generation, check out our experiences from a full year of living with a 2019 Infiniti QX50 Essential AWD. We cover everything from comfort to performance. Style and technology were some of its benefits, but we took issue with elements of its performance.
2019 INFINITI QX50 models
The 2019 Infiniti QX50 is available in three trims: Pure, Luxe and Essential. Each comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (268 horsepower, 280 lb-ft of torque) paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. The Pure is a well-equipped base model, while Luxe models provide additional luxury and safety options. The Essential trim adds even more luxury and convenience options.
Pure models ride on 19-inch wheels with run-flat tires. LED headlights are standard, as are keyless ignition and entry and a hands-free liftgate. Inside, you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, and 60/40-split rear seats that also slide and recline. Standard tech includes a dual-screen infotainment system, Bluetooth, four USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio. Forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic emergency braking is also included.
Upgrade to the Luxe and get a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, LED foglights, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a blind-spot monitoring system. Importantly, heated front seats are available as an option at this level.
The Essential trim adds leather seating, navigation, a surround-view camera system with object detection, front and rear parking sensors, remote engine start, three-zone climate control, heated outside mirrors, and automatic wipers.
The Essential is the only trim on which Infiniti gives you significant choices for more optional features. A Premium Heat package for the Essential, for example, adds heated front seats, a heated and power-adjustable steering wheel, and driver-seat memory settings. A Sensory package bundles the above with 20-inch wheels, adaptive front headlights, an upgraded climate control system, premium leather upholstery, a simulated suede headliner, extended interior ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and rear window sunshades.
Additional safety packages for the Essential include the ProAssist package, with rear cross-traffic alert, distance control alert, traffic-adapting cruise control and backup collision mitigation, and the ProActive package, which brings ProAssist plus lane departure warning, automatic high beams, adaptive steering, upgraded adaptive cruise control, blind-spot intervention, lane departure intervention, a head-up display, and a parking system. You can also get a 16-speaker Bose audio system and a tow package that increases the QX50's tow rating to 3,000 pounds.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|7.5
Driving6.5
Acceleration7.5
Braking7.5
Steering6.0
Handling7.5
Drivability5.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control8.0
Interior8.5
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out8.5
Driving position8.5
Roominess9.0
Visibility7.5
Quality7.5
Utility8.5
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space9.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration5.5
Driver aids8.0
Voice control7.5
Sponsored cars related to the QX50
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 INFINITI QX50.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- driving experience
- comfort
- spaciousness
- ride quality
- seats
- road noise
- warranty
- maintenance & parts
- engine
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- interior
- fuel efficiency
- infotainment system
- handling & steering
- value
- technology
- brakes
- doors
- transmission
- dashboard
- sound system
- visibility
- climate control
- wheels & tires
- acceleration
- steering wheel
- towing
- safety
- lights
Most helpful consumer reviews
The controls on the central console have a tendency to fail. You will not be able to disconnect a phone call and all the controls freeze preventing adjustments to the navigation, climate control, radio and blue tooth phone. There have also been incidents of the entire screen going black. This happens while the vehicle is in operation and can cause a very dangerous situation. infiniti has acknowledged the situation. They were able to replicate the problem at the dealership and admitted to numerous other similar complaints. I first raised the issue in November of 2018. As of January 10, 2019, they do not have a solution and the problem is continuing to occur. This goes beyond inconvenience. Failure of these systems while the vehicle is in operation causes a dangerous situation.
This car is trying to kill me. The driver "assist" controls are dialed back as far as they will go, and yet the car will still: - Slam on the brakes when a car up ahead slows down, even when it's still very far ahead; - Slam on the brakes when passing into an underground parking lot, going from light to dark; and - Steer straight on when I'm trying to make a turn at a junction where there are two or more turn lanes and I am not in the inside-most lane. I am in danger of getting rear-ended just driving in traffic, because the car doesn't just tap the brakes, it goes for a full-on, emergency, 30mph to zero stop on a dime. No one is expecting it, especially me, so I am just lucky that - so far - the driver behind has had their wits about them. What if it was an 18-wheeler? I'm toast! Once it stops, it pauses for a few seconds before it will let me go again; cue honking of horns. Same with the parking lot issue. The turn issue is very scary. Even though I will be making a legal and safe turn, but not in the inside-most lane, the car will override my steering input (it's fly-by-wire) and drive me straight on into the traffic waiting on the other side of the intersection. I have to come to a stop before the car will allow me to make my turn, meaning that I am having to stop in the middle of a large intersection just so the car will agree with me to turn the wheels. I have the same trouble as others have mentioned here with the screens crapping out and going black. I am a real estate agent, so I need navigation but, more than this, I drive with my clients in the car. I do not know for sure, but I suspect I have lost clients because they think I am a terrible/dangerous driver (even when it's not putting all aboard in danger, it's beeping and flashing warning signs because of things other road users are doing). The phone connection is random too - so I am constantly dropping client calls - and I have never been able to upload destinations to the navigation system from remote, which was a big selling feature for me. My Infinity dealer is overloaded with cars back for service; a situation that is exacerbated with a layer of incompetence. I have to have a car for work, so getting this in to be fixed (if they can even do that) is nigh-on impossible. They tell me they need it for a least a week, but don't have loaners available. I have shown up for scheduled appointments, only to be told that they have "run out" of loaners, so I leave without service and having wasted my time (which, to a real estate agent, is money). I have told them to shut down the driver assist features entirely, but they say it's hard-wired into the car and I have it as dialed back as far the system will allow. If I could hand back the keys and walk away, I'd do it. 1-star review, only because they don't allow zero.
This car has been with us for 75 days, of which it's been in the shop for 70 of those days. Inifiniti has been terrible to deal with. They "know" it has a lot of problems, but refuse to buy it back. I would stay far away from this model. It's currently at dealer with "no fix" for fuel smell in the cabin, which they say is a known venting problem. Its with "engineering" awaiting a fix.
Bought this car three weeks ago and it's already in the shop for gas smells filling up my garage. So strong in fact that I have to either park my brand new luxury SUV outside in the cold or leave my garage door open for hours while it "cools off". Dealer repair shop says they can't find anything wrong of course. This is a serious health hazard! The fact that it's a gas smell makes me nervous to drive it too as i have no idea if it'sa leak close to the hot engine. This new VC engine definitely has some issues. Also, no run flats available for it anywhere currently so I'm screwed if I have a flat...smh. Car looks cool and has some nice tech but it's not ready for prime time. With as much money as I spent on this "luxury crossover" I should not have to worry about smelling like gas when I get to work everyday! I seriously wish I had gone with a competitor. I was an Infiniti loyalist but I won't be buying another one after this. This car wasn't ready to be released and you're using us as beta testers. You've lost me as a customer..
Features & Specs
|ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$45,450
|MPG
|24 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5600 rpm
|LUXE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$41,500
|MPG
|24 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5600 rpm
|ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$43,450
|MPG
|24 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5600 rpm
|LUXE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$39,500
|MPG
|24 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite QX50 safety features:
- ProPilot Assist
- Assists drivers by maintaining a distance to the car in front and keeping the car in between the lane lines.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns you if a vehicle is approaching your blind spot as you reverse out of a parking spot.
- Forward Emergency Braking
- Alerts the driver with a visual and audible warning when a forward collision with a car or pedestrian is imminent.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.5%
FAQ
Is the INFINITI QX50 a good car?
Is the INFINITI QX50 reliable?
Is the 2019 INFINITI QX50 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 INFINITI QX50?
The least-expensive 2019 INFINITI QX50 is the 2019 INFINITI QX50 PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,650.
Other versions include:
- ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $45,450
- LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $41,500
- ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $43,450
- LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $39,500
- PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $36,650
- PURE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $38,650
What are the different models of INFINITI QX50?
More about the 2019 INFINITI QX50
As a pioneer in the field of compact luxury crossovers, the Infiniti QX50 brought a pleasing sense of style to go along with desirable SUV characteristics. That was in 2008, when the SUV was known as the EX35, and it led the way in a new segment. Other manufacturers followed with similar models, and the race for dominance in the field was on. While Infiniti made small adjustments to the QX, with the biggest update occurring in 2016 with an increase in wheelbase and length, the SUV has remained essentially the same. But all that has changed for this year with an all-new QX50.
Even with this complete overhaul, many aspects of the QX50 remain the same. Infiniti's five-seater stands a little taller than a car and has an available all-wheel-drive system. But unlike more typical truck-based SUVs, it is easier to maneuver in parking lots and handles more nimbly on the road. The cargo area won't overwhelm anyone with its vastness, but fold-down rear seats increase cargo capacity for those times of need.
On the upside, the QX50 now features a revolutionary variable compression turbocharged inline-four that pumps out 268 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. While it's less outright power than the V6 it replaces, it does feature more torque. And it's also far less thirsty. Estimated fuel economy for the new QX50 sits at 24 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway, compared to the old QX50's 17 city/24 highway.
For some shoppers, the QX50's base Pure trim level will be all they need. The vehicle comes with a wide array of standard features, but no options are available. The Luxe trim will appeal to more buyers and includes nice-to-haves such as a panoramic moonroof and blind-spot warning. You'll need to get this trim if you want to add optional heated seats. The top-of-the-line Essential trim adds a host of luxury features, such as leather seating and navigation, amenities that luxury SUV buyers demand.
Overall, the new QX50 has increased luxury, technology and safety equipment that finally allows it to go toe to toe with the premium and near-premium midsize SUV segment. If you think the 2019 Infiniti QX50 is the compact luxury crossover for you, Edmunds can help you find the perfect one.
2019 INFINITI QX50 Overview
The 2019 INFINITI QX50 is offered in the following submodels: QX50 SUV. Available styles include ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and PURE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 INFINITI QX50?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 INFINITI QX50 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 QX50 2.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 QX50.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 INFINITI QX50 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 QX50 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 INFINITI QX50?
2019 INFINITI QX50 LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2019 INFINITI QX50 LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,225. The average price paid for a new 2019 INFINITI QX50 LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $7,554 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,554 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,671.
The average savings for the 2019 INFINITI QX50 LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 17.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 INFINITI QX50 LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 INFINITI QX50s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 INFINITI QX50 for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 QX50s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $44,215 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 INFINITI QX50.
Can't find a new 2019 INFINITI QX50s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new INFINITI QX50 for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,329.
Find a new INFINITI for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,976.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 INFINITI QX50?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out INFINITI lease specials
Related 2019 INFINITI QX50 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2014
- Used Ford F-150 2010
- Used Kia Soul
- Used Volvo XC60
- Used Toyota RAV4 2012
- Used HUMMER H2
- Used GMC Yukon 2015
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- INFINITI Q50 2020
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 QX80
- 2020 INFINITI Q60
- 2019 QX30
- 2019 Q70
- 2019 INFINITI QX50
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Jeep Compass
- 2020 Hyundai Palisade
- Subaru Crosstrek 2020
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Volvo XC60 2020
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2020