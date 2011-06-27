2005 Maserati Quattroporte Review
Pros & Cons
- Distinctive Italian flair and design, sharp steering and handling, relative exclusivity.
- Stiff ride, underpowered compared to some rivals, lacks the latest techno-gadgets.
Other years
List Price
$14,500
Used Quattroporte for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though by no means a complete package, the Maserati Quattroporte is a welcome alternative to more common sporting luxury sedans.
2005 Highlights
The Maserati Quattroporte is an all-new luxury sedan featuring stylish bodywork, a Ferrari-derived V8 engine and a high level of customizable options.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Maserati Quattroporte.
Most helpful consumer reviews
roman615,03/02/2015
4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6AM)
Just bought a 2005 Maserati. One of the best cars ever! Styling is amazing! Drives like a dream. So many people say bad things about this car and they may very well be true. However, buy a low mileage older car where the kinks are already worked out and you get a Ferrari for the price of a Ford. Will it cost more to maintain? Sure. But the driving experience is worth every penny! Mine has 38K miles and there are a few idiosyncrasies but I wouldn't trade it for anything. Say what you will but I will be smiling from ear to ear as I pass your BMW, Mercedes, Audi, or whatever. If you are wanting a true enthusiast's car that looks as good as it drives, this is it!
forspam,10/14/2009
Bought with 9,000 miles and 12 months left on warranty. More time with Ferrari/Maserati Houston than driving. Throw-out bearing/seals warranty replaced but clutch plate not covered ($1000 part). Software problems=failed plugs ($1000). Failure both fuel pumps ($3,500). Door mechanism failure, plus numerous trips to get transmission software upgrades. Car has total 15,000 miles on odometer. Even the most trivial parts are special order from Italy. I will NEVER buy an Italian car again.
Murrayr1,12/11/2005
I may be the only person in the US to own two Maserati Quattroportes. My first had multiple problems that included sensors, transmission and finally the main computer; all in the first three months of ownership. OK, anything is possible with a new model, right? Maserati of NA gave me a new one and I had the transmission re-built (clutch and throw-out bearing) same as the first. The dealer bent over backward to help. Corporate gave me a song and dance about wanting to study my car and then sold it without disclosing the problems. Beware, the "clutch is a wear item", 2500 to replace (they did mine free due to 3k miles) and , "good for 20k mi" (srvce mgr). Not disclosed.
dane17,01/15/2013
This car is strictly "looks only", it is not reliable or even close to it. I have already sank $13,760 in repairs at only 23K miles. This is totally unacceptable for a $140K car when new. I am taking it to the auction next week to "unload" before it can empty my wallet again. But if you want a sharp car that sits good in the driveway - this is it! Just don't drive it anywhere!!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Maserati Quattroporte features & specs
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
396 hp @ 7250 rpm
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Quattroporte
Related Used 2005 Maserati Quattroporte info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Maserati Levante
- 2020 Ghibli
- 2019 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Levante
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Ghibli
- Maserati Quattroporte 2019
- 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2019