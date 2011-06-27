Vehicle overview

Existing in a class of one has its advantages and its pitfalls. Being the only Italian four-door sedan available affords Maserati the freedom to do things a little differently with the Quattroporte. The 2012 Maserati Quattroporte indulges with elegant style, high-quality materials and old-world craftsmanship. It's what sets this low-volume luxury sedan apart from some of its ubiquitous rivals. However, participating as a small player in a competitive segment overshadowed by well-backed giants like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and now Porsche has its challenges.

In the recent past, the Maserati Quattroporte was considered an outlier. While it was a unique and highly customizable option to the volume sellers, it lacked some modern features that affluent buyers now expect in a $100,000-plus sedan. The 2012 Quattroporte is certainly better, but it still lacks some of the most advanced options that are pretty common for flagship luxury sedan shoppers these days, such as adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance technology and Web-based connectivity.

Be that as it may, there are those who are passionate about the visceral qualities of the 2012 Maserati Quattroporte. Fitted with sumptuous leather finished by a world-renowned Italian furniture company, exotic real wood and a sonorous Ferrari-designed V8, the Quattroporte entertains in a different way. It's a pleasure and an occasion to drive this five-passenger sedan. Sophisticated double-wishbone suspension, precise steering and an intelligent six-speed automatic combine to provide an experience that stimulates at least four of your senses.

Those considering the Maserati Quattroporte might also consider a similarly proportioned, equally rare and eye-catching Aston Martin Rapide. While the stylish Brit's price is nearly twice that of the stunning Italian, it also boasts a more powerful V12 engine. Going on price alone, we would recommend looking at the Audi A8, Jaguar XJ and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. For those seeking a combination of utter performance, technology galore and unique styling, the best choice will be the Porsche Panamera that is offered in seven variations.