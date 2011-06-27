2014 Maserati Quattroporte Review
Pros & Cons
- Distinctive styling
- engaging handling
- potent engines
- spacious cabin with user-friendly controls.
- More costly than mainstream competitors
- few high-tech safety features
- overly firm ride with 20- and 21-inch wheels.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With two new engines and a revamped cabin with more room for passengers, the redesigned 2014 Maserati Quattroporte is now a much more useful luxury sedan. Yet it also retains the Italian heritage and style that set its predecessor apart from the crowd.
Vehicle overview
There's no denying the previous Maserati Quattroporte was a beautiful luxury sedan, an Italian exotic rubbing shoulders with comparatively mass-market German ultra-luxury sedans. But with its relatively cramped interior, outdated electronics and increasingly underwhelming performance from its Ferrari-sourced V8 engine, it simply wasn't as useful or practical as other elite luxury sedans. Fortunately, these issues have all been addressed on the fully redesigned 2014 Maserati Quattroporte.
To start, the new Quattroporte is longer, wider and taller than its predecessor, and this translates to a much larger and more comfortable backseat: a key attribute of any full-size luxury sedan. The cabin is better built, too, and features a new infotainment interface that's blissfully straightforward to use after you get over the fact that it's shared with various Chrysler models (yes, there's the beauty and reality of globalization).
It gets even better in the engine compartment. Although the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 in the base 2014 Quattroporte S might not seem nearly exotic enough for an Italian sedan, the reality is that it provides quicker acceleration than the previous car's 4.7-liter V8. Plus, each one is hand-assembled in Maranello by Ferrari technicians. A new eight-speed automatic transmission drives the rear wheels by default, but if you choose the new S Q4 model, your Quattroporte will be all-wheel drive (a first for Maserati). Of course, it would be a travesty if you couldn't get an eight-cylinder engine in a Maserati, so there's a new 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 as well. It's rated at an impressive 530 horsepower and capable of propelling the Quattroporte to 60 mph in the mid 4-second range, according to the automaker.
Even with its larger footprint for 2014, the Quattroporte still delivers the sharp handling capabilities that distinguished its predecessor. And it's these reflexes along with the Maserati's gorgeous sheet metal and smaller production volumes (which guarantee a certain amount of exclusivity) that set it apart from other ultra-luxury sedans. That said, there are some truly stellar automobiles in this class, and many of them offer a lot more in the way of high-tech features, especially in the area of safety. Our favorites include the Audi A8, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Porsche Panamera. If you're looking for more in the way of personality, the Jaguar XJ is another fine choice, while buyers willing to consider electric-powered transportation will find that the Tesla Model S has a unique beauty of its own.
Clearly, you're not going to go wrong with any of these elite luxury sedans. But there's no denying that the significant improvements on this all-new Maserati Quattroporte make it a more compelling proposition -- especially if you want a car with genuine Italian heritage.
2014 Maserati Quattroporte models
The 2014 Maserati Quattroporte is a large luxury sedan offered in S, S Q4 and GTS trim levels. Seating for five is standard, though an optional luxury seating package for the rear seat drops capacity to four.
Standard equipment on the Quattroporte S and S Q4 includes 19-inch wheels, a driver-adjustable adaptive suspension, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, LED taillights, power-folding/auto-dimming outside mirrors, a power-actuated trunk lid, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a keyless ignition, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, wood trim, eight-way power-adjustable and heated front seats (with adjustable lumbar and driver memory settings), a folding rear seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a sunroof and a power rear sunshade. Also standard is a 10-speaker audio system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, iPod/USB integration, Bluetooth audio and phone connectivity, and a navigation system.
The GTS model adds a V8 engine, 20-inch wheels, larger front brakes, paddle shifters for the transmission, a heated rear bench seat, polished Erabe wood interior trim, and exclusive interior and exterior styling details.
Various package and stand-alone options allow you to customize any Quattroporte with an extensive array of wood, carbon fiber and leather interior trim. There are numerous wheel designs up to 21 inches in diameter, and you can get the brake calipers in several different colors. Also available are four-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, simulated suede headliner and pillar trim, and wooden tray tables for rear passengers. On the electronics side, you can get an upgraded Bowers & Wilkins audio system, a rear-seat entertainment system and an onboard WiFi hot spot.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S (rear-wheel drive) and S Q4 (all-wheel drive) are powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that produces 404 hp and 406 pound-feet of torque. The Quattroporte GTS is rear-wheel drive only and has a 3.8-liter V8 engine rated at 523 hp and 524 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Steering-column-mounted paddle shifters are standard on the GTS and optional on other Quattroportes.
Maserati estimates 0-60 mph acceleration for the Quattroporte S at 5 seconds and for the S Q4 at 4.8 seconds. For the V8-powered GTS, the claim is 4.6 seconds. On the fuel economy front, the EPA estimates the S Q4 will return 18 mpg combined (15 city/24 highway), while the GTS rates 16 mpg combined (13 city/22 highway).
Safety
Standard safety features for all 2014 Quattroportes include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. Active safety features like lane keeping assist and forward collision mitigation aren't offered.
Driving
The 2014 Maserati Quattroporte wouldn't be a proper Italian car unless it sounded great. Although the new V6 and V8 engines are architecturally different, deep down they are members of the same family and built by the same cadre of Ferrari technicians. The base V6 has more than enough power and character to satisfy nearly any driver. Its twin turbos provide a fat stream of power, while the new eight-speed automatic transmission does a fine job of reading your desires in the standard mode. Sport mode provides more aggressive shift points, while sharpening up the throttle response and firming up the Quattroporte's adaptive suspension for back-road adventures.
Of course, if you want a quintessential Maserati experience, you'll have to go for the GTS model and its twin-turbo V8. The new engine might not have the urgent blare of the old 4.7-liter V8, but it makes good noises nonetheless and moves the big sedan with serious authority.
In spite of its added heft, the new Maserati Quattroporte is surprisingly competent on twisty roads. Steering feel is excellent for a big sedan, and thanks to the adaptive dampers, the Quattroporte has remarkable balance and composure around turns. Ride quality is just fine with the S model's standard 19-inch wheels, but the available 20- and 21-inch wheel and tire packages can make for a harsh ride on roads that aren't perfectly smooth.
Interior
The Maserati Quattroporte's interior is just what you'd expect from an exotic luxury sedan of Italian origin. At your discretion, nearly every surface in the car can be covered in leather, wood or carbon fiber trim. Compared with the previous model, the new sedan has a more modern control layout, and most controls are intuitive and easy to operate. This also goes for the standard 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment interface, though more discerning consumers might take issue with the fact that it's the same size (and loaded with the same Garmin navigation software) as the touchscreen display in various Chrysler models.
Passenger room is more than adequate in the rear seat, which in contrast to the previous Quattroporte's backseat, is now an incredibly opulent place to spend time on a long drive. Trunk capacity has swelled to a generous 18.7 cubic feet in the 2014 Quattroporte, and that's coupled with a standard 60/40-split-folding rear seat.
Features & Specs
