Consumer Rating
(7)
2014 Maserati Quattroporte Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive styling
  • engaging handling
  • potent engines
  • spacious cabin with user-friendly controls.
  • More costly than mainstream competitors
  • few high-tech safety features
  • overly firm ride with 20- and 21-inch wheels.
Maserati Quattroporte for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With two new engines and a revamped cabin with more room for passengers, the redesigned 2014 Maserati Quattroporte is now a much more useful luxury sedan. Yet it also retains the Italian heritage and style that set its predecessor apart from the crowd.

Vehicle overview

There's no denying the previous Maserati Quattroporte was a beautiful luxury sedan, an Italian exotic rubbing shoulders with comparatively mass-market German ultra-luxury sedans. But with its relatively cramped interior, outdated electronics and increasingly underwhelming performance from its Ferrari-sourced V8 engine, it simply wasn't as useful or practical as other elite luxury sedans. Fortunately, these issues have all been addressed on the fully redesigned 2014 Maserati Quattroporte.

To start, the new Quattroporte is longer, wider and taller than its predecessor, and this translates to a much larger and more comfortable backseat: a key attribute of any full-size luxury sedan. The cabin is better built, too, and features a new infotainment interface that's blissfully straightforward to use after you get over the fact that it's shared with various Chrysler models (yes, there's the beauty and reality of globalization).

It gets even better in the engine compartment. Although the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 in the base 2014 Quattroporte S might not seem nearly exotic enough for an Italian sedan, the reality is that it provides quicker acceleration than the previous car's 4.7-liter V8. Plus, each one is hand-assembled in Maranello by Ferrari technicians. A new eight-speed automatic transmission drives the rear wheels by default, but if you choose the new S Q4 model, your Quattroporte will be all-wheel drive (a first for Maserati). Of course, it would be a travesty if you couldn't get an eight-cylinder engine in a Maserati, so there's a new 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 as well. It's rated at an impressive 530 horsepower and capable of propelling the Quattroporte to 60 mph in the mid 4-second range, according to the automaker.

Even with its larger footprint for 2014, the Quattroporte still delivers the sharp handling capabilities that distinguished its predecessor. And it's these reflexes along with the Maserati's gorgeous sheet metal and smaller production volumes (which guarantee a certain amount of exclusivity) that set it apart from other ultra-luxury sedans. That said, there are some truly stellar automobiles in this class, and many of them offer a lot more in the way of high-tech features, especially in the area of safety. Our favorites include the Audi A8, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Porsche Panamera. If you're looking for more in the way of personality, the Jaguar XJ is another fine choice, while buyers willing to consider electric-powered transportation will find that the Tesla Model S has a unique beauty of its own.

Clearly, you're not going to go wrong with any of these elite luxury sedans. But there's no denying that the significant improvements on this all-new Maserati Quattroporte make it a more compelling proposition -- especially if you want a car with genuine Italian heritage.

2014 Maserati Quattroporte models

The 2014 Maserati Quattroporte is a large luxury sedan offered in S, S Q4 and GTS trim levels. Seating for five is standard, though an optional luxury seating package for the rear seat drops capacity to four.

Standard equipment on the Quattroporte S and S Q4 includes 19-inch wheels, a driver-adjustable adaptive suspension, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, LED taillights, power-folding/auto-dimming outside mirrors, a power-actuated trunk lid, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a keyless ignition, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, wood trim, eight-way power-adjustable and heated front seats (with adjustable lumbar and driver memory settings), a folding rear seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a sunroof and a power rear sunshade. Also standard is a 10-speaker audio system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, iPod/USB integration, Bluetooth audio and phone connectivity, and a navigation system.

The GTS model adds a V8 engine, 20-inch wheels, larger front brakes, paddle shifters for the transmission, a heated rear bench seat, polished Erabe wood interior trim, and exclusive interior and exterior styling details.

Various package and stand-alone options allow you to customize any Quattroporte with an extensive array of wood, carbon fiber and leather interior trim. There are numerous wheel designs up to 21 inches in diameter, and you can get the brake calipers in several different colors. Also available are four-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, simulated suede headliner and pillar trim, and wooden tray tables for rear passengers. On the electronics side, you can get an upgraded Bowers & Wilkins audio system, a rear-seat entertainment system and an onboard WiFi hot spot.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Maserati Quattroporte is fully redesigned. Highlights include new V6 and V8 engines, an eight-speed transmission, available all-wheel drive, more interior room and updated cabin electronics.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S (rear-wheel drive) and S Q4 (all-wheel drive) are powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that produces 404 hp and 406 pound-feet of torque. The Quattroporte GTS is rear-wheel drive only and has a 3.8-liter V8 engine rated at 523 hp and 524 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Steering-column-mounted paddle shifters are standard on the GTS and optional on other Quattroportes.

Maserati estimates 0-60 mph acceleration for the Quattroporte S at 5 seconds and for the S Q4 at 4.8 seconds. For the V8-powered GTS, the claim is 4.6 seconds. On the fuel economy front, the EPA estimates the S Q4 will return 18 mpg combined (15 city/24 highway), while the GTS rates 16 mpg combined (13 city/22 highway).

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2014 Quattroportes include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. Active safety features like lane keeping assist and forward collision mitigation aren't offered.

Driving

The 2014 Maserati Quattroporte wouldn't be a proper Italian car unless it sounded great. Although the new V6 and V8 engines are architecturally different, deep down they are members of the same family and built by the same cadre of Ferrari technicians. The base V6 has more than enough power and character to satisfy nearly any driver. Its twin turbos provide a fat stream of power, while the new eight-speed automatic transmission does a fine job of reading your desires in the standard mode. Sport mode provides more aggressive shift points, while sharpening up the throttle response and firming up the Quattroporte's adaptive suspension for back-road adventures.

Of course, if you want a quintessential Maserati experience, you'll have to go for the GTS model and its twin-turbo V8. The new engine might not have the urgent blare of the old 4.7-liter V8, but it makes good noises nonetheless and moves the big sedan with serious authority.

In spite of its added heft, the new Maserati Quattroporte is surprisingly competent on twisty roads. Steering feel is excellent for a big sedan, and thanks to the adaptive dampers, the Quattroporte has remarkable balance and composure around turns. Ride quality is just fine with the S model's standard 19-inch wheels, but the available 20- and 21-inch wheel and tire packages can make for a harsh ride on roads that aren't perfectly smooth.

Interior

The Maserati Quattroporte's interior is just what you'd expect from an exotic luxury sedan of Italian origin. At your discretion, nearly every surface in the car can be covered in leather, wood or carbon fiber trim. Compared with the previous model, the new sedan has a more modern control layout, and most controls are intuitive and easy to operate. This also goes for the standard 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment interface, though more discerning consumers might take issue with the fact that it's the same size (and loaded with the same Garmin navigation software) as the touchscreen display in various Chrysler models.

Passenger room is more than adequate in the rear seat, which in contrast to the previous Quattroporte's backseat, is now an incredibly opulent place to spend time on a long drive. Trunk capacity has swelled to a generous 18.7 cubic feet in the 2014 Quattroporte, and that's coupled with a standard 60/40-split-folding rear seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Maserati Quattroporte.

5(57%)
4(43%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
7 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The car is fantastic!.
Kevin Ode,12/04/2015
GTS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
This car is absolutely fantastic! It drives great, is blazingly fast (much faster than the specs would indicate) and inside and out gorgeous. We have driven over 6k miles now and the quality is much better than expected (no rattles and everything feels solid; Feels German, looks Italian, great combo!). There are only 2 complaints: 1) The 21" wheels come only in summer tires (there are winter tires available, but why not great all weather tires, like my 911 has?), and the traction is terrible when temperatures are below 40. You really have to deal with the nonsense of winter tires, even in Atlanta (must be the global warming...). The 2nd and much bigger problem is the terrible support from the dealers. We have 2 dealers here and they don't seem to be too interested in returning phone calls. Even the Maserati Importer cannot get a hold of them. Just go there, get in their face and they will tell you that the (simple) recall items will take 3 days to complete and they will give you a nicely equipped Mazda 6 as a loaner... Their service is worse than that of a "reasonably priced car" dealer, absolutely unacceptable for a luxury car brand. Maserati, please go see how Porsche, Mercedes, BMW and Audi do this. I have seen many complaints about borrowed parts (such as the Navigation system and window buttons, which come from Chrysler), but I couldn't care less. It all works well and other car companies (VW - Audi, Chevy - Cadillac etc.) do the exact same thing, no biggie. Update: still loving car, Dealer support has been greatly improved. They now have Ghibli’s as loaners and response time is good. Maintenance, as is to be expected, expensive: New tires, every 10 to 12,000 miles, $2500, oil change every 12,000 miles, $500, new brake pads every 20,000 miles, $1700 (front and rear).
Quattroporte 2014
carfreak19,10/31/2013
Very good car. Great performance, interior and exterior design, very safe, and fun to drive.
Haven't lost yet!
RJN,03/06/2017
GTS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
My GTS is fast, very fast. 0-60 is less than 4 secs. Top end has exceeded 200 mph three times. Looks like a million and turns heads everywhere I go. Comfort on long trips is exceptional. Don't need the massaging seats. I am 75 and love to race anything at the right time. Have beaten Corvettes, Mercedes and Porches'. So far unbeaten at any speed. I am very particular who and when I race. I will not put anyone in jeopardy and I am always alone. Sound system is extraordinaire. Bowers and Wilkens. This GTS has every option! and listed at over 175,000. I wouldn't buy a new one. Just waited a year and saved over $100,000. The best deal I have ever made on an automobile. Owned many classics and many race cars but this Maserati GTS is the best of both worlds. Have fun. ZERO problems.
A Beast
edgebot,10/29/2014
GTS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Let's face it, this car is a beast! Very fast, very responsive, with an exhaust note akin to a deep low growl. A head turner too. So all in all, the Maserati nameplate is valid. But, my Jaguar XJL, at half the price, is more comfortable, spacious, tech forward, and stylish. And this one is really a head turner. So for style, comfort, pizzazz, it's the XJL. For pure driving fun, exhilaration, and bragging rights, pick the QP GTS.
See all 7 reviews of the 2014 Maserati Quattroporte
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
404 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
13 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
523 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte features & specs

More about the 2014 Maserati Quattroporte
More About This Model

"It's not something we officially recommend doing, but you should do it anyway," says Maserati's boss of vehicle integration Benedetto Orvietani.

His suggestion?

"When you're between villages, drop all four windows, press the Sport button and give it full throttle. The sound is fantastic."

And it is, although the pop-bang you'll get on the overrun is even more dramatic. Dual-path exhausts provide the aural fireworks, and they're far from inappropriate for the 2014 Maserati Quattroporte despite its considerable scale. The previous Quattroporte was quite a long car, but this version is bigger still, its rear cabin enlarged to suit the Chinese customers who are now the biggest buyers of Trident-bearing automobiles these days.

2014 Maserati Quattroporte V6 AWD

Well Suited to American Tastes
But Maserati hasn't forgotten the American market (now its second largest), which is why this V6 version of its flagship sporting limo can be had with an all-wheel-drive system that's an essential for middling to big sedans these days.

As you might expect of a Maserati, this system has not solely been developed for harsh winters, but also to make the best use of the twin-turbo V6's prodigious power and the Quattroporte's helpful 50:50 weight distribution. The all-wheel-drive hardware represents only 132 pounds of a 4,214-pound total weight, a number that's 154 pounds lower than for the outgoing rear-drive Quattroporte. Not bad considering that it had a 4.7-liter V8 and similar horsepower numbers.

Thrust in this 2014 Maserati Quattroporte is produced by an all-new 3.0-liter V6 built in Maranello by Ferrari just like the larger 3.8-liter V8. Maserati engineers had a major hand in its creation, however, crafting the combustion chambers, the variably timed valvetrain and the direct-injection fuel system. Although the two engines are architecturally different, they are members of the same modular family.

2014 Maserati Quattroporte V6 AWD

Impressive Power for Its Size
The result is a V6 with a nearly unmatched power density. We're talking 404 horses and 406 pound-feet of torque from as little as 1,750 rpm. Combine those numbers with an eight-speed automatic transmission and you have a responsive car at any speed.

The V6's twin turbos provide a fat stream of power while the transmission does a fine job of reading your desires in the standard mode. In Sport mode it delivers a near-psychic performance, slurring into lower ratios with a pleasingly reedy fizz from the exhausts. You can do it all manually with a pair of finely cast, column-mounted paddle shifters, but you'll need to concentrate hard to do any better than the transmission does on its own.

If surges of eco-guilt follow these blasts you can hit the I.C.E. (Increased Control and Efficiency) on the console and aim at improved fuel economy. In I.C.E. mode, the system chokes off some of the drivetrain's urge with a much softer throttle map.

Maximum Traction Action
The Q4 Active Torque Control system theoretically allows as much as 100 percent of torque to drive the front wheels, although the rear-biased system typically sends 70 percent of the power to the back wheels. These proportions shift in response to a forest of sensor-harvested dynamic data, something you can monitor via the all-wheel-drive graphic in the instrument cluster.

It reveals an initial 50:50 distribution if you crush the throttle from a standing start on a wet or slippery road, effort gradually shifting to the rear as your speed inflates. Not that there's much time to be observing this while you're indulging the Maser's thrust.

2014 Maserati Quattroporte V6 AWD

In contrast to the early, rear-mounted-transmission versions of the previous Quattroporte, the gearbox is now bolted directly to the engine (as with post '97 versions of the last car). An ideal 50:50 weight balance is achieved in this new iteration through careful component location and the extensive deployment of aluminum hardware. Around 60 percent of the body shell is aluminum (hood, trunk, doors) and 35 percent of the car's total weight is aluminum or magnesium.

Buttoning up for a Blast
A mix of urgent low-rev go, a smooth-shifting transmission and incisive steering underline this big sedan's sporting character from the start. And you can sharpen it further still with the line of sometimes hard-to-read ESP/Manual/I.C.E./Sport/Shocker buttons that reside next to the sometimes fiddly shifter.

The Sport mode sharpens the throttle, enlivens the transmission's gearing mission (and cuts out 8th gear), firms up the electronic Skyhook shocks and beefs up the steering's weight. It also reroutes the exhaust gas passages to provide a highly absorbing soundtrack if you're in the mood for back-roads adventuring.

Quick, clean-acting and accurate hydraulically assisted steering helps, as does the QP's innate balance and reliable traction. There's a bit too much body roll in the stock settings, but pressing the shock button improves the QP's equilibrium and does so without doing much damage to the ride. For optimum ride quality, it's best to avoid the optional 20-inch wheels and tires, as they're too often tripped up by potholes and expansion strips in either mode. These intrusions can also produce a bit of steering kickback.

What's Not To Love?
There's little doubt that this V6-powered Quattroporte has the dynamics and the performance to satisfy buyers in this price range. That would be the six-figure price range, as our test car stickered at just over $108,000.

It's also more robustly finished than the previous-generation Quattroporte, something Maserati had to get right to earn some credibility. Oddly, its cabin doesn't feel as lavishly sumptuous as the previous car even though it's built with more care. The appearance of Chrysler switchgear is disappointingly cheapskate, even if the items are functionally fine.

Thankfully, the rest of the 2014 Maserati Quattroporte remains a blue-blooded car of considerable charm. It has significantly deepened capabilities and a dynamic repertoire worthy of its glamorous name. All-wheel drive only makes it more enticing, as winter weather is no longer an excuse to overlook it. Maserati is hoping this is the start of a more prominent presence in the U.S. and we see no reason why it won't succeed.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte Overview

The Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte is offered in the following submodels: Quattroporte Sedan, Quattroporte GTS. Available styles include S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and GTS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 is priced between $29,888 and$29,888 with odometer readings between 37118 and37118 miles.

Which used 2014 Maserati Quattroportes are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2014 Maserati Quattroportes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Maserati Quattroporte for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,570.

Find a used Maserati for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,858.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati Quattroporte for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $13,548.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,947.

